Updated high school tournament results, pairings

BASEBALL
VISAA DIVISION II
Monday, first round
Norfolk Christian 6, North Cross 1
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Norfolk Christian 4, Highland School 1
Nansemond-Suffolk 3, Steward 2
Atlantic Shores Christian 4, Fredericksburg Christian 0
Greenbrier Christian 3, Isle of Wight Christian 1
Friday, semifinals
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Norfolk Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, 11:30 am.
Greenbrier Christian vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, 2 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
—-
VISAA DIVISION III
Tuesday, first round
Walsingham 18, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0
Fuqua 5, Amelia Academy 3
Brunswick Academy 6, Tidewater Academy 5
Carlisle 9, Kenston Forest 0
Thursday, semifinals
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Carlisle vs. Brunswick Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Walsingham vs. Fuqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights
Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.
—-
VACA STATE
Monday, first round
Grace Christian 13, Faith-Hurt 0
Tuesday, first round
Roanoke Valley Christian 7, United Christian 6
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 11, Ridgeview Christian 1
Westover Christian 18, Temple Christian 0
Friday, semifinals
At The Diamond Club, Stuarts Draft
Grace Christian vs. Roanoke Valley Christian
Westover Christian vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Saturday, championship
At The Diamond Club, Stuarts Draft
Semifinal winners, TBA
SOFTBALL
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday first round
Isle of Wight 15, Portsmouth Christian 5
Fredericksburg Christian 10, Roanoke Catholic 0
St. Margaret’s 15, Norfolk Christian 0
Thursday, semifinals
At Dinwiddie Sports Complex, Sutherland
Isle of Wight vs. Nansemond-Suffolk
St. Margaret’s vs. Fredericksburg Christian
Saturday, championship
At Dinwiddie Sports Complex, Sutherland
Semifinal winners, TBA
BOYS LACROSSE
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday, first round
Christchurch 13, Hampton Roads 3
Trinity Christian 13, Highland School 4
Nansemond-Suffolk 17, Trinity Meadowview 4
North Cross 15, Roanoke Catholic 0
Friday, semifinals
No. 5 Trinity Christian at No. 1 Christchurch
No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk at No. 2 North Cross
Saturday, championship, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS SOCCER
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday, first round
Veritas 3, Atlantic Shores Christian 1
Norfolk Christian 6, Peninsula Catholic 0
Eastern Mennonite 3, New Covenant 3 (EM won 4-1 in PKs)
Hampton Roads 1, Trinity School 0
Wednesday, quarterfinals
Veritas at Highland School
Norfolk Christian at North Cross
Eastern Mennonite at Christchurch
Hampton Roads at Covenant
Friday, semifinals
At Glover Park, Glen Allen
Highland School-Veritas winner vs. North Cross-Norfolk Christian winner, 4 p.m.
Christchurch-Eastern Mennonite winner vs. Covenant-Hampton Roads winner, 4 p.m.
Saturday, championship
At Glover Park, Glen Allen
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
VISAA DIVISION II
Tuesday, first round
Steward 5, Seton 2
Highland School 5, Virginia Episcopal 2
Hampton Roads Academy 5, Norfolk Collegiate 3
North Cross 5, Covenant 2
Friday, semifinals
No. 4 Highland at No. 1 Steward
No. 3 Hampton Roads Academy at No. 2 North Cross
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 5D
Friday, team first round
No. 5 Mountain View at No. 4 Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.
No. 6 North Stafford at No. 3 Albemarle, 4 p.m.
Monday, team semifinals
Patrick Henry-Mountain View winner at No. 1 Harrisonburg, 4 p.m.
Albemarle-North Stafford winner at No. 2 Stafford, 4 p.m.
May 26, team final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 2C
Monday, team first round
Narrows 5, Galax 0
Tuesday, team first round
Floyd County 5, George Wythe 4
Fort Chiswell 6, Giles 1
Wednesday, team quarterfinals
At Virginia Tech
Floyd County vs. Radford
Alleghany vs. Grayson County
Narrows vs. Glenvar
Fort Chiswell vs. Patrick County
Thursday, semifinals
At Virginia Tech
Radford-Floyd County winner vs. Grayson County-Alleghany winner
Glenvar-Narrows winner vs. Patrick County-Fort Chiswell winner
Friday, championship
At Virginia Tech
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Richlands d. Tazewell, forfeit
Tuesday, singles first round
At Marion H.S.
David Compton (Richlands) d. Alex Decker (Lebanon), default
Connor Necessary (Tazewell) d. Cole Shephard (Virginia High), 6-1, 6-2.
Tuesday, singles semifinals
Alex Ramsey (Graham) d. Compton, 6-0, 6-3.
Tanner Grubb (Marion) d. Shephard, 6-2, 6-2
Tuesday, singles final
Grubb d. Ramsey, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Wednesday, doubles first round, 10 a.m.
Compton and Lester (Richlands) vs. Deckard and Blankenship (Lebanon).
