Updated high school tournament scoreboard
0 comments

BASEBALL

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Richlands 6, Marion 4

Virginia High 5, Graham 4

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 Richlands at No. 1 Lebanon, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Virginia High at No. 2 Tazewell, 6 p.m.

Friday, final, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Friday, consolation, at higher seed

Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Spotswood 6, Waynesboro 1

Tuesday, first round

No. 4 Rockbridge County at No. 3 Turner Ashby

Wednesday, semifinals

Harrisonburg at Broadway

Turner Ashby-Rockbridge County winner at No. 2 Spotswood

Thursday, final at Harrisonburg H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 PH-Glade Spring at No. 4 Northwood, 5 p.m.

At Emory & Henry College

Thursday, semifinals

Northwood—PH-Glade Spring winner vs. Chilhowie, 1 p.m.

No. 2 Holston vs. No. 3 Rural Retreat, 4 p.m.

Friday, final

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Friday, consolation

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Galax 12, George Wythe 2

Fort Chiswell 12, Bland County 2

Tuesday, semifinals

Galax at Grayson County

Fort Chiswell at Auburn

Thursday, final

At Skip Dillow Field, Bastian

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

—-

PIONEER DISTRICT

June 4, first round

Bath County 7, Eastern Montgomery 3

Tuesday, semifinals

Bath County at Covington

Parry McCluer at Narrows

Thursday, final

At Casey Field, Covington

Semifinal winners, TBA

*****************************************************

SOFTBALL

REGION 6A

Wednesday, first round

Thomas Dale at Franklin County, 4 p.m.

—-

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Virginia High 6, Graham 0

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 Tazewell at No. 4 Marion, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, semifinal

No. 3 Virginia Hig at No. 2 Richlands, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, semifinals

Marion-Tazewell winner at No. 1 Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, final, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Thursday, consolation, at higher seed

Semifinal losers, TBA

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Spotswood 12, Waynesboro 0

Tuesday, first round

No. 4 Rockbridge County at No. 3 Broadway

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 6 Harrisonburg at No. 1 Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.

Broadway-Rockbridge County winner at Spotswood

Thursday, final

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Rural Retreat 11, Chilhowie 3

At Emory & Henry College

Tuesday, semifinals

Rural Retreat vs.Northwood

No. 2 PH-Glade Spring vs. Holston

Thursday, final

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

Thursday, consolation

Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Monday, regular-season playoff

Auburn 2, Grayson County 2, susp., rain

Monday, first round

George Wythe 10, Galax 4

Fort Chiswell 11, Bland County 1

Tuesday, regular-season playoff

At Bland County Recreation Park, Bastian

Auburn vs. Grayson County, comp. of susp. game, 5 p.m.

Wednesday, semifinals

George Wythe at No. 1 seed

Fort Chiswell at No. 2 seed

Thursday, final

At Auburn H.S.

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

—-

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Craig County 9, Narrows 8

Thursday, semifinals

Craig County at Covington

Eastern Montgomery at Parry McCluer

June 10, final

At Jackson River Complex, Covington

Semifinal, winners, TBA

****************************************************

BOYS SOCCER

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Lebanon 7, Tazewell 0

Tuesday, first round

No. 5 Virginia High at No. 4 Marion

Thursday, semifinals

Marion-Virginia High winner at No. 1 Graham

No. 3 Lebanon at No. 2 Richlands

Friday, final, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Friday, consolation, at higher seed

Semifinal losers, TBA

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Broadway 1, Rockbridge County 0

Tuesday, first round

No. 6 Waynesboro at No. 2 Turner Ashby

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 1 Spotswood at No. 3 Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m.

No. 4 Broadway vs. Turner Ashby-Waynesboro winner

Thursday final, at Harrisonburg H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Grayson County 5, Fort Chiswell 2

At Galax H.S.

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 Grayson County vs. No. 1 George Wythe

No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 2 Galax

Thursday, championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

PIONEER DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Covington 3, Narrows 2

Wednesday, semifinals

Covington at Craig County

Parry McCluer at Bath County, 6 p.m.

Thursday, final

At Bath County H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

****************************************************

GIRLS SOCCER

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Marion 2, Richlands 1, OT

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 Marion at No. 1 Virginia High, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Tazewell at No. 2 Graham, 5 p.m.

