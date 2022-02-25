 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATED SATURDAY: Prep basketball scores/schedules

BOYS

VACA STATE

Feb. 22, quarterfinals

Regents 72, Roanoke Valley Christian 53

Westover Christian 76, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 47

Ridgeview Christian 80, Christian Heritage 55

Grace Christian 70, Faith Christian 51

Friday, semifinals

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Grace Christian 55, Ridgeview Christian 50

Westover Christian 55, Regents 51

Saturday, championship

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Westover Christian 77, Grace Christian 67

Saturday, consolation

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Regents 67, Ridgeview Christian 43

REGION 5D

Feb. 21, sub-region final

William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51

Wednesday, quarterfinals

Riverside 61, William Fleming 59

Massaponax 52, Stone Bridge 40

Potomac Falls 62, North Stafford 18

Albemarle 65, Stafford 51

Friday, semifinals

Riverside 58, Massaponax 43

Albemarle 65, Potomac Falls 55

Tuesday, championship

Riverside at Albemarle, 7 p.m.

REGION 4D

Feb. 18, first round

Western Albemarle 68, Jefferson Forest 48

George Washington 61, Orange 54

E.C. Glass 66, Pulaski County 42

Blacksburg 65, Halifax County 54

Feb. 22, semifinals

Western Albemarle 48, George Washington 40

E.C. Glass 61, Blacksburg 35

Friday, championship

Western Albemarle 63, E.C. Glass 46

REGION 3C

Feb. 22, quarterfinals

Spotswood 73, Turner Ashby 49

Heritage 71, Charlottesville 65

Liberty Christian 62, Broadway 50

Fluvanna County 71, Wilson Memorial 65

Thursday, semifinals

Spotswood 66, Heritage 41

Fluvanna County 89, Liberty Christian 77

Saturday, championship

Spotswood 64, Fluvanna County 49

REGION 3D

Feb. 21, first round

William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56

Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63

Feb. 22, quarterfinals

Cave Spring 64, William Byrd 43

Abingdon 56, Tunstall 55

Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72

Northside 85, Christiansburg 43

Thursday, semifinals

Cave Spring 71, Abingdon 31

Northside 67, Lord Botetourt 52

Saturday, championship

Cave Spring 63, Northside 60

REGION 2C

Feb. 22, quarterfinals

James River 68, Alleghany 30

Floyd County 82, Chatham 65

Radford 62, Nelson County 45

Martinsville 62, Dan River 39

Thursday, semifinals

At Roanoke College

James River 74, Floyd County 40

Radford 50, Martinsville 39

Friday, championship

At Roanoke College

Radford 41, James River 40

REGION 2D

Wednesday, first round

Union 70, Tazewell 30

Marion 89, Ridgeview 86, 2 OT

Virginia High 58, Gate City 51

Graham 76, John Battle 64

Friday, semifinals

At UVa-Wise

Virginia High 63, Graham 61, OT

Union 66, Marion 38

Saturday, championship

At UVa-Wise

Union 68, Virginia High 54

REGION 1C

Wednesday, first round

Parry McCluer 53, Grayson County 42

Fort Chiswell 65, Craig County 31

George Wythe 80, Narrows 65

Auburn 85, Covington 43

Friday, semifinals

Fort Chiswell 54, Parry McCluer 45

Auburn 67, George Wythe 48

Tuesday, championship

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

REGION 1D

Feb. 21, first round

J.I. Burton 51, Hurley 35

Feb. 22, quarterfinals

Northwood 58, J.I. Burton 55

Eastside 61, Honaker 56

Holston 50, Grundy 48

Twin Springs 72, Lebanon 58

Thursday, semifinals

At Lebanon H.S.

Eastside 45, Northwood 37

Twin Springs 69, Holston 67

Saturday, championship

At Lebanon H.S.

Twin Springs 35, Eastside 29

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.

