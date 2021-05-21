 Skip to main content
Updated high school tournament scoreboard through Thursday games
Timesland (copy) (copy)

BASEBALL

VISAA DIVISION II

Monday, first round

Norfolk Christian 6, North Cross 1

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Norfolk Christian 4, Highland School 1

Nansemond-Suffolk 3, Steward 2

Atlantic Shores Christian 4, Fredericksburg Christian 0

Greenbrier Christian 3, Isle of Wight Christian 1

Friday, semifinals

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Norfolk Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, 11:30 am.

Greenbrier Christian vs. Atlantic Shores Christian, 2 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

—-

VISAA DIVISION III

Tuesday, first round

Walsingham 18, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0

Fuqua 5, Amelia Academy 3

Brunswick Academy 6, Tidewater Academy 5

Carlisle 9, Kenston Forest 0

Thursday, semifinals

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Carlisle 20, Brunswick Academy 0

Walsingham 7, Fuqua 4

Saturday, championship

At Shepherd Stadium, Colonial Heights

Carlisle vs. Walsingham, 11 a.m.

—-

VACA STATE

Monday, first round

Grace Christian 13, Faith-Hurt 0

Tuesday, first round

Roanoke Valley Christian 7, United Christian 6

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 11, Ridgeview Christian 1

Westover Christian 18, Temple Christian 0

Friday, semifinals

At The Diamond Club, Stuarts Draft

Westover Christian vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 4 p.m

Grace Christian vs. Roanoke Valley Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At The Diamond Club, Stuarts Draft

Semifinal winners, 1:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday first round

Isle of Wight 15, Portsmouth Christian 5

Fredericksburg Christian 10, Roanoke Catholic 0

St. Margaret’s 15, Norfolk Christian 0

Thursday, semifinals

At Dinwiddie Sports Complex

Nansemond-Suffolk 4, Isle of Wight 2

St. Margaret’s 3, Fredericksburg Christian 0

Saturday, championship

At Dinwiddie Sports Complex

Nansemond-Suffolk vs. St. Margaret’s, 3 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday, first round

Christchurch 13, Hampton Roads 3

Trinity Christian 13, Highland School 4

Nansemond-Suffolk 17, Trinity Meadowview 4

North Cross 15, Roanoke Catholic 0

Friday, semifinals

No. 5 Trinity Christian at No. 1 Christchurch

No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk at No. 2 North Cross, 4 p.m.

Saturday, championship, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

GIRLS SOCCER

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday, first round

Veritas 3, Atlantic Shores Christian 1

Norfolk Christian 6, Peninsula Catholic 0

Eastern Mennonite 3, New Covenant 3 (EM won 4-1 in PKs)

Hampton Roads 1, Trinity School 0

Wednesday, quarterfinals

Highland School 5, Veritas 0

North Cross 3, Norfolk Christian 0

Eastern Mennonite 1, Christchurch 1 (EM won 1-0 in PKs)

Covenant 9, Hampton Roads 0

Friday, semifinals

At Glover Park, Glen Allen

Highland School vs. North Cross, 4 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Covenant, 4 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At Glover Park, Glen Allen

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

VISAA DIVISION II

Tuesday, first round

Steward 5, Seton 2

Highland School 5, Virginia Episcopal 2

Hampton Roads Academy 5, Norfolk Collegiate 3

North Cross 5, Covenant 2

Friday, semifinals

No. 4 Highland at No. 1 Steward

No. 3 Hampton Roads Academy at No. 2 North Cross, 2 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 5D

Friday, team first round

No. 5 Mountain View at No. 4 Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.

No. 6 North Stafford at No. 3 Albemarle, 4 p.m.

Monday, team semifinals

Patrick Henry-Mountain View winner at No. 1 Harrisonburg, 4 p.m.

Albemarle-North Stafford winner at No. 2 Stafford, 4 p.m.

May 26, team final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 3D

Thursday, team first round

Hidden Valley 5, Cave Spring 0

Christiansburg 6, Carroll County 0

Lord Botetourt 5, Northside 0

Abingdon 5, Magna Vista 0

Friday, team semifinals

No. 4 Christiansburg at No. 1 Hidden Valley, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Lord Botetourt vs. No. 2 Abingdon, at Emory & Henry College, 4 p.m.

Monday, team championship at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 2C

Monday, team first round

Narrows 5, Galax 0

Tuesday, team first round

Floyd County 5, George Wythe 4

Fort Chiswell 6, Giles 1

Wednesday, team quarterfinals

Radford 5, Floyd County 1

Alleghany 5, Grayson County 4

Fort Chiswell 5, Patrick County 2

Glenvar 5, Narrows 3

Thursday, team semifinals

Radford 5, Alleghany 0

Glenvar 5, Fort Chiswell 2

Friday, championship

At Virginia Tech

Radford vs. Glenvar

—-

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

May 17, first round

Richlands d. Tazewell, forfeit

May 18, singles first round

At Marion H.S.

David Compton (Richlands) d. Alex Decker (Lebanon), default

Connor Necessary (Tazewell) d. Cole Shephard (Virginia High), 6-1, 6-2.

May 18, singles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Alex Ramsey (Graham) d. Compton, 6-0, 6-3.

Tanner Grubb (Marion) d. Shephard, 6-2, 6-2

May 18, singles final

Grubb d. Ramsey, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Wednesday, doubles first round

Deckard and Blankenship (Lebanon) d. Compton and Lester (Richlands), 6-3, 5-7, 6-0.

Necessary and Collins (Tazewell) d. Shephard and Said (Virginia High), 6-0, 6-1.

Wednesday, doubles semifinals

Ramsey and Knowles (Graham) d. Deckard and Blankenship, 6-0, 6-1.

