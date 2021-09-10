 Skip to main content
Updated high school football standings
Updated high school football standings

VHSL logo

Courtesy of VHSL

 Courtesy of VHSL

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT

;;Dist;;Overall

;;W;L;W;L

Staunton River;0;0;1;0

Lord Botetourt;0;0;1;1

Northside;;0;0;1;1

Franklin County;0;0;0;1

William Byrd;0;0;0;2

William Fleming;0;0;0;2

Friday games

Riverheads at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

Northside at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Salem at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Hidden Valley;1;0;2;0

Christiansburg;0;0;2;0

Pulaski County;0;0;2;0

Patrick Henry;0;0;0;1

Salem;0;0;0;1

Blacksburg;0;0;0;2

Cave Spring;0;1;0;2

Friday games

Blacksburg at Grundy, 7 p.m.

Cave Spring at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.

Northside at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.

Albemarle at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.

James Wood at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Salem at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT

Bassett;0;0;1;1

Halifax County;0;0;1;0

Tunstall;0;0;1;0

George Washington;0;0;0;0

Martinsville;0;0;0;1

Patrick County;0;0;0;1

Magna Vista;0;0;1;1

Friday games

Bassett at Dan River, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Halifax County at Nottoway, 7 p.m.

Magna Vista at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Morehead (N.C.) at Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Patrick County at North Stokes (N.C.), 7 p.m.

Tunstall at Chatham, 7 p.m.

SEMINOLE DISTRICT

Brookville;0;0;2;0

E.C. Glass;0;0;2;0

Heritage;0;0;1;1

Liberty;0;0;2;0

Liberty Christian;0;0;2;0

Rustburg;0;0;1;1

Amherst County;0;0;0;0

Jefferson Forest;0;0;0;2

Friday games

E.C. Glass at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Appomattox County at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Virginia High;1;0;2;0

Graham;1;0;1;0

Richlands;0;0;1;0

Marion;0;0;1;2

Tazewell;0;2;0;2

Thursday game

Marion 36, Northwood 14

Friday games

Graham at Richlands, 7 p.m.

Mount View (W.Va.) at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Broadway;0;0;1;1

Rockbridge County;0;0;1;1

Turner Ashby;0;0;1;1

Spotswood;0;0;0;1

Harrisonburg;0;0;0;2

Friday games

William Monroe at Broadway, 7 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Saturday game

Spotswood at John Handley, 1 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

PH-Glade Spring;1;0;2;0

Holston;0;0;3;0

Chilhowie;0;0;2;0

Rural Retreat;0;0;2;0

Northwood;0;0;1;2

Lebanon;0;1;0;3

Thursday games

Holston 42, John Battle 7

Eastside 34, Lebanon 21

Marion 36, Northwood 14

Friday games

Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.

PH-Glade Spring at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Galax;1;0;1;1

George Wythe;1;0;1;1

Bland County;0;1;1;1

Grayson County;0;0;1;1

Auburn;0;0;0;2

Giles;0;1;1;1

Fort Chiswell;0;1;0;2

Friday games

Rye Cove at Bland County, 7 p.m.

Radford at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at Galax, 7 p.m.

Giles at George Wythe, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

PIONEER DISTRICT

Covington;1;0;1;1

Narrows;0;0;2;0

Craig County;0;0;1;1

Eastern Montgomery;0;0;0;2

Parry McCluer;0;0;0;2

Bath County;0;1;0;1

Friday games

Alleghany at Covington, 7 p.m.

Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at James River, 7 p.m.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Glenvar;0;0;2;0

Radford;0;0;2;0

Alleghany;0;0;1;0

Floyd County;0;0;1;1

Carroll County;0;0;0;1

James River;0;0;0;1

Friday games

Alleghany at Covington, 7 p.m.

Carroll County at Galax, 7 p.m.

Grayson County at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

Cave Spring at Glenvar, 7 p.m.

Parry McCluer at James River, 7 p.m.

Radford at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.

North Cross;0;0;2;0

Hargrave Military;0;0;1;1

Blue Ridge;0;0;0;1

Fishburne Military;0;0;0;1

Friday games

Fishburne Military at Massanutten Military, 7 p.m.

North Cross at Ravenscroft School (N.C.), 7 p.m.

Saturday game

Hargrave Military at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENT

Roanoke Catholic;;;0;2

Friday game

Roanoke Catholic at Fuqua, 7 p.m.

 

