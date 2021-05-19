 Skip to main content
Updated high school tournament results, pairings
Updated high school tournament results, pairings

BASEBALL

VISAA DIVISION II

Monday, first round

Norfolk Christian 6, North Cross 1

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Norfolk Christian 4, Highland School 1

Nansemond-Suffolk 3, Steward 2

Atlantic Shores Christian 4, Fredericksburg Christian 0

Greenbrier Christian 3, Isle of Wight Christian 1

Friday, semifinals

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Norfolk Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, 11:30 am.

Greenbrier Christian vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, 2 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

—-

VISAA DIVISION III

Tuesday, first round

Walsingham 18, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0

Fuqua 5, Amelia Academy 3

Brunswick Academy 6, Tidewater Academy 5

Carlisle 9, Kenston Forest 0

Thursday, semifinals

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Carlisle vs. Brunswick Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Walsingham vs. Fuqua, 7 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

—-

VACA STATE

Monday, first round

Grace Christian 13, Faith-Hurt 0

Tuesday, first round

Roanoke Valley Christian 7, United Christian 6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 11, Ridgeview Christian 1

Westover Christian 18, Temple Christian 0

Friday, semifinals

At The Diamond Club, Stuarts Draft

Grace Christian vs. Roanoke Valley Christian

Westover Christian vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Saturday, championship

At The Diamond Club, Stuarts Draft

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOFTBALL

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday first round

Isle of Wight 15, Portsmouth Christian 5

Fredericksburg Christian 10, Roanoke Catholic 0

St. Margaret’s 15, Norfolk Christian 0

Thursday, semifinals

At Dinwiddie Sports Complex, Sutherland

Isle of Wight vs. Nansemond-Suffolk

St. Margaret’s vs. Fredericksburg Christian

Saturday, championship

At Dinwiddie Sports Complex, Sutherland

Semifinal winners, TBA

BOYS LACROSSE

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday, first round

Christchurch 13, Hampton Roads 3

Trinity Christian 13, Highland School 4

Nansemond-Suffolk 17, Trinity Meadowview 4

North Cross 15, Roanoke Catholic 0

Friday, semifinals

No. 5 Trinity Christian at No. 1 Christchurch

No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk at No. 2 North Cross

Saturday, championship, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday, first round

Veritas 3, Atlantic Shores Christian 1

Norfolk Christian 6, Peninsula Catholic 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, New Covenant 3 (EM won 4-1 in PKs)

Hampton Roads 1, Trinity School 0

Wednesday, quarterfinals

Veritas at Highland School

Norfolk Christian at North Cross

Eastern Mennonite at Christchurch

Hampton Roads at Covenant

Friday, semifinals

At Glover Park, Glen Allen

Highland School-Veritas winner vs. North Cross-Norfolk Christian winner, 4 p.m.

Christchurch-Eastern Mennonite winner vs. Covenant-Hampton Roads winner, 4 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At Glover Park, Glen Allen

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday, first round

Steward 5, Seton 2

Highland School 5, Virginia Episcopal 2

Hampton Roads Academy 5, Norfolk Collegiate 3

North Cross 5, Covenant 2

Friday, semifinals

No. 4 Highland at No. 1 Steward

No. 3 Hampton Roads Academy at No. 2 North Cross

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 5D

Friday, team first round

No. 5 Mountain View at No. 4 Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.

No. 6 North Stafford at No. 3 Albemarle, 4 p.m.

Monday, team semifinals

Patrick Henry-Mountain View winner at No. 1 Harrisonburg, 4 p.m.

Albemarle-North Stafford winner at No. 2 Stafford, 4 p.m.

May 26, team final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 2C

Monday, team first round

Narrows 5, Galax 0

Tuesday, team first round

Floyd County 5, George Wythe 4

Fort Chiswell 6, Giles 1

Wednesday, team quarterfinals

At Virginia Tech

Floyd County vs. Radford

Alleghany vs. Grayson County

Narrows vs. Glenvar

Fort Chiswell vs. Patrick County

Thursday, semifinals

At Virginia Tech

Radford-Floyd County winner vs. Grayson County-Alleghany winner

Glenvar-Narrows winner vs. Patrick County-Fort Chiswell winner

Friday, championship

At Virginia Tech

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Richlands d. Tazewell, forfeit

Tuesday, singles first round

At Marion H.S.

David Compton (Richlands) d. Alex Decker (Lebanon), default

Connor Necessary (Tazewell) d. Cole Shephard (Virginia High), 6-1, 6-2.

Tuesday, singles semifinals

Alex Ramsey (Graham) d. Compton, 6-0, 6-3.

Tanner Grubb (Marion) d. Shephard, 6-2, 6-2

Tuesday, singles final

Grubb d. Ramsey, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Wednesday, doubles first round, 10 a.m.

Compton and Lester (Richlands) vs. Deckard and Blankenship (Lebanon).

Necessary and Collins (Tazewell) vs. Shephard and Said (Virginia High).

