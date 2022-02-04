Unbeaten Golden Eagles stand atop the podium in Blue Ridge girls race

By Ray Cox

DALEVILLE – With every passing girls basketball game, Staunton River’s record becomes ever more exclusive.

Timesland’s last unbeaten team stayed that way with a convincing 73-50 victory at Lord Botetourt Friday night that assured the Golden Eagles the top spot in the final Blue Ridge District standings at the end of the regular season.

Senior-laden Staunton River (18-0, 8-0) used its usual methods to overpower the mostly sophomore Cavaliers.

The winning approach included merciless defense all over the floor, an efficient team-oriented attack, and a whole lot of the Levine sisters, Jeni and Cali.

Lord Botetourt (15-5), which gave the Eagles a spirited contest at Staunton River, was not in this one for long. Taylor Orange scored eight of the Cavalier’s first 10 points, six of that on 3-point swishes, and the home team led 10-5 while in the process looking confident.

Staunton River warmed up with a wipeout second quarter. Firing away at a 10-for-15 clip with four of five starters scoring, the Eagles ran away on a 24-3 rampage into halftime and a 40-18 lead.

Maddie Hamren scored seven of her 17 points and Jeni Levine, Cali Levine and Jayda Jones scored five each in the onslaught. All four of them buried 3-point shots during the run.

Lord Botetourt had more turnovers (13) than field goals (seven) in the opening half.

“That second quarter absolutely destroyed us,” Cavaliers coach Renee Favaro said. “We never recovered from it. When you lose a quarter 24-3, it’s a tall, tall task to come back from especially against a team as good as they are.”

Orange, who has developed into a reliable scorer in her first season as a Cavalier, was the big factor in her team’s early success. That was noted on the Staunton River bench.

“One of my assistants told me she had 11 points so we have to go man-to-man on her,” Staunton River coach Kim Jones said. “So we put Jayda on her and she didn’t score again until the second half. That was kind of the difference in the game.”

Staunton River threw all kinds of defenses at Lord Botetourt, which was missing its best defender and one of its most experienced players in Jada Morgan while playing its third game in four nights. The Eagles played zone, man, some box-in-one on Cavs post Gracie Huffard, and trapped out of the press. That sped up the tempo and encouraged mental errors aplenty from the harried Cavaliers.

“The first time we played them we had so many defensive breakdowns,” Jeni Levine said. “Offensively, we weren’t moving the ball like we wanted. Tonight, we were a team. If one person was on the floor, then everybody else was following.”

The left-handed Levine is easy to follow, especially when she’s doing a number on the opposition as she did to the Cavaliers by scoring a game-high 32 points that included two of her team’s nine 3-pointers and 6-for-7 production at the free throw line.

“She’s the best player we’ll see all year,” Favaro said. “And her sister Cali, that’s the best game I’ve seen her play.”

Cali Levine drilled four 3-pointers on the way to 16 points and kept a brisk pace as the team’s floor leader.

Staunton River went 8-for-12 from the line outscoring LB by two there. The Cavaliers left a potential eight points at the stripe in missed opportunities.

Orange finished with 22 points and the Cavaliers got a late flurry from point guard Ainsley Anderson, who scored five fourth quarter points to finish with eight, all in the second half. Nevertheless, the Eagles led by as many as 30 points in the second half.

“We wanted to keep them on their toes with our defense,” Jeni Levine said. “That’s what we did.”