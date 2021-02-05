Updated prep basketball scores, pairings

BOYS
VACA STATE
Saturday, first round
No. 9 Roanoke Valley Christian at No. 8 Ridgeview Christian
No. 11 Faith-Hurt at No. 6 Temple Christian
No. 10 Blue Ridge Christian at No. 7 SWVa Home School
Monday, quarterfinals
Ridgeview-Roanoke Valley Christian winner at No. 1 Regents
No. 5 Westover Christian at No. 4 Grace Christian
SWVa Home School-Blue Ridge Christian winner at No. Timberlake Christian
Ridgeview Christian-Roanoke Valley Christian winner at No. 3 Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Feb. 12, semifinals
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
Regents—Ridgeview-RVC winner vs. Grace-Westover winner, 6 p.m.
Timberlake—SWVHS-Blue Ridge winner vs. SMLCA—Ridgeview-RVC winner, 8 p.m.
Feb. 13
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
Third place, 4:30 p.m.
Championship, 6:30 p.m.
REGION 2C
Friday, first round
Giles 65, Patrick County 63
Monday, quarterfinals
No. 8 Giles (1-11) at No. 1 Radford (12-0)
No. 5 Glenvar (2-6) at No. 4 James River (4-5)
No. 6 Nelson County at No. 3 Fort Chiswell (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Floyd County (7-4)
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Richlands 60, Virginia High 44
Marion 56, Lebanon 45
Friday, semifinals
Graham 75, Richlands 25
Marion 63, Tazewell 52
Saturday, championship
Marion (4-9) at Graham (12-0), 6 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Feb. 2, first round
PH-Glade Spring 42, Rural Retreat 36
Feb. 4, semifinals
Holston 62, PH-Glade Spring 43
Northwood 77, Chilhowie 74
Friday, championship
Holston 69, Northwood 67
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Galax 50, Grayson County 41
Auburn 51, Bland County 50
Feb. 4, semifinals
Galax 44, George Wythe 37
Auburn 60, Fort Defiance 52
Friday, championship
At George Wythe H.S.
Auburn 53, Galax 41
PIONEER DISTRICT
Feb. 4, first round
Parry McCluer 68, Bath County 24
Narrows 85, Eastern Montgomery 35
Friday
Championship
Parry McCluer 43, Narrows 34
Consolation
Eastern Montgomery 47, Bath County 36
GIRLS
VACA STATE
Saturday, first round
No. 9 Westover Christian at No. 8 Smith Mountain Lake Christian
Monday, quarterfinals
Smith Mountain-Westover Christian winner at No. 1 SWVa Home School
No. 5 Ridgeview Christian at No. 4 Blue Ridge Christian
No. 6 Grace Christian at No. 3 Roanoke Valley Christian
No. 7 Temple Christian at No. 2 Timberlake Christian
Feb. 12, semifinals
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
SWVHS—SMLCA winner vs. Blue Ridge-Ridgeview winner, 2 p.m.
Roanoke Valley-Grace winner vs. Timberlake-Temple winner, 4 p.m.
Feb. 13
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
Third place, 10:30 a.m.
Championship, 12:30 p.m.
REGION 2C
Friday, first round
Patrick County 62, James River 12
Monday, quarterfinals
No. 9 Patrick County (3-1) at No. 1 Radford (6-2)
No. 5 Nelson County at No. 4 Fort Chiswell, 5:30 p.m.
No. 6 Floyd County (4-5) at No. 3 Glenvar (4-4)
No. 7 Appomattox County at No. 2 Giles (5-7)
REGION 1D
Tuesday, first round
Grundy at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Feb. 11, semifinals
Chilhowie-Grundy winner at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
Honaker-Eastside winner at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.
Feb. 13, championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Graham 47, Lebanon 41
Tazewell 63, Richlands 59
Feb. 4, semifinals
Marion 50, Graham 26
Virginia High 64, Tazewell 34
Saturday
Championship
Virginia High (9-6) at Marion (13-0), canceled
Consolation
Tazewell vs. Graham, 2 p.m.
HOGOHEEGEE DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Holston 43, Northwood 36
Thursday, semifinals
Rural Retreat 55, Holston 34
Chilhowie 49, PH-Glade Spring 37
Friday, championship
Chilhowie 55, Rural Retreat 46
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Feb. 3, first round
Bland County 45, Galax 32
Auburn 54, Fort Chiswell 42
Feb. 4, semifinals
George Wythe 51, Bland County 32
Grayson County 56, Auburn 51
Friday, championship
George Wythe 46, Grayson County 13
PIONEER DISTRICT
Feb. 4, first round
Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 14
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 51
Friday
Championship
Parry McCluer 40, Narrows 28
Consolation
Eastern Montgomery 76, Bath County 20