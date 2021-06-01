 Skip to main content
Tuesday’s high school tournament schedule
Tuesday’s high school tournament schedule

BOYS TENNIS

REGION 5D

At River’s Edge

Tuesday, singles first round, 11 a.m.

Keenan Glago (Harrisonburg) vs. Michael Foley (Brooke Point)

Hayden Cook (Albemarle) vs. Griffin Kauffman (Patrick Henry)

Tuesday, doubles first round, to follow

Glago and Beshar (Harrisonburg) vs. Kauffman and Kerr (Patrick Henry)

Hong and Player (Albemarle) vs. Fletcher and Melso (Stafford)

Tuesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, to follow.

Wednesday, singles final

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—-

REGION 4D

At E.C. Glass H.S., Lynchburg

Tuesday, singles first round, 11 a.m.

Jack Riordan (Jefferson Forest) vs. Camden Hite (Pulaski County)

Luke Redd (Halifax County) vs. Riley Cox (Amherst County)

Sammy Xiang (Blacksburg) vs. Joseph Mason (Salem)

Tuesday, singles semifinals, to follow

Spencer Knight (E.C. Glass) vs. Riordan-Hite winner

Redd-Cox winner vs. Xiang-Mason winner

Tuesday, doubles first round, to follow

Riordan and Hogan (Jefferson Forest) vs. Mason and Clemens (Salem)

Redd and Salley (Halifax County) vs. Cox and Terry (Amherst County)

Knight and Ploch (E.C. Glass) vs. Hite and Graham (Pulaski County)

Wednesday, singles final

Semifinal winners, TBA

Wednesday, doubles semifinals, TBA

Xiang and Deck (Blacksburg) vs. Riordan and Hogan, or Mason and Clemens

Redd and Salley, or Cox and Terry vs. Knight and Ploch or Hite and Graham.

Wednesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, to follow

—-

REGION 3D

At Virginia Tech

Tuesday, doubles first round, 11 a.m.

D.McReynolds and Hicks (Abingdon) vs. Dennis and Kirtley (Staunton River)

Brown and Roberts (Christiansburg) vs. Talley and Lain (Carroll County)

Meade and Lancaster (Lord Botetourt) vs. B.Lynch and C.Lynch (Magna Vista)

Nichols and Jayaraman (Hidden Valley) vs. Patel and Lawson (Cave Spring)

Tuesday, doubles semifinals, to follow

D.McReynolds and Hicks, or Dennis and Kirtley vs. Brown and Roberts, or Talley and Lin.

Nichols and Jayaraman, or Patel and Lawson vs. Meade and Lancaster, B.Lynch and C.Lynch.

Wednesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 5D

At River’s Edge

Tuesday, singles first round, 11 a.m.

Marella Hudson (Patrick Henry) vs. Jeslyn Liu (Harrisonburg)

Mia Shen (Albemarle) vs. Emmalie Lemmon (Stafford)

Tuesday, doubles first round, to follow

Hudson and Stephenson (Patrick Henry) vs. Liu and Gabel (Harrisonburg)

Shen and Paitrick (Albemarle) vs. Lemmon-Selby (Stafford)

Tuesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, to follow

Wednesday, singles final

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—-

REGION 4D

At E.C. Glass H.S.

Tuesday, singles first round, 11 a.m.

Megan Knight (E.C. Glass) vs. Zoe Prosser (Salem)

Ella Payne (George Washington) vs. Caitlin Sewell (Jefferson Forest)

Rosa Ruotolo-Sarnatoro (Halifax County) vs. Kate Terry (Amherst County)

Raya Freeborn (Blacksburg) vs. Amarah Hyduke (Pulaski County)

Tuesday, singles semifinals, to follow

Knight-Prosser winner vs. Payne-Sewell winner

Ruotolo-Sarnatoro—Terry winner vs. Freeborn-Hyduke winner

Tuesday, doubles first round

Freeborn and Lemaire (Blacksburg) vs. Hyduke and King (Pulaski County)

Sewell and Syrek (Jefferson Forest) vs. Terry and Gowdy (Amherst County)

Knight and Laughon (E.C. Glass) vs. Prosser and Rothkopf (Salem)

Ruotolo-Sarnatoro and Duffer (Halifax County) vs. Payne and Harris (George Washington)

Wednesday, singles final

Semifinal winners, TBA

Wednesday, doubles semifinal, to follow

Freeborn and Lemaire, or Hyduke and King vs. Sewell and Syrek, or Terry and Gowdy

Knight and Laughon, or Prosser and Rothkopf vs. Ruotolo-Sarnatoro and Duffer, or Payne and Harris

Wednesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, to follow

—-

REGION 3D

At Virginia Tech

Tuesday, doubles first round, 11 a.m.

Wimmer and Goodman (Abingdon) vs. Aquino and Franklin (William Byrd)

Smith and Barrett (Christiansburg) vs. Horton and Adams (Carroll County)

Scott and Hall (Bassett) vs. Martin and Newman (Staunton River)

Pyle and Bartley (Hidden Valley) vs. Germain and Coffey (Lord Botetourt)

Tuesday, doubles semifinals, to follow

Wimmer and Goodman, or Aquino and Franklin vs. Smith and Barrett or Horton and Adams

Scott and Hall, or Martin and Newman vs. Pyle and Bartley, or Germain and Coffey

Wednesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

