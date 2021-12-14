Tuesday prep basketball roundup: Pulaski County edges Christiansburg as Gulley scores 22

DUBLIN -- J.J. Gulley scored 22 points Tuesday night to lift Pulaski County to a 61-57 boys basketball victory over Christiansburg in an early-season game between unbeaten teams.
Lane Nester hit four 3-pointers and added 18 points for the Cougars (3-0).
Christiansburg was led by Tyrique Taylor with 18 points and Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon with 11.
CHRISTIANSBURG (2-1)
Russell 8, Moles 8, Evans 5, Gandee 2, Tuck 2, Calloway 3, Johnson-Buchannon 11, Taylor 18.
PULASKI COUNTY (3-0)
Gulley 22, Horton 4, O'Neal 11, Nester 18, Underwood 2, Sutherland 4.
Christiansburg;14;18;12;13;--;57
Pulaski County;15;22;13;11;--;61
3-point goals: Christiansburg 5 (Russell 2, Moles, Evans, Calloway), Pulaski County 6 (Nester 4, Gulley, O'Neal).
BOYS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Patrick Henry 72, Salem 55
SALEM (1-2)
Bayne 13, Dallas 12, Greer 5, Green 2, Davidson 6, Hill 11, Coe 4, Keffer 2.
PATRICK HENRY (4-1)
Faulkner 8, Calloway 13, Yarmah 17, Derey 14, Smith 6, F.Beasley 8, Roberson 4, J.Beasley 2.
Salem;14;14;15;12;--;55
Patrick Henry;21;23;21;7;--;72
3-point goals: Salem 3 (Bayne 2, Greer). Patrick Henry 5 (Faulkner 2, Calloway, Yarmah, Derey).
Blacksburg 78, Hidden Valley 53
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-6)
Dunnings 6, Strong 1, Johnson 23, Lott 4, Whittaker 8, T.Smith 3, P.Smith 8.
BLACKSBURG (3-0)
Halsey 22, Miller 7, Walters 6, Trexell 4, Appea 8, Joyce 10, Campbell 2, Bhojwani 5, Davis 3, Garza 5, Shealor 2, Howard 2, Distler 2.
Hidden Valley;18;10;5;20;--;53
Blacksburg;20;16;22;20;--78
3-point goals: Hidden Valley 8 (Johnson 3, Dunnings 2, P.Smith 2, T.Smith), Blacksburg 7 (Halsey 5, Bhojwani, Miller). JV: Blacksburg won.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn 73, Bland County 48
BLAND COUNTY (4-3)
Walters 7, James 18, Boone 2, Smith 3, Nolley 6, Thompson 12.
AUBURN (1-1)
Warren 5, Sutphin 5, Duncan 14, Wilson 14, E.Millirons 17, Tickle 4, Sparrer 5, Gill 9.
Bland County;15;13;10;10;--;48
Auburn;24;14;18;17;--;73
3 Point Goals: Auburn 9 (Duncan 4, E.Millirons 3, Warren, Sutphin), Bland County 9 (Thompson 4, James 2, Nolley 2, Smith). JV: Auburn won
Note: Ethan Millirons had 10 assists, 7 rebounds.
Fort Chiswell 61, Grayson County 41
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-3)
Cassell 14, Shaffner 11, Jones 9, Cheeks 6, Sindler 1.
FORT CHISWELL (4-1)
Watson 27, Selfe 10, Norris 4, Dunford 4, Gravely 4, Varney 3, Cooper 3, Vaught 2, Tomlinson 2, Crigger 2.
Grayson County;8;11;8;14;--;41
Fort Chiswell;18;15;13;15;--;61
3-point goals: Fort Chiswell 1 (Watson), Grayson County 2 (Cheeks, Shaffner). JV: Fort Chiswell won 42-17.
Notes: Andrew Shelton 5 assists, Siler Watson 4 steals.
George Wythe 78, Giles 57
GILES (2-4)
Dunford 25, Hanson 10, Parks 9, Price 5, Simpkins 5, Williams 3.
