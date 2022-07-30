TV-radio notebook: Salem grad Staton joining Norfolk TV station

Zach Staton is returning to the commonwealth.

The Salem High School graduate bid adieu Friday night to his job as the weekday sports anchor at WDAY-TV in Fargo, North Dakota.

On Aug. 8, he will jump from the No. 114 television market in the nation to No. 46 to become the weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter at WTKR-TV in Norfolk.

"When I started out in the business, I didn't know how many jobs I'd get. … Getting offered one in a top-50 market is an incredible feat, but also to just get that city in Virginia is awesome," Staton, 27, said in a phone interview. "My granddad lived down there when he was young. My wife's family is from that area.

"Going to a top-50 market is a feather in anybody's cap, but to do that kind of jump going to Virginia? I can't lie, that made it a little bit sweeter."

Staton developed his public-speaking skills when he was on the forensics team at Salem High School.

"You get up in front of a classroom that maybe has 6-7 people in it, they're all staring at you, and you speak to them," he said. "It probably helped me more now than I could have ever realized."

He helped the Salem team win two Virginia High School League state forensics titles and won an individual state title in original oratory.

While watching ESPN when he was in high school, he realized sportscasting might be a great career for him. While a student at Bridgewater College, he was so inspired by watching ESPN's Sean McDonough do play-by-play on a Virginia men's basketball telecast that he decided he should give sportscasting a shot.

"I've always loved talking and I've always loved sports," he said.

Staton graduated from Bridgewater in 2017 with a degree in communication studies. He then headed off to Syracuse University's prestigious S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications and earned a master's degree in broadcast and digital journalism in 2018. Newhouse's undergraduate alumni include McDonough, Bob Costas, Mike Tirico, Bill Roth, WFXR's David DeGuzman and former Salem Avalanche play-by-play voice Jason Benetti.

"That probably helped more than anything, going to Newhouse," Staton said. "You need to be around that environment, something like that, in order to maybe understand where you're going in the business."

Staton joined WDAY, the ABC affiliate in Fargo, in October 2018 as a sports and news reporter. He was promoted to weekend sports anchor in 2019 and was promoted again to weekday sports anchor in 2020. He has also done some North Dakota State and high school play-by-play for his station.

"This is felt like home for the last couple years," he said.

His new station is a CBS affiliate.

"It's a huge opportunity," he said. "I don't want to let anybody down."

Carlisle grad Coleman becomes sports anchor

Martinsville native Anne-Parker Coleman is the new weekend sports anchor and weekday sports reporter at WCAV-TV, the CBS affiliate in Charlottesville.

Coleman, 24, was known as Anne Parker Coleman when she was an All-Blue Ridge Conference field hockey player at The Carlisle School, but she later added a hyphen to emphasize how she would like to be addressed.

Her older brothers are also former athletes. Lester Coleman was a punter for UVa, while James Coleman was a punter at UVa and Western Michigan.

"My entire family, … our lives truly revolved around mine and my brother's sports," she said. "I kind of got to an age where my brothers really excelled athletically — and don't get me wrong, I did, too, in my own way — but I kind of realized my talents probably could lie with talking about [sports].

"I wanted to make a name for myself in a way that my brothers did, and that wasn't going to be necessarily on the field."

She graduated from UVa last year with a degree in American studies. UVa does not have a communications school, but she did take some courses in the media studies department.

Coleman was hired by WCAV last July as a news reporter. She took that job with the hopes of eventually moving over to the sports department.

"It was more of, 'I have to go in and prove myself and earn the [sports] position, which thankfully I did," she said.

The station moved her to sports last month when the previous weekend sports anchor left for a job in Florida.

"I'm thankful for that [news reporter] experience, but I would not do it again. I am much more fitted for sports, and I knew that going into it," Coleman said.

ACC Network show heading to Tech, UVa

Beginning Monday, the ACC Network will preview the college football season with a show that will originate from all of the ACC schools over the course of three weeks.

"ACC Football Road Trip" will air at 7 p.m. for 14 straight weeknights. Each hourlong show will be devoted to the school the show is visiting, and will feature interviews with the head coach and players from that particular school.

The show will originate from Virginia Tech on Friday. The show will visit UVa on Aug. 15.

•The ACC Network also announced that its college football pregame show, "The ACC Huddle," will originate from Virginia Tech on Sept. 10.

That is the date of the Hokies' home opener against Boston College. The game will be Brent Pry's Lane Stadium debut as Tech's coach.