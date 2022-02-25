UPDATED SATURDAY: Prep basketball scores/schedules

BOYS
VACA STATE
Feb. 22, quarterfinals
Regents 72, Roanoke Valley Christian 53
Westover Christian 76, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 47
Ridgeview Christian 80, Christian Heritage 55
Grace Christian 70, Faith Christian 51
Friday, semifinals
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Grace Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 50
Westover Christian 55, Regents 51
Saturday, championship
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Westover Christian 77, Grace Christian 67
Saturday, consolation
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Regents 67, Ridgeview Christian 43
REGION 5D
Feb. 21, sub-region final
William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51
Wednesday, quarterfinals
Riverside 61, William Fleming 59
Massaponax 52, Stone Bridge 40
Potomac Falls 62, North Stafford 18
Albemarle 65, Stafford 51
Friday, semifinals
Riverside 58, Massaponax 43
Albemarle 65, Potomac Falls 55
Tuesday, championship
Riverside at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
REGION 4D
Feb. 18, first round
Western Albemarle 68, Jefferson Forest 48
George Washington 61, Orange 54
E.C. Glass 66, Pulaski County 42
Blacksburg 65, Halifax County 54
Feb. 22, semifinals
Western Albemarle 48, George Washington 40
E.C. Glass 61, Blacksburg 35
Friday, championship
Western Albemarle 63, E.C. Glass 46
REGION 3C
Feb. 22, quarterfinals
Spotswood 73, Turner Ashby 49
Heritage 71, Charlottesville 65
Liberty Christian 62, Broadway 50
Fluvanna County 71, Wilson Memorial 65
Thursday, semifinals
Spotswood 66, Heritage 41
Fluvanna County 89, Liberty Christian 77
Saturday, championship
Spotswood 64, Fluvanna County 49
REGION 3D
Feb. 21, first round
William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56
Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63
Feb. 22, quarterfinals
Cave Spring 64, William Byrd 43
Abingdon 56, Tunstall 55
Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72
Northside 85, Christiansburg 43
Thursday, semifinals
Cave Spring 71, Abingdon 31
Northside 67, Lord Botetourt 52
Saturday, championship
Cave Spring 63, Northside 60
REGION 2C
Feb. 22, quarterfinals
James River 68, Alleghany 30
Floyd County 82, Chatham 65
Radford 62, Nelson County 45
Martinsville 62, Dan River 39
Thursday, semifinals
At Roanoke College
James River 74, Floyd County 40
Radford 50, Martinsville 39
Friday, championship
At Roanoke College
Radford 41, James River 40
REGION 2D
Wednesday, first round
Union 70, Tazewell 30
Marion 89, Ridgeview 86, 2 OT
Virginia High 58, Gate City 51
Graham 76, John Battle 64
Friday, semifinals
At UVa-Wise
Virginia High 63, Graham 61, OT
Union 66, Marion 38
Saturday, championship
At UVa-Wise
Union 68, Virginia High 54
REGION 1C
Wednesday, first round
Parry McCluer 53, Grayson County 42
Fort Chiswell 65, Craig County 31
George Wythe 80, Narrows 65
Auburn 85, Covington 43
Friday, semifinals
Fort Chiswell 54, Parry McCluer 45
Auburn 67, George Wythe 48
Tuesday, championship
At Rockbridge County H.S.
Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
REGION 1D
Feb. 21, first round
J.I. Burton 51, Hurley 35
Feb. 22, quarterfinals
Northwood 58, J.I. Burton 55
Eastside 61, Honaker 56
Holston 50, Grundy 48
Twin Springs 72, Lebanon 58
Thursday, semifinals
At Lebanon H.S.
Eastside 45, Northwood 37
Twin Springs 69, Holston 67
Saturday, championship
At Lebanon H.S.
Twin Springs 35, Eastside 29
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.
Feb. 22, first round
Blue Ridge 70, Fishburne Military 25
Virginia Episcopal 87, Eastern Mennonite 51
Hargrave Military 72, Roanoke Catholic 65
Miller School 88, North Cross 54
Thursday, semifinals
Blue Ridge 75, Virginia Episcopal 52
Miller School 95, Hargrave Military 73
Saturday, championship
At Roanoke Catholic
Blue Ridge 87, Miller School 62
GIRLS
VACA STATE
Feb. 22, first round
Grace Christian 30, Timberlake Christian 9
Temple Christian 41, Fresta Valley 37
Blue Ridge Christian 57, Westover Christian 39
Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Regents 28
Friday, semifinals
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Grace Christian 50, Temple Christian 40
Blue Ridge Christian 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 59
Saturday, championship
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Blue Ridge Christian 50, Grace Christian 37, OT
Saturday, consolation
At Timberlake Christian, Forest
Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Temple Christian, 11 a.m.