Thursday, final, at higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Thursday, consolation, at higher seed

Semifinal losers, TBA

—-

VALLEY DISTRICT

Monday, first round

Turner Ashby 8, Rockbridge County 0

Waynesboro 2, Broadway 0

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 3 Harrisonburg at No. 1 Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Turner Ashby vs. No. 2 Waynesboro, TBA

Thursday, final, at Harrisonburg H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

—-

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Monday, regular-season playoff

Auburn 3, George Wythe 0

Monday, first round

Bland County 5, Galax 2

Wednesday, semifinals

Bland County at Auburn, 5 p.m.

Grayson County at George Wythe, 5 p.m.

Thursday, final

At Fort Chiswell H.S.

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

***************************************************

BOYS TENNIS

VHSL CLASS 4

Monday, team semifinals

Blacksburg 5, Dominion 1

Jamestown 5, Hanover 4

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, team championship

Blacksburg vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Botros and Love (John Handley) vs. Knight and Ploch (E.C. Glass)

Squire and Sheriff (Jamestown) vs. Belote and Adams (Hanover)

Friday, singles semifinals, 10 a.m.

Sammy Xiang (Blacksburg) vs. Anshul Ragwani (Dominion)

Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) vs. Jacob Pfab (Powhatan)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 3

Monday, team semifinal

Western Albemarle 5, Hidden Valley 0

Tuesday, team semifinal

Maggie Walker at Tabb

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, team championship

Western Albemarle vs. Maggie Walker-Tabb winner, 9 a.m.

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

D.McReynolds and Hicks (Abingdon) vs. Yates and Duncan (Western Albemarle)

Bernstine and Webb (Goochland) vs. Novak and Prabhudesai (York)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Dillon McReynolds (Abingdon) vs. Tobin Yates (Western Albemarle)

Evan Bernstine (Goochland) vs. Robert Novak (York)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 2

Monday, team semifinals

John Battle 5, Radford 2

Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 1

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, team championship

John Battle vs. Poquoson, noon

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Gilmore and Fisher (Radford) vs. Mumpower and Crabtree (John Battle)

Gordon and Young (Stuarts Draft) vs. Gibson and Lombardi (Poquoson)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Jonathan Gilmore (Radford) vs. Quintin Smith (Gate City)

Luke Gibson (Poquson) vs. Mark Gordon (Stuarts Draft)

Friday doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

***************************************************

GIRLS TENNIS

VHSL CLASS 4

Monday, team semifinals

Loudoun Valley 5, Blacksburg 3

Jamestown 5, Hanover 3

At Huntington Park, Newport News

Thursday, team championship

Loudoun Valley vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Knight and Laughon (E.C. Glass) vs. Lun and Wildman (Loudoun County)

Clark and Elliott (Jamestown) vs. Weis and Webster (Hanover)

Friday, singles semifinals, 10 a.m.

Megan Knight (E.C. Glass) vs. Vivian Lun (Loudoun County)

Julia Clark (Jamestown) vs. Raine Weis (Hanover)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 3

Monday, team semifinal

Western Albemarle 5, Abingdon 0

Tuesday, team semifinal

Maggie Walker at Tabb

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, team championship

Western Albemarle vs. Maggie Walker-Tabb winner, 3 p.m.

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Wimmer and Goodman (Abingdon) vs. Winslow and Nolasco (Western Albemarle)

Westerfield and Rashid (Maggie Walker) vs. Beckner and Baxter (York)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) vs. Austin Winslow (Western Albemarle)

Isabella DeLuise (Independence) vs. Emily Beckner (York)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 2

Monday, team semifinals

Central-Wise 5, Radford 3

Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 2

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, team championship

Central-Wise vs. Poquoson, noon

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Minarik and Adams (Radford) vs. McAmis and Stafford (Central-Wise)

Knighton and Jenkins (Page County) vs. Algeier and Scruggs (Randolph-Henry)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Harper Minarik (Radford) vs. Amelia Jennings (Gate City)

Grace Algeier (Randolph-Henry) vs. Grace Knighton (Page County)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

—-

VHSL CLASS 1

Monday, team semifinals

Auburn 5, J.I. Burton 0

Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 4

Thursday, team championship

At Blacksburg H.S.

Auburn vs. Rappahannock, 9 a.m.

At Virginia Tech

Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.

Nichols and McGuire (Auburn) vs. Saylor and Gibson (Thomas Walker)

Green and Reinhardt (Middlesex) vs. Staton and Massie (Riverheads)

Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.

Sara Nichols (Auburn) vs. Dannah Saylor (Thomas Walker)

Connie Johnson (Mathews) vs. Sabrina Dickerson (William Campbell)

Friday, doubles championship

Semifinal winners, noon

Saturday, singles championship

Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

