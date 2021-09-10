Updated high school football standings

BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
;;Dist;;Overall
;;W;L;W;L
Staunton River;0;0;1;0
Lord Botetourt;0;0;1;1
Northside;;0;0;1;1
Franklin County;0;0;0;1
William Byrd;0;0;0;2
William Fleming;0;0;0;2
Friday games
Riverheads at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Northside at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Salem at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Hidden Valley;1;0;2;0
Christiansburg;0;0;2;0
Pulaski County;0;0;2;0
Patrick Henry;0;0;0;1
Salem;0;0;0;1
Blacksburg;0;0;0;2
Cave Spring;0;1;0;2
Friday games
Blacksburg at Grundy, 7 p.m.
Cave Spring at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Northside at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
Albemarle at Patrick Henry, 7 p.m.
James Wood at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
Salem at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Bassett;0;0;1;1
Halifax County;0;0;1;0
Tunstall;0;0;1;0
George Washington;0;0;0;0
Martinsville;0;0;0;1
Patrick County;0;0;0;1
Magna Vista;0;0;1;1
Friday games
Bassett at Dan River, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Halifax County at Nottoway, 7 p.m.
Magna Vista at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Morehead (N.C.) at Martinsville, 7 p.m.
Patrick County at North Stokes (N.C.), 7 p.m.
Tunstall at Chatham, 7 p.m.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Brookville;0;0;2;0
E.C. Glass;0;0;2;0
Heritage;0;0;1;1
Liberty;0;0;2;0
Liberty Christian;0;0;2;0
Rustburg;0;0;1;1
Amherst County;0;0;0;0
Jefferson Forest;0;0;0;2
Friday games
E.C. Glass at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Appomattox County at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Liberty Christian, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Virginia High;1;0;2;0
Graham;1;0;1;0
Richlands;0;0;1;0
Marion;0;0;1;2
Tazewell;0;2;0;2
Thursday game
Marion 36, Northwood 14
Friday games
Graham at Richlands, 7 p.m.
Mount View (W.Va.) at Tazewell, 7 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Broadway;0;0;1;1
Rockbridge County;0;0;1;1
Turner Ashby;0;0;1;1
Spotswood;0;0;0;1
Harrisonburg;0;0;0;2
Friday games
William Monroe at Broadway, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Millbrook, 7 p.m.
Turner Ashby at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Saturday game
Spotswood at John Handley, 1 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
PH-Glade Spring;1;0;2;0
Holston;0;0;3;0
Chilhowie;0;0;2;0
Rural Retreat;0;0;2;0
Northwood;0;0;1;2
Lebanon;0;1;0;3
Thursday games
Holston 42, John Battle 7
Eastside 34, Lebanon 21
Marion 36, Northwood 14
Friday games
Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.
PH-Glade Spring at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Galax;1;0;1;1
George Wythe;1;0;1;1
Bland County;0;1;1;1
Grayson County;0;0;1;1
Auburn;0;0;0;2
Giles;0;1;1;1
Fort Chiswell;0;1;0;2
Friday games
Rye Cove at Bland County, 7 p.m.
Radford at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Galax, 7 p.m.
Giles at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington;1;0;1;1
Narrows;0;0;2;0
Craig County;0;0;1;1
Eastern Montgomery;0;0;0;2
Parry McCluer;0;0;0;2
Bath County;0;1;0;1
Friday games
Alleghany at Covington, 7 p.m.
Chilhowie at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at James River, 7 p.m.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Glenvar;0;0;2;0
Radford;0;0;2;0
Alleghany;0;0;1;0
Floyd County;0;0;1;1
Carroll County;0;0;0;1
James River;0;0;0;1
Friday games
Alleghany at Covington, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at Galax, 7 p.m.
Grayson County at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Cave Spring at Glenvar, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at James River, 7 p.m.
Radford at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
North Cross;0;0;2;0
Hargrave Military;0;0;1;1
Blue Ridge;0;0;0;1
Fishburne Military;0;0;0;1
Friday games
Fishburne Military at Massanutten Military, 7 p.m.
North Cross at Ravenscroft School (N.C.), 7 p.m.
Saturday game
Hargrave Military at Blue Ridge, 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENT
Roanoke Catholic;;;0;2
Friday game
Roanoke Catholic at Fuqua, 7 p.m.