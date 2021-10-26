Tuesday prep volleyball, soccer, cross country: Hidden Valley, Patrick Henry advance to River Ridge District volleyball final

Top-seeded Hidden Valley and No. 2 seed Patrick Henry will meet in the River Ridge District volleyball championship as each scored a semifinal victory Tuesday.
Hidden Valley overcame a second-set loss to defeat Christiansburg 25-10, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15 at home.
Cam Davenport had 15 kills 10 blocks and two digs for Hidden Valley (22-2), while Caleigh Ponn celebrated her birthday with 14 kills, 10 digs and one ace.
Patrick Henry (21-3) took its third win of the season over Blacksburg 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 as Grayce Edwards had six kills and 20 assists.
PH will play at Hidden Valley in the final at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Hidden Valley 3, Christiansburg 1
Christiansburg;10;25;12;15
Hidden Valley;25;23;25;25
Statistics
Christiansburg: Addison Reasor 9 kills, 3 blocks, Baylee Reasor 6 kills, 10 digs.
Hidden Valley: Davenport 15 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, Ponn 14 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace, Faith Mitchell 22 assists, 9 digs, 7 kills, Abbey Burton 9 digs, 2 aces, Abby Crosser 8 kills, 1 block.
Records: Hidden Valley 22-2.
Patrick Henry 3, Blacksburg 0
Blacksburg;16;19;20
Patrick Henry;25;25;25
Statistics
Patrick Henry: Reghan Dixon 9 kills, Elisabeth Tershak 8 kills, 1 block, Edwards 20 assists, 6 kills.
Records: Patrick Henry 21-3.
REGULAR SEASON
Glenvar 3, Floyd County 0
Floyd County;21;17;21
Glenvar;25;25;25
Statistics
Floyd County: Kenzee Chaffin 22 assists, 3 blocks, Jaycee Chaffin 10 kills, 10 digs, Olivia Hylton 11 kills, 6 blocks.
Glenvar: Bailey Conner 2 aces, 18 kills, 13 digs, Claire Griffith 13 kills, 13 digs, 3 blocks, Hannan Hylton 23 digs.
Records: Floyd County 19-1, 8-1. Glenvar 16-3, 8-1.
PIONEER DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Narrows 3, Parry McCluer 0
Parry McCluer;16;12;18
Narrows;25;25;25
Statistics
Narrows: Cristin Blaker 28 assists, 3 kills, 5 digs, Mary Middleton 10 kills, Mya Robertson 9 kills, 8 digs, Lainey Stables 12 digs, 2 assists.
Records: Narrows 17-4.
Note: Narrows will host Covington in district final Thursday.
Covington 3, Eastern Montgomery 2
Covington;22;25;25;16;15
Eastern Montgomery;25;16;22;25;13
Statistics
Covington; Kaiya Lian 13 kills, Aubrey Brown 15 kills, 16 digs, Cristi Persinger 9 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs, Jaymi Davis 9 kills, 4 digs, Nikki Jordan 23 digs, Lexi Dressler 25 assists.
Eastern Montgomery: Morgan Bahnken 7 kills, 25 digs, Lilly Underwood 34 assists, 17 digs, Anna Ryan 30 digs, Laken Smith 5 blocks, 8 digs, 10 kills, Logan Boone 10 digs, 7 kills.
Records: Eastern Montgomery 15-7.
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Roanoke Catholic 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
Eastern Mennonite;8;17;9
Roanoke Catholic;25;25;25
Statistics
Roanoke Catholic: Alex Nance 8 kills, Emma Patterson 4 kills, Laini Hawkins 15 assists, Hannah Alvarez 8 assists.
Note: Roanoke Catholic will play at New Covenant in semifinal Thursday.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Chilhowie 3, Lebanon 1
Lebanon;19;25;16;13
Chilhowie;25;22;25;25
Statistics
Chilhowie: Hannah Goodwin 18 kills, 13 digs, Hannah Manns 11 kills, 11 digs, Mari-Beth Boardwine 9 kills, 10 digs, Josie Sheets 20 assists, 4 kills, 9 digs, Chloe Adams 19 assists, 13 digs.