GEORGE WYTHE (2-3)
Delp 19, Huff 17, Campbell 16, T.Rainey 11, Patel 8, Kirtner 5, Scott 1, B.Rainey 1.
Giles;15;7;23;12;--;57
George Wythe;30;20;12;16;--;78
3-point goals: 6 (Hanson 2, Parks, Simpkins, Williams, Dunford), George Wythe 9 (Delp 3, Huff 3, Rainey 2, Patel). JV: George Wythe won.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Highland 44, Eastern Montgomery 28
HIGHLAND (2-2)
Ethan Moore 15, Campbell 9, Roberson 8, Williams 6, Eli Moore 4, Wagner 2.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (0-6)
Martinez 12, Burleson 8, E.Brown 5, L.Elkins 3.
Highland;12;10;7;15;--;44
Eastern Montgomery;3;2;10;13;--;28
3-point goals: Highland 2 (Campbell 2), Eastern Montgomery 5 (Martinez 4, E.Brown).
Craig County 45, Bath County 15
BATH COUNTY (0-8)
Gordon 5, Hyler 3, Turner 4, Gordzinski 3.
CRAIG COUNTY (1-1)
Lucas 12, M.Huffman 5, Taylor 2, L.Huffman 2, Crawford 9, Fisher 11, Reynolds 4.
Bath County;3;3;2;7;--;15
Craig County;15;10;9;11;--;45
3-point goals: Craig County (M.Huffman). JV: Craig County won 37-28.
Note: Fisher had 14 rebounds.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 62, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 54
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (5-1)
Phillips 11, Somers 9, Wooten 2, Gutierrez 7, Nelson 11, Chou 22.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (5-4)
Davis 19, Harper 2, Gaudio 22, Sandridge 11.
Roanoke Valley Christian;10;18;13;21;--;62
Smith Mountain Lake Christian;13;16;16;9;--;54
NONDISTRICT
William Fleming 52, Heritage 32
HERITAGE (3-2)
Ferguson 16, McMillian 5, Jones 3, Brown 3, Williams 2, Freeman 2, Anderson 1.
WILLIAM FLEMING (4-2)
Mitchell 21, Walker 8, Robertson 8, Higgs 6, Walton 5, English 2, Ward 2.
Heritage;11;5;8;8;--;32
William Fleming;16;12;15;9;--;52
3-point goals: Heritage 4 (Ferguson 4), William Fleming 4 (Mitchell 3, Walton). JV: Heritage won.
Lord Botetourt 72, Floyd County 64
FLOYD COUNTY (1-3)
K.Swortzel 21, Agnew 17, Cantrell 7, Underwood 6, Harrington 6, R.Swortzel 4, Bond 3.
LORD BOTETOURT (3-1)
Crawford 21, Tilley 13, Bramblett 13, Salvi 11, Meade 10, Bannwart 2, Lovern 2.
Floyd County;11;12;22;19;--;64
Lord Botetourt;17;12;25;18;--;72
3-point goals: Floyd County 9 (Agnew 5, Underwood 2, Cantrell, Bond), Lord Botetout 8 (Meade 3, Bramblett 2, Salvi, Crawford, Tilley). JV: Lord Botetourt won.
James River 62, Staunton River 19
JAMES RIVER (4-1)
Steger 20, Andrews 6, Bell 6, Clevenger 12, Easton 14, Eastman 2, Fowler 2.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-3)
Gibson 2, Eggleston 4, Steele 3, Bruns 3, Overstreet 5, Childress 2.
James River;14;26;12;10;--;62
Staunton River;4;0;10;5;--;19
3-point goals: James River 5 (Easton 4, Steger), Staunton River 2 (Steele, Bruns). JV: Staunton River won 36-28.
Marion 62, Northwood 50
MARION (5-2)
Langston 8, Keheley 3, Osborne 3, Williams 22, Thomas 11, Wolfe 5, Carroll 10.
NORTHWOOD (2-2)
Rolen 18, Ray 2, Carter 11, Prater 5, Doane 6, Ayers 8.