Necessary and Collins (Tazewell) vs. Shephard and Said (Virginia High).
Wednesday, doubles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Ramsey and Knowles (Graham) vs. Compton and Lester, or Deckard and Blankenship.
Grubb and Russell (Marion) vs. Necessary and Collins, or Shephard and Said.
Wednesday, doubles final
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Thursday, team semifinals
Richlands at No. 1 Marion, 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Lebanon at No. 2 Graham, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, team championship
At Marion H.S.
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
VALLEY DISTRICT
At Turner Ashby H.S.
Monday, singles first round
Josh Hughes (Broadway) d. Matthew Feldman (Rockbridge County), 6-3, 6-1.
Monday, singles semifinals
Ben Clatterbuck (Turner Ashby) d. Hughes, default.
Grayson Wood (Waynesboro) d. Jackson Fendley, 7-5, 7-5.
Monday, doubles first round
Clatterbuck and Evans (Turner Ashby) d. Shires and Shomo (Rockbridge County), 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.
Tuesday, singles final
Grayson Wood (Waynesboro) d. Ben Clatterbuck (Turner Ashby)
Tuesday, doubles semifinal
Fendley and Knight (Spotswood) d. Clatterbuck and Evans.
Wood and Miller (Waynesboro) d. Hughes and Crider (Broadway).
Tuesday, doubles final
Fendley and Knight d. Wood and Miller.
Wednesday, team first round
Rockbridge County d. Broadway, forfeit
Thursday, team semifinals
No. 4 Rockbridge County at No. 1 Spotswood, 1 p.m.
No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Waynesboro
Friday, team semifinals
Semifinal winners, TBA
GIRLS TENNIS
REGION 5D
Thursday, team first round
No. 5 Mountain View at No. 4 Brooke Point, 4 p.m.
Friday, team first round
No. 6 Harrisonburg at No. 3 North Stafford, 4 p.m.
May 25, team semifinals
Brooke Point-Mountain View winner at Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.
North Stafford-Harrisonburg winner at Albemarle, 4 p.m.
May 26, team final at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
REGION 2C
Monday, team first round
Floyd County 5, Alleghany 0
Wednesday, team quarterfinals
At Virginia Tech
Floyd County vs. Giles
Nelson County vs. Glenvar
Patrick County vs. Radford
Fort Chiswell vs. Appomattox County
Thursday, team semifinals
At Virginia Tech
Giles-Floyd County winner vs. Glenvar-Nelson County winner
Radford-Patrick County winner vs. Appomattox County-Fort Chiswell winner
Friday, team championship
At Virginia Tech
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday, team first round
Virginia High 5, Richlands 3
Marion 6, Tazewell 0
Tuesday
At Bluefield College
Singles first round, 10 a.m.
Ridley Little (Virginia High) d, Morgan Goins (Richlands), 6-0, 6-3
Ava Deckard (Lebanon) d. Kaitlyn Carver (Tazewell), default
Singles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Ann Perdue (Graham) d. Little, 6-2, 6-1.
Ellie Woodard (Marion) d. Deckard, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
Singles final
Perdue d. Woodard, 6-2, 6-3.
Wednesday
At Bluefield College
Doubles first round, 10 a.m.
Little and Page (Virginia High) vs. Goins and Blankenship (Richlands)
Woodard and Addison (Marion) vs. Carver and Blevins (Tazewell)
Doubles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Perdue and Puckett (Graham) vs. Little and Page or Goins and Blankenship
Anderson and Stevens (Lebanon) vs. Woodard and Addison, or Carver and Blevins.
Doubles final
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Thursday, team semifinals
Virginia High vs. Graham, at Bluefield College, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, championship
At Bluefield College
Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.
—-
VALLEY DISTRICT
At Turner Ashby H.S.
Monday, singles first round
Saara Basuchoudary (Rockbridge County) d. Avery Nguyen (Turner Ashby), 6-1, 6-3.
Monday, doubles first round
Basuchoudary and Newhouse (Rockbridge County) d. Nguyen and Barber (Waynesboro), 6-4, 6-0.
Monday, singles semifinals
Meg Dunaway (Spotswood) d. Basuchoudary., 6-1, 6-0.
Anna Phillips (Turner Ashby) d. Laurel Roberts (Broadway), 6-0, 7-6 (3).
Tuesday, singles final
Dunaway d. Phillips
Tuesday, doubles semifinals
Dunaway and Cooley (Spotswood) d. Basuchoudary and Newhouse.
Phillips and Jones (Turner Ashby) d. Roberts and Trumbo (Broadway)
Tuesday, doubles final
Dunaway and Cooley d. Phillips and Jones.
Wednesday, team first round
No. 5 Waynesboro at No. 4 Rockbridge County
Thursday, team semifinals
Rockbridge County-Waynesboro winner at No. 1 Spotswood.
No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Broadway
Friday, team championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
Auburn 5, George Wythe 2