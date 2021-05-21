Updated high school tournament scoreboard through Thursday games

At Bluefield College

May 18, singles first round

Ridley Little (Virginia High) d, Morgan Goins (Richlands), 6-0, 6-3

Ava Deckard (Lebanon) d. Kaitlyn Carver (Tazewell), default

May 18, singles semifinals

Ann Perdue (Graham) d. Little, 6-2, 6-1.

Ellie Woodard (Marion) d. Deckard, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

May 18, singles final

Perdue d. Woodard, 6-2, 6-3.

Wednesday, doubles first round, 10 a.m.

Little and Page (Virginia High) vs. Goins and Blankenship (Richlands)

Woodard and Addison (Marion) vs. Carver and Blevins (Tazewell)

Wednesday, doubles semifinals, 11:30 a.m.

Perdue and Puckett (Graham) vs. Little and Page or Goins and Blankenship

Anderson and Stevens (Lebanon) vs. Woodard and Addison, or Carver and Blevins.

Wednesday, doubles final

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Thursday, team semifinals