Marion;20;12;17;13;--;62
Northwood;13;17;11;9;--;50
3-point goals: Marion 7 (Langston 2, Williams 2, Carroll 2, Osborne), Northwood 5 (Ayers 2, Prater, Carter, Rolen). JV: Marion 43-22.
Chilhowie 57, Tazewell 56
CHILHOWIE (3-2)
Martin 19, Nash 9, Blevins 5, Hall 18, Booth 5, Sauls 1.
TAZEWELL (0-3)
Patterson 2, Blankenship 4, Creasy 6, Ray 7, Collier 7, Mills 8, Duty 8, Witt 14.
Chilhowie;15;19;11;12;--;57
Tazewell;13;18;12;13;--;56
3-point goals: Chilhowie 10 (Nash 3, Hall 3, Martin 2, Blevins, Booth), Tazewell 3 (Ray, Collier, Creasy). JV: Tazewell won.
GIRLS
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg 51, Hidden Valley 15
BLACKSBURG (2-2)
Mann 3, Jones 15, Brawley 2, Ferguson 7, Morgan Cheynet 9, McKenzie Cheynet 9, Veney 2, Anderson 4.
HIDDEN VALLEY (0-6)
Furkatova 2, Tanis 13.
Blacksburg;8;9;20;14;--;51
Hidden Valley;6;5;0;4;--;15
3-point goals: Blacksburg 5 (Jones 2, Ferguson, Morgan Cheynet, McKenzie Cheynet), Hidden Valley 1 (Tanis). JV: Blacksburg won.
Pulaski County 68, Christiansburg 14
PULASKI COUNTY (2-1)
Fleenor 15, Russell 14, Keefer 7, Lawson 16, Secrist 10, Huff 6.
CHRISTIANSBURG (1-2)
Lowe 2, Wilburn 4, Hoover 6, Banks 2.
Pulaski County;14;25;21;8;--;68
Christiansburg;5;7;2;0;--;14
3-point goals: Pulaski County 1 (Russell). JV: Pulaski County won 67-29.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Halifax County 64, Patrick County 49
HALIFAX COUNTY (5-1)
Hankins 21, Morrison 20, Harlow 9, Reed 6, Chaney 4, Bailey 4.
PATRICK COUNTY (2-1)
Hazard 18, Penn 15, Wimbush 5, Mitchell 5, Cobbler 3, Hazelwood 3.
Halifax County;20;10;22;12;--;64
Patrick County;11;16;11;11;--;49
3-pont goals: Patrick County 6 (Hazard 4, Penn 2). JV: Patrick County won 31-27.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
George Wythe 56, Giles 16
GILES (0-6)
Reed 9, Blankenship 2, Lucas 5.
GEORGE WYTHE (5-3)
Berry 3, Cannoy 4, Faulkner 6, Malavolti 8, Patel 15, Tate 20.
Giles;2;6;6;2;--;16
George Wythe;18;24;14;0;--;56
3-point goals – Giles 1 (Reed), George Wythe 10 (Patel 5, Malavolti 2, Berry, Cannoy, Tate). JV game: George Wythe won.
Fort Chiswell 45, Grayson County 38
GRAYSON COUNTY (1-4)
S.Pope 5, K Pope 9, Conklin 2, Covington 8, Phipps 9, Clontz 5.
FORD CHISWELL (2-3)
Jackson 10, Brown 2, King 7, Roark 7, Adams 6, Underwood 5, Patel 6, Caldwell 2.
Grayson County;9;10;9;10;--;38
Fort Chiswell;8;17;13;7;--;45
3-point goals: Grayson County 1 (S.Pope), Fort Chiswell 2 (King, Roark). JV: Fort Chiswell won 23-22.
Auburn 39, Bland County 31
BLAND COUNTY (3-4)
M.Tindall 13, C.Tindall 2, R.Dillow 4, C.Dillow 3, Hall 4, Sanders 5.
AUBURN (3-3)
Lewis 2, Lafon 7, Lytton 2, Huffman 4, Martin 9, Terry 4, Rorrer 5, Mundy 6.
