Updated high school tournament scoreboard

BASEBALL
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Richlands 6, Marion 4
Virginia High 5, Graham 4
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 4 Richlands at No. 1 Lebanon, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Virginia High at No. 2 Tazewell, 6 p.m.
Friday, final, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Friday, consolation, at higher seed
Semifinal losers, 6 p.m.
—-
VALLEY DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Spotswood 6, Waynesboro 1
Tuesday, first round
No. 4 Rockbridge County at No. 3 Turner Ashby
Wednesday, semifinals
Harrisonburg at Broadway
Turner Ashby-Rockbridge County winner at No. 2 Spotswood
Thursday, final at Harrisonburg H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 PH-Glade Spring at No. 4 Northwood, 5 p.m.
At Emory & Henry College
Thursday, semifinals
Northwood—PH-Glade Spring winner vs. Chilhowie, 1 p.m.
No. 2 Holston vs. No. 3 Rural Retreat, 4 p.m.
Friday, final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Friday, consolation
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
—-
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Galax 12, George Wythe 2
Fort Chiswell 12, Bland County 2
Tuesday, semifinals
Galax at Grayson County
Fort Chiswell at Auburn
Thursday, final
At Skip Dillow Field, Bastian
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
—-
PIONEER DISTRICT
June 4, first round
Bath County 7, Eastern Montgomery 3
Tuesday, semifinals
Bath County at Covington
Parry McCluer at Narrows
Thursday, final
At Casey Field, Covington
Semifinal winners, TBA
*****************************************************
SOFTBALL
REGION 6A
Wednesday, first round
Thomas Dale at Franklin County, 4 p.m.
—-
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Virginia High 6, Graham 0
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 Tazewell at No. 4 Marion, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, semifinal
No. 3 Virginia Hig at No. 2 Richlands, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, semifinals
Marion-Tazewell winner at No. 1 Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, final, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
Thursday, consolation, at higher seed
Semifinal losers, TBA
—-
VALLEY DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Spotswood 12, Waynesboro 0
Tuesday, first round
No. 4 Rockbridge County at No. 3 Broadway
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 6 Harrisonburg at No. 1 Turner Ashby, 6:30 p.m.
Broadway-Rockbridge County winner at Spotswood
Thursday, final
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Rural Retreat 11, Chilhowie 3
At Emory & Henry College
Tuesday, semifinals
Rural Retreat vs.Northwood
No. 2 PH-Glade Spring vs. Holston
Thursday, final
Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.
Thursday, consolation
Semifinal losers, 1 p.m.
—-
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Monday, regular-season playoff
Auburn 2, Grayson County 2, susp., rain
Monday, first round
George Wythe 10, Galax 4
Fort Chiswell 11, Bland County 1
Tuesday, regular-season playoff
At Bland County Recreation Park, Bastian
Auburn vs. Grayson County, comp. of susp. game, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, semifinals
George Wythe at No. 1 seed
Fort Chiswell at No. 2 seed
Thursday, final
At Auburn H.S.
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
—-
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Craig County 9, Narrows 8
Thursday, semifinals
Craig County at Covington
Eastern Montgomery at Parry McCluer
June 10, final
At Jackson River Complex, Covington
Semifinal, winners, TBA
****************************************************
BOYS SOCCER
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Lebanon 7, Tazewell 0
Tuesday, first round
No. 5 Virginia High at No. 4 Marion
Thursday, semifinals
Marion-Virginia High winner at No. 1 Graham
No. 3 Lebanon at No. 2 Richlands
Friday, final, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
Friday, consolation, at higher seed
Semifinal losers, TBA
—-
VALLEY DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Broadway 1, Rockbridge County 0
Tuesday, first round
No. 6 Waynesboro at No. 2 Turner Ashby
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 1 Spotswood at No. 3 Harrisonburg, 7:15 p.m.
No. 4 Broadway vs. Turner Ashby-Waynesboro winner
Thursday final, at Harrisonburg H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Grayson County 5, Fort Chiswell 2
At Galax H.S.
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 4 Grayson County vs. No. 1 George Wythe
No. 3 Auburn vs. No. 2 Galax
Thursday, championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
PIONEER DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Covington 3, Narrows 2
Wednesday, semifinals
Covington at Craig County
Parry McCluer at Bath County, 6 p.m.
Thursday, final
At Bath County H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
****************************************************
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Marion 2, Richlands 1, OT
Tuesday, semifinals
No. 4 Marion at No. 1 Virginia High, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Tazewell at No. 2 Graham, 5 p.m.
Thursday, final, at higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
Thursday, consolation, at higher seed
Semifinal losers, TBA
—-
VALLEY DISTRICT
Monday, first round
Turner Ashby 8, Rockbridge County 0
Waynesboro 2, Broadway 0
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 3 Harrisonburg at No. 1 Spotswood, 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Turner Ashby vs. No. 2 Waynesboro, TBA
Thursday, final, at Harrisonburg H.S.
