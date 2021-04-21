Two scoops of motivation: Glenvar runner seeks outdoor title, with a bit of ice cream later

“Some say they’re waiting for junior mile times, but I think’s it’s just up to the coach and when they want to make an offer,” she said.

Wilkes is just thankful she’s had a chance to post some results in 2020-21.

The normal fall cross country season was pushed back to the spring, and Glenvar’s indoor track season was contested on outdoor tracks during the winter until the state meet.

The Highlanders were not even cleared to compete in the state meet until an 11th-hour decision by the Roanoke County School Board.

“The first thing I was worried about was when they were saying we were going to have to run with masks on,” Wilkes said. “That was going to be a challenge.

“And I was worried they weren’t going to let us compete, especially having trained all season for that. It was concerning, but I had a feeling they were going to allow us to do it.”

Wilkes stayed fit by training on her own in the fall. She competed unattached in several meets and set a course record with a personal-best 17:26 in the Pole Green Spring Championships in Mechanicsville earlier this year.