Wednesday, doubles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Ramsey and Knowles (Graham) vs. Compton and Lester, or Deckard and Blankenship.

Grubb and Russell (Marion) vs. Necessary and Collins, or Shephard and Said.

Wednesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Thursday, team semifinals

Richlands at No. 1 Marion, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Lebanon at No. 2 Graham, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, team championship

At Marion H.S.

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

At Turner Ashby H.S.

Monday, singles first round

Josh Hughes (Broadway) d. Matthew Feldman (Rockbridge County), 6-3, 6-1.

Monday, singles semifinals

Ben Clatterbuck (Turner Ashby) d. Hughes, default.

Grayson Wood (Waynesboro) d. Jackson Fendley, 7-5, 7-5.

Monday, doubles first round

Clatterbuck and Evans (Turner Ashby) d. Shires and Shomo (Rockbridge County), 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

Tuesday, singles final

Grayson Wood (Waynesboro) d. Ben Clatterbuck (Turner Ashby)

Tuesday, doubles semifinal

Fendley and Knight (Spotswood) d. Clatterbuck and Evans.

Wood and Miller (Waynesboro) d. Hughes and Crider (Broadway).

Tuesday, doubles final

Fendley and Knight d. Wood and Miller.

Wednesday, team first round

Rockbridge County d. Broadway, forfeit

Thursday, team semifinals

No. 4 Rockbridge County at No. 1 Spotswood, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Waynesboro

Friday, team semifinals

Semifinal winners, TBA

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 5D

Thursday, team first round

No. 5 Mountain View at No. 4 Brooke Point, 4 p.m.

Friday, team first round

No. 6 Harrisonburg at No. 3 North Stafford, 4 p.m.

May 25, team semifinals

Brooke Point-Mountain View winner at Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.

North Stafford-Harrisonburg winner at Albemarle, 4 p.m.

May 26, team final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 2C

Monday, team first round

Floyd County 5, Alleghany 0

Wednesday, team quarterfinals

At Virginia Tech

Floyd County vs. Giles

Nelson County vs. Glenvar

Patrick County vs. Radford

Fort Chiswell vs. Appomattox County

Thursday, team semifinals

At Virginia Tech

Giles-Floyd County winner vs. Glenvar-Nelson County winner

Radford-Patrick County winner vs. Appomattox County-Fort Chiswell winner

Friday, team championship

At Virginia Tech

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday, team first round

Virginia High 5, Richlands 3

Marion 6, Tazewell 0

Tuesday

At Bluefield College

Singles first round, 10 a.m.

Ridley Little (Virginia High) d, Morgan Goins (Richlands), 6-0, 6-3

Ava Deckard (Lebanon) d. Kaitlyn Carver (Tazewell), default

Singles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Ann Perdue (Graham) d. Little, 6-2, 6-1.

Ellie Woodard (Marion) d. Deckard, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Singles final

Perdue d. Woodard, 6-2, 6-3.

Wednesday

At Bluefield College

Doubles first round, 10 a.m.

Little and Page (Virginia High) vs. Goins and Blankenship (Richlands)

Woodard and Addison (Marion) vs. Carver and Blevins (Tazewell)

Doubles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Perdue and Puckett (Graham) vs. Little and Page or Goins and Blankenship

Anderson and Stevens (Lebanon) vs. Woodard and Addison, or Carver and Blevins.

Doubles final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Thursday, team semifinals

Virginia High vs. Graham, at Bluefield College, 4:30 p.m.

Marion at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, championship

At Bluefield College

Semifinals winners, 10 a.m.

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

At Turner Ashby H.S.

Monday, singles first round

Saara Basuchoudary (Rockbridge County) d. Avery Nguyen (Turner Ashby), 6-1, 6-3.

Monday, doubles first round

Basuchoudary and Newhouse (Rockbridge County) d. Nguyen and Barber (Waynesboro), 6-4, 6-0.

Monday, singles semifinals

Meg Dunaway (Spotswood) d. Basuchoudary., 6-1, 6-0.

Anna Phillips (Turner Ashby) d. Laurel Roberts (Broadway), 6-0, 7-6 (3).

Tuesday, singles final

Dunaway d. Phillips

Tuesday, doubles semifinals

Dunaway and Cooley (Spotswood) d. Basuchoudary and Newhouse.

Phillips and Jones (Turner Ashby) d. Roberts and Trumbo (Broadway)

Tuesday, doubles final

Dunaway and Cooley d. Phillips and Jones.

Wednesday, team first round

No. 5 Waynesboro at No. 4 Rockbridge County

Thursday, team semifinals

Rockbridge County-Waynesboro winner at No. 1 Spotswood.

No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Broadway

Friday, team championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

Auburn 5, George Wythe 2

Wednesday, first round

Galax at Grayson County, 9 a.m.

Thursday, championship

At Auburn H.S.

Auburn vs. Grayson County-Galax winner, 9 a.m.

—-

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Parry McCluer 6, Bath County 0

Tuesday, championship

Narrows 5, Parry McCluer 0

Tags

