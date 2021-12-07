 Skip to main content
Tuesday prep basketball schedule
Tuesday prep basketball schedule

BOYS

Virginia Independent Conference

North Cross at Roanoke Catholic

VACA Southwest

Roanoke Valley Christian at SWVa Home School

Dayspring Christian at Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Nondistrict

Hidden Valley at Franklin County

Patrick Henry at Harrisonburg

Floyd County at Pulaski County

Northside at Salem

Fort Chiswell at Carroll County

William Byrd at Cave Spring

Waynesboro at Rockbridge County

Covington at Glenvar

Marion at Rural Retreat

Martinsville at Dan River

Bath County at Pocahontas County (W.Va.)

Grayson County at Chilhowie

Northwood at Galax

Highland at Union Educators (W.Va.)

New Covenant at Carlisle

Christian Heritage at Faith Christian

GIRLS

Blue Ridge Conference

North Cross at Miller School

VACA Southwest

SWVa Home School at Roanoke Valley Christian

Nondistrict

Franklin County at Hidden Valley

Harrisonburg at Patrick Henry

Blacksburg at Lord Botetourt

Salem at Northside

James River at Bassett

Cave Spring at William Byrd

Christiansburg at Radford

Rockbridge County at Waynesboro

Alleghany at Bath County

Glenvar at Covington

Marion at Rural Retreat

Dan River at Martinsville

Grayson County at Chilhowie

Graham at George Wythe

Highland at United Educators (W.Va.)

 