Bland County;1;7;4;19;--;31
Auburn;11;6;12;10;--;39
3-point goals: none.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery 47, Highland 9
HIGHLAND (0-3)
Wilfong 1, Wood 2, Summers 2, Armstrong 4.
EASTERN MONTGOMERY (3-3)
Bruce 19, Underwood 8, Bahnken 8, Boone 4, Bower 2, Holloway 2, Shelor 2, Felty 2.
Highland;2;2;4;1;—;9
Eastern Montgomery;16;11;13;7;—;47
3-point goals: Eastern Montgomery 2 (Bruce 2).
Parry McCluer 50, Covington 17
COVINGTON (0-5)
Persinger 9, Bragg 3, Reynolds 2, Bartley 3.
PARRY McCLUER (4-0)
Grow 2, M.Henson 5, A.Claytor 8, G.Henson 12, K.Claytor 21, S.Taylor 2.
Covington;2;9;3;3;--;17
Parry McCluer;7;17;20;6;--;50
3-point goals: Covington 2 (Bragg, Bartley), Parry McCluer 2 (K.Claytor, M. Henson). JV: Buffalo Gap 26, Parry McCluer 17.
VACA SOUTHWEST
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 24
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (4-0)
Angelina Jones 27, Mioduszewski 17, Alessandra Jones 10, Burnett 5, Wofford 2, Bowman 2, Law 2.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (2-4)
Keep 12, Smith 6, Raylea 6.
Roanoke Valley Christian;21;11;14;19;—;65
Smith Mountaini Lake Christian;9;1;12;2;—;24
3 point goals: Roanoke Valley Christian 6 (Angelina Jones 3, Alessandra Jones 2, Burnett 1).
Notes: Bowman 4 steals, Ferguson 3 steals.
NONDISTRICT
Carroll County 71, William Byrd 22
WILLIAM BYRD (2-3)
Stover 2, Firebaugh 2, Chrisley 7, McCaskill 2, M.Rosser 2, Fuchs 7.
CARROLL COUNTY (3-1)
Ervin 18, Hagee 5, Easter 14, Richardson 6, Stockner 2, Alley 2, Gardner 3, Lam 9, Crotts 10, Lyons 2.
William Byrd;5;9;4;4;--;22
Carroll County;27;11;25;8;--;71
3-point goals: William Byrd 1 (Chrisley), Carroll County 7 (Lam 3, Ervin 2, Gardner, Hagee).
Note: Crotts had 5 blocked shots.
Lord Botetourt 59, Cave Spring 36
LORD BOTETOURT (5-0)
Henderson 8, Spangler 15, Orange 4, Alfano 7, Wissemann 9, Huffard 16.
CAVE SPRING (2-2)
Jones 15, Carroll 2, Hibbs 3, Mills 12, Anderson 4.
Lord Botetourt;14;18;14;13;--;59
Cave Spring;15;6;7;8;--;36
3-point goals: Cave Spring 5 (Jones 3, Hibbs, Mills), Lord Botetourt 3 (Henderson 2, Alfano ). JV: Lord Botetourt won.
Chilhowie 43, Tazewell 33
CHILHOWIE (3-2)
Lane 14, Sheets 12, Dancy 2, Goodwin 5, Barr 10.
TAZEWELL (2-2)
Day 11, Hancock 4, Brown 3, Whittaker 4, Rowe 9, Gillespie 2.
Chilhowie;5;12;14;12;--;43
Tazewell;3;11;7;12;--;33
3-point goals: Chilhowie 2 (Lane, Barr), Tazewell 5 (Day 3, Hancock, Rowe). JV: Tazewell won.
Marion 65, Northwood 8
MARION (6-1)
Farris 14, Hagy 11, Moss 10, Witt 7, Halsey 4, Greer 7, Kimberlin 9, Terry 3.
NORTHWOOD (2-2)
Lowe 1, Jones 2, Hayden 2, Blackburn 3.
Marion;26;18;14;7;--;65
Northwood;4;3;0;1;--;8
3-point goals – Marion 5 (Kimberlin 3, Witt, Greer).