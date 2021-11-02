Tuesday prep football predictions

CRAIG COUNTY 24, Bath County 12. Craig County needs a win at Bath and another next week against Covington to have any shot at a playoff berth.
JAMES MONROE, W.VA. 30, Covington 15. This is just the second meeting between these two on opposite sides of the state line.
MARTINSVILLE 35, Patrick County 21. Martinsville plays its second Tuesday game in a row after last week's win over Tunstall.
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123
Robert Anderson
Robert Anderson has been the high school sports editor of The Roanoke Times since 2001.