Records: Chilhowie 18-6.
Note: Chilhowie will play at PH-Glade Spring in Thursday's final.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT PLAYOFF
Virginia High 3, Marion 2
Marion;22;26;19;25;10
Virginia High;25;24;25;18;15
Statistics
Marion: Ella Moss 12 kills, 12 digs, 5 blocks, Kaylyn Baggett 7 kills, 4 blocks,
Gabby Whitt 15 digs, Anna Hagy 9 digs, 3 kills, Amber Kimberlin 8 kills, 18 assists, 6 digs.
Records: Marion 15-9.
MONDAY MATCH
REGULAR SEASON
Radford 3, Alleghany 0
Alleghany;18;16;8
Radford;25;25;25
Statistics
Radford: Brooke Phillips 8 kills, 4 blocks, Myra Cosmato 8 kills, 1 ace.
BOYS SOCCER
VIC TOURNAMENT
North Cross 5, Hargrave Military 0
Marc Mendoza scored two goals North Cross won a Virginia Independent Conference first-round game at home.
Grayson Prillaman, Spencer Brown and Liam Rippel added goals for North Cross, which will face Virginia Episcopal at home in a semifinal Thursday.
CROSS COUNTRY
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn, Wythe take MED titles
BLACKSBURG -- Auburn's boys and George Wythe's girls won team championships Tuesday in the Mountain Empire District cross country meet at Blacksburg High School.
Auburn's Chase Gwynn took the boys race in 17 minutes, 37.8 seconds, while GW's Morgan Dalton won the girls event in 21:06.5.
Boys team scores
1. Auburn (Aub) 33, 2. Grayson County (Gray) 50, 3. George Wythe (GW) 57, 4. Galax (Gal) 95, 5. Bland County (BC) 98.
Boys top 15
1. Chase Gwynn (Aub) 17:37.8, 2. Mitchell Scaggs (Aub) 18:04.7, 3. Dylan Bedwell (Gray) 18:06, 4. Andrew Tickle (Aub) 18:45.2, 5. Josh Tomiak (GW) 19:23.7, 6. Brett Buchanan (GW) 19:29, 7. Aaron Simpson (Gray) 19:40.6, 8. Sergio Rodriguez (Gray) 19:44.0, 9. Gerardo Reyes (Gray) 19:56.1, 10. Oscar Montgomery (GW) 20:12.3, 11. Tyler Duncan (Gil) 20:22.2, 12. Daniel Graham (Aub) 20:29.8, 13. Caleb Mitchell (Gal) 20:35.4, 14. Scott Mahaney (Gil) 20:36.7, 15. Kary Romano (BC) 20:48.7.
Girls team scores
1. George Wythe 25, 2. Auburn 37, 3. Galax 58.
Girls top 15
1. Morgan Dalton (GW) 21:06.5, 2. Katelyn Lafon (Aub) 21:34.1, 3. Camryn Hardin (GW) 21:36.2, 4. Kaleigh Temple (GW) 22:17.5, 5. Destyne Rutherford (Gray) 22:20.5, 6. Amelia Terry (Aub) 22:21.1, 7. Katherine Light (Aub) 23:21.5, 8. Sara Hale (Gray) 23:32.2, 9. Dianna White (Gal) 23:56.2, 10. Carrie-Sage Dalton (GW) 23:56.9, 11. Emerson Hardin (GW) 24:14.3, 12. Chessie Tindall (BC) 24:28.6, 13. Aurora Haywood (Fort Chiswell) 24:32.6, 14. Brooklyn Phillips (Aub) 25:42.7, 15. Abbie White (Gil) 26:16.8.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett sweeps crowns
MARTINSVILLE -- Bassett swept the boys and girls titles Tuesday in the Piedmont District cross country meet at Smith River Sports Complex.
Bassett sophomore Sienna Bailey won the girls race in 19:55.5 as the Bengals scored 31 points to top Halifax County (60) and Tunstall (67).
Tunstall's Charles Hearp won the boys race in 16:44.29, more than a minute and a half ahead of George Washington's Jalyn Jones.
Bassett's 36 points won the boys team title ahead of Tunstall (57) and Halifax County (74).