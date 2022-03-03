Twins' grit: Unflappable Levine sisters lead the way for Staunton River High

MONETA — Having played basketball pretty much since they were able to bounce one and through all the teams and leagues since then the Levine sisters of Staunton River High have never been on opposing squads. That prompts a speculative question.

How might have it have been should the sisters been roundball rivals? The question arose before practice one day this week.

Jeni looked straight at her 9 minutes younger sister Cali who returned a similarly steely glance. Twin sparks from each pair of eyes sort of met somewhere between them. There was an extended pause.

“Very competitive,” Cali said. A slight nod of agreement was returned and they laughed in unison.

So much for speculation. Suffice to say, it is a happy state for the Golden Eagles that the fraternal twins’ competitive fire burns in crackling harmony. It is impossible to see how Staunton River would be a once-beaten state Class 3 quarterfinalist playing tonight at Spotswood without them.

Cali is averaging 11.7 points per game and has 51 3-pointers, 20 more than her sister. Jeni broke the career scoring mark this season and is at 1,229 going into the Spotswood game. Her 616 points and counting this year is also a school record.

What they’ve meant to the program was encapsulated in a doubly transcendent performance in a tense victory over tenacious Magna Vista in the region 3D semifinals that clinched the state berth. Rarely challenged all season, Staunton River was down nine points to Magna Vista at halftime, seven at the start of the fourth quarter, and five with 4 minutes 4 seconds left.

The Levines led the comeback in different ways. They both scored, rebounded, and played defense, Jeni inspiring her teammates with her all-around play and Cali with her words as much as her deeds, encouraging, cajoling, leading.

“Same stuff we preach as coaches all the time but we didn’t even need to say it,” Eagles coach Kim Jones said. “They handled it themselves with that grit and determination until the very end. They showed how much they wanted it.”

Jeni built on her school record career and season scoring records with 32 points, 28 in the second half, 15 in the fourth quarter, 11 field goals in all, 9-for-11 at the free throw line. Cali had 18 points, 11 in the second half, 8-for-8 from the stripe after the half, 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter.

They alternated handling the ball and running the team with left-handed point guard Jeni taking majority share.

“Cali’s always the one who’s talking to everybody, saying, we can do this, keep playing,” Jones said.

As for Jeni, she may never have played better than that regional semifinal, especially considering the stakes.

“That’s the game in which we learned how to fight,” Jeni said.

The whole team showed plenty of that. As for Jeni, there was something extra there.

“She’s one of the best, just amazing,” teammate Emily Creasey said during the raucous postgame celebration. “An amazing player, works her tail off no matter what’s happening in the game. A phenomenal basketball player.”

The mood shifted when Carroll County beat the Eagles in the regional final last week for the first setback of the season. Claims occasionally materialize in the wake of a first defeat after a long winning streak portraying the loss as some sort of mystical release of “pressure” never mind the disappointment of the defeat.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say that,” Jeni said. “I think a loss was good for us in a way. Going undefeated sometimes people might not be as humble, as hungry for winning, but that loss showed us what we have to do. Nobody liked being in that place. You never like losing.”

If there is a labor-loving gene, they have it.

“Hardest working players I ever had,” said Jones, the Eagles head coach for 18 years.

The work ethic shows up all over the place. For one, both Levines are top-drawer students with grade point averages north of 4.0. Each has an interest in a pre-med undergraduate program when they get to college. Cali wants to do something with orthopedics, Jeni is thinking about something along the lines of biomedical engineering.

Personal experience with athletic injury and recovery has made both of them interested in finding potential ways to merge their joint interest in medicine and sports.

Speaking of athletics and college, they have both entertained offers from NCAA Division II schools, the D-III’s are in play, and contact with larger D-I programs is underway. They have a visit to Vermont scheduled.

Late interest from the larger school is probably a result of their relative under-exposure. Although they played for a high-level travel team program out of Richmond last year, they did not play high school basketball as juniors in 2020-21. Bedford County called off athletics because of COVID-19 concerns.

Whatever is in store for them in college, it is safe to say they’ll be able to handle the work. They learned what it takes working on the farm, 1,000 acres of cattle operation near Stewartsville that’s been in the family for over 100 years.

“They’ve been humbled by it,” said their mother Marie Gobble-Levine. “They’ve seen success and failure. They know there is only so much they can control. They will do everything they can to control what they can and move on.

“I tell you, I wish I were a little more like them.”

According to their mother, the sisters have a lot of their late grandfather Lowell Gobble in them. The girls adored him. Gobble was a Virginia Tech agricultural extension agent, a major figure in 4-H, and a pillar of the old Roanoke Valley Horse Show for 42 years. He became operator of the family Triple Hill Farm, developed by wife Vivian’s Spradlin family from the beginning.

“We all live on the farm, my grandparents were about 100 yards from us,” Cali said.

Maybe it could have worked out that the twins would still be seeking hunter-jumper blue ribbons at horse shows if basketball hadn’t entered the picture.

“Jeni and I grew up with riding as our passion,” Cali said. “Until we were 14, we showed horses and rode every day.”

Living on a beef cattle farm that size, horsemanship skills are pretty much of a necessity.

“Everybody in the family rode,” Cali said.

Their father David Levine trained saddlebred horses before they were born. There were always horses on the farm. Each sister still has her own mount, two of a string of five in the barn. When they were riding hunters (they had a practice ring on the farm), they had ponies able to jump as well as work cattle.

The two of them will tell you Jeni has the better English-saddle equitation skills, Cali has the edge working cattle and handling difficult horses.

Those who knew Lowell Gobble will tell you he was absolutely unflappable no matter the circumstances. That’s a trait easy to spot when the twins are playing basketball, finding ways to win no matter the obstacles confronted or effort involved.

Honestly, anybody would want such family members let alone athletes, scholars, or employees.

“They have always made it so easy on me,” their mother said. “They are so grounded. Whatever they do, they do it at 150%.”