Unbeaten Staunton River girls win Blue Ridge tournament

MONETA — The clean sweep was completed.

Unbeaten against the Blue Ridge District, unbeaten against all, Staunton River’s girls matched an unblemished district regular season with more perfection in the district tournament.

The Golden Eagles collected the crown on the strength of a 47-31 victory over guest Lord Botetourt on Wednesday night. It was the third victory over the Cavaliers and in many ways similar to the other two.

Like the first game in this gym, LB was solid in the first 16 minutes, particularly in the second quarter. The game plan unraveled fast in the third quarter.

From a 24-24 intermission deadlock, the Eagles (24-0) went on a 19-1 rampage to take control of the game for good.

A thoughtful halftime conversation between Staunton River coach Kim Jones and her squad during the break seemed to clear some things up.

“We talked a lot about getting defensive stops and playing hard to finish out the game,” Eagles wing guard Jayda Jones said.

Assignment executed, Staunton River did not allow the opponent to score until there was 1 minute and 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

“We’re young and just not tough enough in those situations,” Cavaliers coach Renee Favaro said. “We need to find a way to not let it snowball. We keep having quarters like that. One quarter keeps tearing us down and we need to figure out what to do about that.”

As has been the Golden Eagles' tendency this year, when the going gets challenging, the team turns to senior leader Jeni Levine. This time, her clutch moments were more defensive than offensive given that 10 of her 16 points came in the first half.

“First half, we had some defensive breakdowns,” Levine said. “We weren’t moving the ball like we should and we were not getting into our transition. Second half, we attacked then got back on defense much better.”

Her defensive intensity inspired her teammates to follow suit and intimidated and aggravated the opponent. The result? Turnovers and easy buckets at the other end.

“We had 16 minutes to prove we were going to win this game,” Levine said.

The longer the game went, the more frustrated and confused the Cavaliers appeared.

“Part of it was their great defense, but a lot of it was just us,” Favaro said.

Six Staunton River 3-pointers also had something to do with it. Cali Levine, the other half of a sister tandem, hit two of the triples and finished with 10 points. Jones had two more, both of them coming at momentum-swing junctures. She had eight points.

Jeni Levine had the other two treys.

Ally Spangler had seven of her 11 points in the first half for LB.

Both teams will play in the Region 3D playoffs on Tuesday.