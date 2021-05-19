Updated high school tournament results, pairings

Connor Necessary (Tazewell) d. Cole Shephard (Virginia High), 6-1, 6-2.

Tuesday, singles semifinals

Alex Ramsey (Graham) d. Compton, 6-0, 6-3.

Tanner Grubb (Marion) d. Shephard, 6-2, 6-2

Tuesday, singles final

Grubb d. Ramsey, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Wednesday, doubles first round, 10 a.m.

Compton and Lester (Richlands) vs. Deckard and Blankenship (Lebanon).

Necessary and Collins (Tazewell) vs. Shephard and Said (Virginia High).

Wednesday, doubles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Ramsey and Knowles (Graham) vs. Compton and Lester, or Deckard and Blankenship.

Grubb and Russell (Marion) vs. Necessary and Collins, or Shephard and Said.

Wednesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Thursday, team semifinals

Richlands at No. 1 Marion, 4:30 p.m.