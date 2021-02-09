 Skip to main content
Updated prep basketball scores, pairings
BOYS

VACA STATE

Monday, quarterfinals

Timberlake Christian 55, SWVa Home School 53

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 62, Temple Christian 28

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Westover Christian (5-5) def. Grace Christian (7-3)

Regents 69, Ridgeview Christian 31

Friday, semifinals

At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft

Regents (10-1) vs. Westover Christian (6-5), 6 p.m.

Timberlake Christian (11-2) vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner, 8 p.m.

---

REGION 5D

Monday, first round

Brooke Point 58, North Stafford 36

Albemarle 68, Stafford 34

Tuesday, semifinals

Patrick Henry 70, Brooke Point 45

William Fleming 61, Albemarle 21

Thursday, championship

William Fleming (5-1) at Patrick Henry (7-1)

---

REGION 4D

Monday, first round

Blacksburg 60, Salem 54

Halifax County 72, George Washington 58

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 4 Blacksburg (3-3) at No. 1 Amherst County (7-3)

No. 6 Halifax County at No. 2 Pulaski County (5-9)

---

REGION 3C

Monday, first round

Fluvanna County 65, Fort Defiance 41

Liberty Christian 80, Turner Ashby 54

Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 29

Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32

Wednesday, semifinals

Fluvanna County (10-2) at Liberty Christian (10-1), 5:30 p.m.

Spotswood (6-1) at Charlottesville, 5:30 p.m.

---

REGION 3D

Monday, first round

William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Abingdon 83, Hidden Valley 36

Cave Spring 61, Christiansburg 37

Lord Botetourt 86, Carroll County 46

Northside 68, William Byrd 36

Thursday, semifinals

Cave Spring (7-2) vs. Abingdon, TBA

Lord Botetourt (10-3) vs. Northside (9-0), TBA

---

REGION 2C

Friday, first round

Giles 65, Patrick County 63

Monday, quarterfinals

Radford 60, Giles 35

Glenvar 57, James River 54

Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson County 40

Floyd County 80, Appomattox County 36

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 5 Glenvar (3-6) at Radford (13-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Fort Chiswell (7-3) at No. 2 Floyd County (8-4)

---

REGION 2D

Tuesday, first round

Graham 94, Lee 56

Gate City 82, Tazewell 42

Union 86, Richlands 33

Ridgeview 74, Marion 63

Thursday, semifinals

Gate City vs. Graham (14-0), 6 p.m.

Ridgeview vs. Union, 6 p.m.

---

REGION 1C

Wednesday, first round

Narrows (5-5) at George Wythe (5-1), 6 p.m.

Auburn (5-1) at Parry McCluer (8-1), 6 p.m.

Friday, championship

At George Wythe H.S.

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

---

REGION 1D

Tuesday, first round

Grundy 72, Northwood 50

Twin Springs 71, Honaker 46

Thursday, semifinals

Grundy at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.

Twin Springs at Holston, 7 p.m.

**************************************************************

GIRLS

VACA STATE

Monday, quarterfinals

SWVa Home School 65, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30

Ridgeview Christian 51, Blue Ridge Christian 32

Timberlake Christian 44, Temple Christian 40

Tuesday, quarterfinal

Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Grace Christian 31

Friday, semifinals

At Ridgeview Christian

SWVa Home School (9-0) vs. Ridgeview Christian, 2 p.m.

Roanoke Valley Christian (7-2) vs. Timberlake Christian (9-1), 4 p.m.

---

REGION 5D

Monday, first round

William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21

Tuesday, semifinals

Patrick Henry 64, William Fleming 27

North Stafford 54, Stafford 30

Thursday, championship

North Stafford at Patrick Henry (6-2)

---

REGION 4D

Monday, first round

Salem 34, Blacksburg 17

Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 5 Salem (2-4) at No. 1 Pulaski County (8-0), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Amherst County (8-2) at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

---

REGION 3C

Monday, first round

Wilson Memorial 71, Monticello 37

Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26

Spotswood 62, Fort Defiance 52

Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34

Wednesday, semifinals

Turner Ashby (7-2) at Wilson Memorial (13-1), 7 p.m.

Spotswood (7-1) at Western Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.

---

REGION 3D

Monday, first round

Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29

Magna Vista 57, Hidden Valley 25

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Cave Spring 68, Christiansburg 25

Lord Botetourt 57, Abingdon 43

Northside 28, William Byrd 25

Carroll County 80, Magna Vista 23

Thursday, semifinals

No. 5 Lord Botetourt (6-2) at No. 1 Cave Spring (8-1)

No. 6 Northside (4-5) vs. No. 2 Carroll County (8-2)

---

REGION 2C

Monday, quarterfinals

Radford 60, Patrick County 44

Fort Chiswell 57, Nelson County 37

Glenvar 56, Floyd County 4

Giles 68, Appomattox County 47

Wednesday, semifinals

No. 4 Fort Chiswell (6-5) at No. 1 Radford (7-2), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Glenvar (5-4) at No. 2 Giles (6-7), 6:30 p.m.

---

REGION 2D

Monday, first round

Marion 71, Union 55

Ridgeview 66, Graham 16

Gate City 71, Tazewell 30

Virginia High 57, Central-Wise 53, 2 OT

Wednesday, semifinals

Ridgeview at Marion (12-0), 6 p.m.

Virginia High vs. Gate City, 6 p.m.

---

REGION 1C

Tuesday, first round

George Wythe 60, Narrows 17

Parry McCluer 42, Grayson County 16

Thursday, championship

At George Wythe H.S.

Parry McCluer (7-1) vs. George Wythe (14-0), 6 p.m.

---

REGION 1D

Tuesday, first round

Chilhowie 52, Grundy 43

Honaker 72, Eastside 51

Thursday, semifinals

Chilhowie (6-2) at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.

Honaker at Rural Retreat (9-3), 7 p.m.