Feb. 22, first round

Blue Ridge 70, Fishburne Military 25

Virginia Episcopal 87, Eastern Mennonite 51

Hargrave Military 72, Roanoke Catholic 65

Miller School 88, North Cross 54

Thursday, semifinals

Blue Ridge 75, Virginia Episcopal 52

Miller School 95, Hargrave Military 73

Saturday, championship

At Roanoke Catholic

Blue Ridge 87, Miller School 62

GIRLS

VACA STATE

Feb. 22, first round

Grace Christian 30, Timberlake Christian 9

Temple Christian 41, Fresta Valley 37

Blue Ridge Christian 57, Westover Christian 39

Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Regents 28

Friday, semifinals

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Grace Christian 50, Temple Christian 40

Blue Ridge Christian 63, Roanoke Valley Christian 59

Saturday, championship

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Blue Ridge Christian 50, Grace Christian 37, OT

Saturday, consolation

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Roanoke Valley Christian vs. Temple Christian, 11 a.m.

REGION 5D

Feb 21, sub-region final

Patrick Henry 65, Harrisonburg 49

Wednesday, quarterfinals

Patrick Henry 43, Stone Bridge 37

Briar Woods 49, Massaponax 45

Woodgrove 56, North Stafford 43

Harrisonburg 68, Riverbend 64

Friday, semifinals

Briar Woods 53, Patrick Henry 37

Woodgrove 65, Harrisonburg 46

Tuesday, championship

Briar Woods at Woodgrove, 6 p.m.

REGION 4D

Feb. 18, first round

E.C. Glass 56, Blacksburg 45

Halifax County 48, Salem 45

Pulaski County 101, Jefferson Forest 39

Louisa County 66, George Washington 34

Feb. 22, semifinals

E.C. Glass 63, Halifax County 56

Pulaski County 63, Louisa County 49

Friday, championship

Pulaski County 54, E.C. Glass 43

REGION 3C

Feb. 22, quarterfinals

Fort Defiance 83, Liberty 50

Charlottesville 57, Fluvanna County 45

Spotswood 44, Turner Ashby 42

Liberty Christian 52, Wilson Memorial 33

Thursday, semifinals

Fort Defiance 82, Charlottesville 60

Spotswood 47, Liberty Christian 19

Saturday, championship

Spotswood 76, Fort Defiance 68, OT

REGION 3D

Feb. 21, first round

Abingdon 54, Christiansburg 47

Northside 38, Bassett 26

Feb. 22, quarterfinals

Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28

Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 38

Magna Vista 66, Cave Spring 35

Staunton River 68, Northside 39

Thursday, semifinals

Carroll County 58, Lord Botetourt 20

Staunton River 65, Magna Vista 58

Saturday, championship

Carroll County 67, Staunton River 54

REGION 2C

Feb. 21, quarterfinals

Chatham 73, Dan River 42

Floyd County 73, Patrick County 42

Alleghany 53, Nelson County 34

Radford 59, Glenvar 42

Wednesday, semifinals

At Roanoke College

Alleghany 55, Floyd County 42

Radford 69, Chatham 36

Friday, championship

At Roanoke College

Radford 47, Alleghany 34

REGION 2D

Feb. 22, first round

Ridgeview 58, Richlands 26

Gate City 65, Virginia High 47

Central-Wise 70, Graham 24

Marion 48, John Battle 40

Thursday, semifinals

At UVa-Wise

Gate City 47, Ridgeview 40, 2 OT

Central-Wise 69, Marion 55

Saturday, championship

At UVa-Wise

Central-Wise 47, Gate City 44

REGION 1C

Wednesday, first round

Parry McCluer 46, Galax 29

George Wythe 46, Narrows 34

Fort Chiswell 60, Eastern Montgomery 50

Auburn 65, Covington 34

Saturday, semifinals

Parry McCluer 45, George Wythe 31

Auburn 52, Fort Chiswell 34

Tuesday, championship

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Parry McCluer vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.

REGION 1D

Feb. 21, first round

Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38

Feb. 22, quarterfinals

Rural Retreat 39, Eastside 20

Grundy 46, J.I. Burton 39

Honaker 64, Lebanon 24

Thomas Walker 68, Chilhowie 46

Thursday, semifinals

At Lebanon H.S.

Grundy 32, Rural Retreat 27, OT

Honaker 61, Thomas Walker 42

Saturday, championship

At Lebanon H.S.

Honaker 57, Grundy 40

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Feb. 22, first round

Roanoke Catholic 35, North Cross 18

Covenant 51, New Covenant 20

Virginia Episcopal 46, Chatham Hall 19

Thursday, semifinals

Miller School 71, Roanoke Catholic 30

Virginia Episcopal 30, Covenant 18

Saturday, championship

At Roanoke Catholic

Miller School 55, Virginia Episcopal 28

 

