Tuesday prep volleyball, soccer, cross country: Hidden Valley, Patrick Henry advance to River Ridge District volleyball final

Top-seeded Hidden Valley and No. 2 seed Patrick Henry will meet in the River Ridge District volleyball championship as each scored a semifinal victory Tuesday.

Hidden Valley overcame a second-set loss to defeat Christiansburg 25-10, 23-25, 25-12, 25-15 at home.

Cam Davenport had 15 kills 10 blocks and two digs for Hidden Valley (22-2), while Caleigh Ponn celebrated her birthday with 14 kills, 10 digs and one ace.

Patrick Henry (21-3) took its third win of the season over Blacksburg 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 as Grayce Edwards had six kills and 20 assists.

PH will play at Hidden Valley in the final at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Hidden Valley 3, Christiansburg 1

Christiansburg;10;25;12;15

Hidden Valley;25;23;25;25

Statistics

Christiansburg: Addison Reasor 9 kills, 3 blocks, Baylee Reasor 6 kills, 10 digs.

Hidden Valley: Davenport 15 kills, 2 blocks, 10 digs, Ponn 14 kills, 10 digs, 1 ace, Faith Mitchell 22 assists, 9 digs, 7 kills, Abbey Burton 9 digs, 2 aces, Abby Crosser 8 kills, 1 block.