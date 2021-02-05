 Skip to main content
Updated prep basketball scores, pairings
BOYS

VACA STATE

Saturday, first round

No. 9 Roanoke Valley Christian at No. 8 Ridgeview Christian

No. 11 Faith-Hurt at No. 6 Temple Christian

No. 10 Blue Ridge Christian at No. 7 SWVa Home School

Monday, quarterfinals

Ridgeview-Roanoke Valley Christian winner at No. 1 Regents

No. 5 Westover Christian at No. 4 Grace Christian

SWVa Home School-Blue Ridge Christian winner at No. Timberlake Christian

Ridgeview Christian-Roanoke Valley Christian winner at No. 3 Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Feb. 12, semifinals

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

Regents—Ridgeview-RVC winner vs. Grace-Westover winner, 6 p.m.

Timberlake—SWVHS-Blue Ridge winner vs. SMLCA—Ridgeview-RVC winner, 8 p.m.

Feb. 13

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

Third place, 4:30 p.m.

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

REGION 2C

Friday, first round

Giles 65, Patrick County 63

Monday, quarterfinals

No. 8 Giles (1-11) at No. 1 Radford (12-0)

No. 5 Glenvar (2-6) at No. 4 James River (4-5)

No. 6 Nelson County at No. 3 Fort Chiswell (6-3), 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Floyd County (7-4)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Richlands 60, Virginia High 44

Marion 56, Lebanon 45

Friday, semifinals

Graham 75, Richlands 25

Marion 63, Tazewell 52

Saturday, championship

Marion (4-9) at Graham (12-0), 6 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Feb. 2, first round

PH-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36

Feb. 4, semifinals

Holston 62, PH-Glade Spring 43

Northwood 77, Chilhowie 74

Friday, championship

Holston 69, Northwood 67

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Galax 50, Grayson County 41

Auburn 51, Bland County 50

Feb. 4, semifinals

Galax 44, George Wythe 37

Auburn 60, Fort Defiance 52

Friday, championship

At George Wythe H.S.

Auburn 53, Galax 41

PIONEER DISTRICT

Feb. 4, first round

Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 24

Narrows 85, Eastern Montgomery 35

Friday

Championship

Parry McCluer 43, Narrows 34

Consolation

Eastern Montgomery 47, Bath County 36

GIRLS

VACA STATE

Saturday, first round

No. 9 Westover Christian at No. 8 Smith Mountain Lake Christian

Monday, quarterfinals

Smith Mountain-Westover Christian winner at No. 1 SWVa Home School

No. 5 Ridgeview Christian at No. 4 Blue Ridge Christian

No. 6 Grace Christian at No. 3 Roanoke Valley Christian

No. 7 Temple Christian at No. 2 Timberlake Christian

Feb. 12, semifinals

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

SWVHS—SMLCA winner vs. Blue Ridge-Ridgeview winner, 2 p.m.

Roanoke Valley-Grace winner vs. Timberlake-Temple winner, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

Third place, 10:30 a.m.

Championship, 12:30 p.m.

REGION 2C

Friday, first round

Patrick County 62, James River 12

Monday, quarterfinals

No. 9 Patrick County (3-1) at No. 1 Radford (6-2)

No. 5 Nelson County at No. 4 Fort Chiswell, 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Floyd County (4-5) at No. 3 Glenvar (4-4)

No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Giles (5-7)

REGION 1D

Tuesday, first round

Grundy at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.

Eastside at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11, semifinals

Chilhowie-Grundy winner at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Honaker-Eastside winner at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13, championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Graham 47, Lebanon 41

Tazewell 63, Richlands 59

Feb. 4, semifinals

Marion 50, Graham 26

Virginia High 64, Tazewell 34

Saturday

Championship

Virginia High (9-6) at Marion (13-0), canceled

Consolation

Tazewell vs. Graham, 2 p.m.

HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Holston 43, Northwood 36

Thursday, semifinals

Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34

Chilhowie 49, PH-Glade Spring 37

Friday, championship

Chilhowie 55, Rural Retreat 46

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Feb. 3, first round

Bland County 45, Galax 32

Auburn 54, Fort Chiswell 42

Feb. 4, semifinals

George Wythe 51, Bland County 32

Grayson County 56, Auburn 51

Friday, championship

George Wythe 46, Grayson County 13

PIONEER DISTRICT

Feb. 4, first round

Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 14

Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 51

Friday

Championship

Parry McCluer 40, Narrows 28

Consolation

Eastern Montgomery 76, Bath County 20