REGION 5D
Feb 21, sub-region final
Patrick Henry 65, Harrisonburg 49
Wednesday, quarterfinals
Patrick Henry 43, Stone Bridge 37
Briar Woods 49, Massaponax 45
Woodgrove 56, North Stafford 43
Harrisonburg 68, Riverbend 64
Friday, semifinals
Briar Woods 53, Patrick Henry 37
Woodgrove 65, Harrisonburg 46
Tuesday, championship
Briar Woods at Woodgrove, 6 p.m.
REGION 4D
Feb. 18, first round
E.C. Glass 56, Blacksburg 45
Halifax County 48, Salem 45
Pulaski County 101, Jefferson Forest 39
Louisa County 66, George Washington 34
Feb. 22, semifinals
E.C. Glass 63, Halifax County 56
Pulaski County 63, Louisa County 49
Friday, championship
Pulaski County 54, E.C. Glass 43
REGION 3C
Feb. 22, quarterfinals
Fort Defiance 83, Liberty 50
Charlottesville 57, Fluvanna County 45
Spotswood 44, Turner Ashby 42
Liberty Christian 52, Wilson Memorial 33
Thursday, semifinals
Fort Defiance 82, Charlottesville 60
Spotswood 47, Liberty Christian 19
Saturday, championship
Spotswood 76, Fort Defiance 68, OT
REGION 3D
Feb. 21, first round
Abingdon 54, Christiansburg 47
Northside 38, Bassett 26
Feb. 22, quarterfinals
Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28
Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 38
Magna Vista 66, Cave Spring 35
Staunton River 68, Northside 39
Thursday, semifinals
Carroll County 58, Lord Botetourt 20
Staunton River 65, Magna Vista 58
Saturday, championship
Carroll County 67, Staunton River 54
REGION 2C
Feb. 21, quarterfinals
Chatham 73, Dan River 42
Floyd County 73, Patrick County 42
Alleghany 53, Nelson County 34
Radford 59, Glenvar 42
Wednesday, semifinals
At Roanoke College
Alleghany 55, Floyd County 42
Radford 69, Chatham 36
Friday, championship
At Roanoke College
Radford 47, Alleghany 34
REGION 2D
Feb. 22, first round
Ridgeview 58, Richlands 26
Gate City 65, Virginia High 47
Central-Wise 70, Graham 24
Marion 48, John Battle 40
Thursday, semifinals
At UVa-Wise
Gate City 47, Ridgeview 40, 2 OT
Central-Wise 69, Marion 55
Saturday, championship
At UVa-Wise
Central-Wise 47, Gate City 44
REGION 1C
Wednesday, first round
Parry McCluer 46, Galax 29
George Wythe 46, Narrows 34
Fort Chiswell 60, Eastern Montgomery 50
Auburn 65, Covington 34
Saturday, semifinals
Parry McCluer 45, George Wythe 31
Auburn 52, Fort Chiswell 34
Tuesday, championship
At Rockbridge County H.S.
Parry McCluer vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.
REGION 1D
Feb. 21, first round
Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38
Feb. 22, quarterfinals
Rural Retreat 39, Eastside 20
Grundy 46, J.I. Burton 39
Honaker 64, Lebanon 24
Thomas Walker 68, Chilhowie 46
Thursday, semifinals
At Lebanon H.S.
Grundy 32, Rural Retreat 27, OT
Honaker 61, Thomas Walker 42
Saturday, championship
At Lebanon H.S.
Honaker 57, Grundy 40
BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE
Feb. 22, first round
Roanoke Catholic 35, North Cross 18
Covenant 51, New Covenant 20
Virginia Episcopal 46, Chatham Hall 19
Thursday, semifinals
Miller School 71, Roanoke Catholic 30
Virginia Episcopal 30, Covenant 18
Saturday, championship
At Roanoke Catholic
Miller School 55, Virginia Episcopal 28