Grubb and Russell (Marion) d. Necessary and Collins, 6-3, 6-1.

Wednesday, doubles final

Ramsey and Knowles d. Grubb and Russell, 6-3, 6-4.

Thursday, team semifinals

Marion 9, Richlands 0

Graham 5, Lebanon 4

Friday, team championship

At Marion H.S.

Marion at Graham, 10 a.m.

VALLEY DISTRICT

At Turner Ashby H.S.

May 17, singles first round

Josh Hughes (Broadway) d. Matthew Feldman (Rockbridge County), 6-3, 6-1.

May 17, singles semifinals

Ben Clatterbuck (Turner Ashby) d. Hughes, default.

Grayson Wood (Waynesboro) d. Jackson Fendley, 7-5, 7-5.

May 17, doubles first round

Clatterbuck and Evans (Turner Ashby) d. Shires and Shomo (Rockbridge County), 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

May 18, singles final

Grayson Wood (Waynesboro) d. Ben Clatterbuck (Turner Ashby)

Tuesday, doubles semifinal

Fendley and Knight (Spotswood) d. Clatterbuck and Evans.

Wood and Miller (Waynesboro) d. Hughes and Crider (Broadway).

May 18, doubles final

Fendley and Knight d. Wood and Miller.

Wednesday, team first round

Rockbridge County d. Broadway, forfeit

Thursday, team semifinals

Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 0

No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Waynesboro

Friday, team semifinals

Spotswood vs. Waynesboro-Turner Ashby winner, TBA

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 5D

Thursday, team first round

No. 5 Mountain View at No. 4 Brooke Point, 4 p.m.

Friday, team first round

No. 6 Harrisonburg at No. 3 North Stafford, 4 p.m.

May 25, team semifinals

Brooke Point-Mountain View winner at Patrick Henry, 4 p.m.

North Stafford-Harrisonburg winner at Albemarle, 4 p.m.

May 26, team final at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 3D

Thursday, team first round

Lord Botetourt 5, Magna Vista 1

Hidden Valley 5, Staunton River 1

Bassett 5, Christiansburg 4

Abingdon 5, Northside 0

Friday, team semifinals

No. 5 Hidden Valley vs. No. 1 Lord Botetourt, at Roanoke College, 4:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bassett vs. No. 2 Abingdon, at Emory & Henry College, 11 a.m.

Monday team final, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

REGION 2C

May 17, team first round

Floyd County 5, Alleghany 0

Wednesday, team quarterfinals

At Virginia Tech

Floyd County 5, Giles 3

Glenvar 5, Nelson County 0

Radford 6, Patrick County 0

Appomattox County 5, Fort Chiswell 2

Thursday, team semifinals

At Virginia Tech

Floyd County 5, Glenvar 4

Radford 5, Appomattox County 0

Friday, team final

At Virginia Tech

Floyd County vs. Radford

—-

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

May 17, team first round

Virginia High 5, Richlands 3

Marion 6, Tazewell 0

At Bluefield College

May 18, singles first round

Ridley Little (Virginia High) d, Morgan Goins (Richlands), 6-0, 6-3

Ava Deckard (Lebanon) d. Kaitlyn Carver (Tazewell), default

May 18, singles semifinals

Ann Perdue (Graham) d. Little, 6-2, 6-1.

Ellie Woodard (Marion) d. Deckard, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

May 18, singles final

Perdue d. Woodard, 6-2, 6-3.

Wednesday, doubles first round, 10 a.m.

Little and Page (Virginia High) vs. Goins and Blankenship (Richlands)

Woodard and Addison (Marion) vs. Carver and Blevins (Tazewell)

Wednesday, doubles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Perdue and Puckett (Graham) vs. Little and Page or Goins and Blankenship

Anderson and Stevens (Lebanon) vs. Woodard and Addison, or Carver and Blevins.

Wednesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Thursday, team semifinals

Graham 5, Virginia High 9

Lebanon 5, Marion 3

Friday, championship

At Bluefield College

Graham vs. Lebanon, 10 a.m.

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

At Turner Ashby H.S.

May 17, singles first round

Saara Basuchoudary (Rockbridge County) d. Avery Nguyen (Turner Ashby), 6-1, 6-3.

May 17, doubles first round

Basuchoudary and Newhouse (Rockbridge County) d. Nguyen and Barber (Waynesboro), 6-4, 6-0.

May 17, singles semifinals

Meg Dunaway (Spotswood) d. Basuchoudary., 6-1, 6-0.

Anna Phillips (Turner Ashby) d. Laurel Roberts (Broadway), 6-0, 7-6 (3).

May 18, singles final

Dunaway vs. Phillips

May 18, doubles semifinals

Dunaway and Cooley (Spotswood) d. Basuchoudary and Newhouse.

Phillips and Jones (Turner Ashby) d. Roberts and Trumbo (Broadway)

May 18, doubles final

Dunaway and Cooley d. Phillips and Jones.

Wednesday, team first round

Rockbridge County 5, Waynesboro 0

Thursday, team semifinals

Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 0

No. 3 Turner Ashby at No. 2 Broadway

Friday, team championship

Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby-Broadway, TBA

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

Auburn 5, George Wythe 2

Wednesday, first round

Grayson County 5, Galax 3

Thursday, championship

At Auburn H.S.

Auburn 5, Grayson County 4

—-

PIONEER DISTRICT

May 17, first round

Parry McCluer 6, Bath County 0

May 18, championship

Narrows 5, Parry McCluer 0

Thursday, singles final

McKinna Huffman (Narrows) d. Sarah Eaton (Bath County), 6-2, 6-2.

Thursday, doubles final

Huffman and Tankersley (Narrows) d. Roberts and Mays (Parry McCluer), 6-4, 6-4.

