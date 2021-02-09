Updated prep basketball scores, pairings

BOYS
VACA STATE
Monday, quarterfinals
Timberlake Christian 55, SWVa Home School 53
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 62, Temple Christian 28
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Westover Christian (5-5) def. Grace Christian (7-3)
Regents 69, Ridgeview Christian 31
Friday, semifinals
At Ridgeview Christian, Stuarts Draft
Regents (10-1) vs. Westover Christian (6-5), 6 p.m.
Timberlake Christian (11-2) vs. Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner, 8 p.m.
---
REGION 5D
Monday, first round
Brooke Point 58, North Stafford 36
Albemarle 68, Stafford 34
Tuesday, semifinals
Patrick Henry 70, Brooke Point 45
William Fleming 61, Albemarle 21
Thursday, championship
William Fleming (5-1) at Patrick Henry (7-1)
---
REGION 4D
Monday, first round
Blacksburg 60, Salem 54
Halifax County 72, George Washington 58
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 4 Blacksburg (3-3) at No. 1 Amherst County (7-3)
No. 6 Halifax County at No. 2 Pulaski County (5-9)
---
REGION 3C
Monday, first round
Fluvanna County 65, Fort Defiance 41
Liberty Christian 80, Turner Ashby 54
Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 29
Charlottesville 66, Brookville 32
Wednesday, semifinals
Fluvanna County (10-2) at Liberty Christian (10-1), 5:30 p.m.
Spotswood (6-1) at Charlottesville, 5:30 p.m.
---
REGION 3D
Monday, first round
William Byrd 71, Magna Vista 41
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Abingdon 83, Hidden Valley 36
Cave Spring 61, Christiansburg 37
Lord Botetourt 86, Carroll County 46
Northside 68, William Byrd 36
Thursday, semifinals
Cave Spring (7-2) vs. Abingdon, TBA
Lord Botetourt (10-3) vs. Northside (9-0), TBA
---
REGION 2C
Friday, first round
Giles 65, Patrick County 63
Monday, quarterfinals
Radford 60, Giles 35
Glenvar 57, James River 54
Fort Chiswell 41, Nelson County 40
Floyd County 80, Appomattox County 36
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 5 Glenvar (3-6) at Radford (13-0), 7:30 p.m.
No. 3 Fort Chiswell (7-3) at No. 2 Floyd County (8-4)
---
REGION 2D
Tuesday, first round
Graham 94, Lee 56
Gate City 82, Tazewell 42
Union 86, Richlands 33
Ridgeview 74, Marion 63
Thursday, semifinals
Gate City vs. Graham (14-0), 6 p.m.
Ridgeview vs. Union, 6 p.m.
---
REGION 1C
Wednesday, first round
Narrows (5-5) at George Wythe (5-1), 6 p.m.
Auburn (5-1) at Parry McCluer (8-1), 6 p.m.
Friday, championship
At George Wythe H.S.
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
---
REGION 1D
Tuesday, first round
Grundy 72, Northwood 50
Twin Springs 71, Honaker 46
Thursday, semifinals
Grundy at J.I. Burton, 7 p.m.
Twin Springs at Holston, 7 p.m.
**************************************************************
GIRLS
VACA STATE
Monday, quarterfinals
SWVa Home School 65, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 30
Ridgeview Christian 51, Blue Ridge Christian 32
Timberlake Christian 44, Temple Christian 40
Tuesday, quarterfinal
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Grace Christian 31
Friday, semifinals
At Ridgeview Christian
SWVa Home School (9-0) vs. Ridgeview Christian, 2 p.m.
Roanoke Valley Christian (7-2) vs. Timberlake Christian (9-1), 4 p.m.
---
REGION 5D
Monday, first round
William Fleming 68, Brooke Point 21
Tuesday, semifinals
Patrick Henry 64, William Fleming 27
North Stafford 54, Stafford 30
Thursday, championship
North Stafford at Patrick Henry (6-2)
---
REGION 4D
Monday, first round
Salem 34, Blacksburg 17
Amherst County 59, Halifax County 40
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 5 Salem (2-4) at No. 1 Pulaski County (8-0), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Amherst County (8-2) at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
---
REGION 3C
Monday, first round
Wilson Memorial 71, Monticello 37
Turner Ashby 52, Liberty Christian 26
Spotswood 62, Fort Defiance 52
Western Albemarle 49, Brookville 34
Wednesday, semifinals
Turner Ashby (7-2) at Wilson Memorial (13-1), 7 p.m.
Spotswood (7-1) at Western Albemarle, 5:30 p.m.
---
REGION 3D
Monday, first round
Christiansburg 46, Bassett 29
Magna Vista 57, Hidden Valley 25
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Cave Spring 68, Christiansburg 25
Lord Botetourt 57, Abingdon 43
Northside 28, William Byrd 25
Carroll County 80, Magna Vista 23
Thursday, semifinals
No. 5 Lord Botetourt (6-2) at No. 1 Cave Spring (8-1)
No. 6 Northside (4-5) vs. No. 2 Carroll County (8-2)
---
REGION 2C
Monday, quarterfinals
Radford 60, Patrick County 44
Fort Chiswell 57, Nelson County 37
Glenvar 56, Floyd County 4
Giles 68, Appomattox County 47
Wednesday, semifinals
No. 4 Fort Chiswell (6-5) at No. 1 Radford (7-2), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Glenvar (5-4) at No. 2 Giles (6-7), 6:30 p.m.
---
REGION 2D
Monday, first round
Marion 71, Union 55
Ridgeview 66, Graham 16
Gate City 71, Tazewell 30
Virginia High 57, Central-Wise 53, 2 OT
Wednesday, semifinals
Ridgeview at Marion (12-0), 6 p.m.
Virginia High vs. Gate City, 6 p.m.
---
REGION 1C
Tuesday, first round
George Wythe 60, Narrows 17
Parry McCluer 42, Grayson County 16
Thursday, championship
At George Wythe H.S.
Parry McCluer (7-1) vs. George Wythe (14-0), 6 p.m.
---
REGION 1D
Tuesday, first round
Chilhowie 52, Grundy 43
Honaker 72, Eastside 51
Thursday, semifinals
Chilhowie (6-2) at Thomas Walker, 7 p.m.
Honaker at Rural Retreat (9-3), 7 p.m.