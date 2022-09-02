Turnovers doom William Fleming in home opener loss to Albemarle

William Fleming had chances Friday night, but the Colonels couldn’t come up with the big play when they needed it the most.

A late first half goal line stand and three second half turnovers spelled doom for Fleming as the Colonels dropped their home opener to Albemarle, 33-17, to drop to 0-2 on the young season.

A sign of things to come occurred late in the first half with Albemarle ahead 21-14, but Fleming driving for a potential tying score. The Colonels eventually reached the Patriots’ 1-yard line and had a second down and goal, but the Albemarle defense tightened up, holding Fleming out of the end zone on back-to-back plays.

Instead of going for it on fourth-and-goal from the Patriots’ 2, William Fleming head coach Jamar Lovelace elected to kick a 19-yard field goal, which was good by placekicker Edward Yonda making the score 21-17 at halftime.

“We were trying not to chase points there and we knew we still had got the whole second half to go,” Lovelace said of his decision.

In the third quarter it looked like the Colonels would pull ahead as they moved the ball inside the Albemarle 15 on their opening offensive possession of the quarter. Senior quarterback Devin Johnson, however, was intercepted at the goal line by the Patriots’ Da’Quavion Hill at the 2:59 mark of the period ending the scoring chance.

“We had the ball inside the 15 twice and didn’t capitalize,” Lovelace said.

Fleming had one more chance to take the lead in the fourth, but after advancing to the Patriots’ 35 with a little over seven minutes left Johnson fumbled on a quarterback sneak and the ball was recovered by the Albemarle defense.

Three plays later Albemarle made the Colonels pay for the turnover as Patriots’ quarterback Amaje Parker scrambled loose for a 34-yard TD run to make it 27-17 with 5:42 left in the fourth.

Things didn’t get better for the Colonels on the ensuing kickoff as Albemarle returned a fumble 25 yards for an additional touchdown to make the deficit 33-17 with 5:31 to go.

“The turnovers were definitely the difference in the game. We told the team that you have to treat the football as the most precious thing in the world,” Lovelace said.

Both teams started the game with touchdowns on their opening possessions, but Fleming would take its biggest lead of the night when Johnson scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to make it 14-6 with 3:49 left in the first quarter.

Albemarle (2-0) quickly answered on the first play of their next drive when Hill, from his running back position, busted loose scoring on a 52-yard TD run to make it 14-13.

The Patriots took their first lead of the game midway through the second quarter when Parker scored his first touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run to make it 21-14 after a successful two-point conversion.

After giving up 14 points in the game’s first nine minutes, the Albemarle defense stepped up holding the Colonels to three points over the last three quarters.

“We felt like we just needed to stop making mistakes on both sides of the ball and be disciplined,” Albemarle head coach Brandon Isaiah Sr. said of his team’s strong finish.