Semifinal winners, TBA
—-
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Monday, regular-season playoff
Auburn 3, George Wythe 0
Monday, first round
Bland County 5, Galax 2
Wednesday, semifinals
Bland County at Auburn, 5 p.m.
Grayson County at George Wythe, 5 p.m.
Thursday, final
At Fort Chiswell H.S.
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
***************************************************
BOYS TENNIS
VHSL CLASS 4
Monday, team semifinals
Blacksburg 5, Dominion 1
Jamestown 5, Hanover 4
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, team championship
Blacksburg vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Botros and Love (John Handley) vs. Knight and Ploch (E.C. Glass)
Squire and Sheriff (Jamestown) vs. Belote and Adams (Hanover)
Friday, singles semifinals, 10 a.m.
Sammy Xiang (Blacksburg) vs. Anshul Ragwani (Dominion)
Rainer Christiansen (Grafton) vs. Jacob Pfab (Powhatan)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
—-
VHSL CLASS 3
Monday, team semifinal
Western Albemarle 5, Hidden Valley 0
Tuesday, team semifinal
Maggie Walker at Tabb
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, team championship
Western Albemarle vs. Maggie Walker-Tabb winner, 9 a.m.
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
D.McReynolds and Hicks (Abingdon) vs. Yates and Duncan (Western Albemarle)
Bernstine and Webb (Goochland) vs. Novak and Prabhudesai (York)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Dillon McReynolds (Abingdon) vs. Tobin Yates (Western Albemarle)
Evan Bernstine (Goochland) vs. Robert Novak (York)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
—-
VHSL CLASS 2
Monday, team semifinals
John Battle 5, Radford 2
Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 1
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, team championship
John Battle vs. Poquoson, noon
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Gilmore and Fisher (Radford) vs. Mumpower and Crabtree (John Battle)
Gordon and Young (Stuarts Draft) vs. Gibson and Lombardi (Poquoson)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Jonathan Gilmore (Radford) vs. Quintin Smith (Gate City)
Luke Gibson (Poquson) vs. Mark Gordon (Stuarts Draft)
Friday doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
***************************************************
GIRLS TENNIS
VHSL CLASS 4
Monday, team semifinals
Loudoun Valley 5, Blacksburg 3
Jamestown 5, Hanover 3
At Huntington Park, Newport News
Thursday, team championship
Loudoun Valley vs. Jamestown, 11 a.m.
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Knight and Laughon (E.C. Glass) vs. Lun and Wildman (Loudoun County)
Clark and Elliott (Jamestown) vs. Weis and Webster (Hanover)
Friday, singles semifinals, 10 a.m.
Megan Knight (E.C. Glass) vs. Vivian Lun (Loudoun County)
Julia Clark (Jamestown) vs. Raine Weis (Hanover)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
—-
VHSL CLASS 3
Monday, team semifinal
Western Albemarle 5, Abingdon 0
Tuesday, team semifinal
Maggie Walker at Tabb
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, team championship
Western Albemarle vs. Maggie Walker-Tabb winner, 3 p.m.
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Wimmer and Goodman (Abingdon) vs. Winslow and Nolasco (Western Albemarle)
Westerfield and Rashid (Maggie Walker) vs. Beckner and Baxter (York)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Lauren Wimmer (Abingdon) vs. Austin Winslow (Western Albemarle)
Isabella DeLuise (Independence) vs. Emily Beckner (York)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
—-
VHSL CLASS 2
Monday, team semifinals
Central-Wise 5, Radford 3
Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 2
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, team championship
Central-Wise vs. Poquoson, noon
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Minarik and Adams (Radford) vs. McAmis and Stafford (Central-Wise)
Knighton and Jenkins (Page County) vs. Algeier and Scruggs (Randolph-Henry)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Harper Minarik (Radford) vs. Amelia Jennings (Gate City)
Grace Algeier (Randolph-Henry) vs. Grace Knighton (Page County)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
—-
VHSL CLASS 1
Monday, team semifinals
Auburn 5, J.I. Burton 0
Rappahannock 5, Riverheads 4
Thursday, team championship
At Blacksburg H.S.
Auburn vs. Rappahannock, 9 a.m.
At Virginia Tech
Thursday, doubles semifinals, 3 p.m.
Nichols and McGuire (Auburn) vs. Saylor and Gibson (Thomas Walker)
Green and Reinhardt (Middlesex) vs. Staton and Massie (Riverheads)
Friday, singles semifinals, 9 a.m.
Sara Nichols (Auburn) vs. Dannah Saylor (Thomas Walker)
Connie Johnson (Mathews) vs. Sabrina Dickerson (William Campbell)
Friday, doubles championship
Semifinal winners, noon
Saturday, singles championship
Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.