UPDATED Tuesday night: Prep basketball tournament scores/schedules

BOYS

VACA STATE

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Regents 72, Roanoke Valley Christian 53

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at Westover Christian

Christian Hertitage 80, Ridgeview Christian 55

Faith Christian at Grace Christian

Friday, semifinals

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Ridgeview Christian vs. Grace Christian-Faith Christian winner

Regents vs. Westover Christian-Smith Mountain Lake Christian winner

Saturday, championship

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Semifinal winners, TBA

Saturday, consolation

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Semifinal losers, TBA

REGION 5D SUB-REGION

Monday, sub-region final

William Fleming 57, Albemarle 51

Wednesday, quarterfinals

L3 Riverside at R1 William Fleming, 6 p.m.

L2 Stone Bridge at S1 Massaponax, 7:30 p.m.

S3 North Stafford at L1 Potomac Falls, 6:30 p.m.

S2 Stafford at R2 Albemarle

Friday, semifinals

Massaponax-Stone Bridge winner vs. William Fleming-Riverside winner, TBA

Albemarle-Stafford winner vs. Potomac Falls-North Stafford winner, TBA

REGION 4D

Tuesday, semifinals

No. 4 George Washington at No. 1 Western Albemarle, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass 61, Blacksburg 35.

Friday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Spotswood 73, Turner Ashby 49

Heritage 71, Charlottesville 65

Liberty Christian 62, Broadway 50

Fluvanna County 71, Wilson Memorial 65

Thursday, semifinals

No. 4 Heritage at No. 1 Spotswood

No. 7 Fluvanna County at No. 3 Liberty Christian

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday, first round

William Byrd 68, Carroll County 56

Christiansburg 74, Magna Vista 63

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Cave Spring 64, William Byrd 59

Abingdon 56, Tunstall 55

Lord Botetourt 77, Bassett 72

Northside 85, Christiansburg 43

Thursday, semifinals

No. 4 Abingdon at No. 1 Cave Spring

No. 3 Lord Botetourt at No. 2 Northside

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Saturday, consolation

At higher seed

Semifinal losers, TBA

REGION 2C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

James River 68, Alleghany 30

Floyd County 82, Chatham 65

Radford 62, Nelson County 45

Martinsville 62, Dan River 39

Thursday, semifinals

At Roanoke College

Floyd County vs. James River, 6 p.m

Martinsville vs. Radford, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, championship

At Roanoke College

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2D

Wednesday, first round

Tazewell at Union, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Marion, 7 p.m.

Virginia High at Gate City, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Graham, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, semifinals

At UVa-Wise

Gate City-Virginia High winner vs. Graham-John Battle winner, 7 p.m.

Union-Tazewell winner vs. Marion-Ridgeview winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At UVa-Wise

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

REGION 1C

Wednesday, first round

M4 Grayson County at P1 Parry McCluer, 7:30 p.m.

P3 Craig County at M2 Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.

M3 George Wythe at P2 Narrows, 7 p.m.

P4 Covington at M1 Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, semifinals

Fort Chiswell-Craig County winner vs. Parry McCluer-Grayson County winner

Narrows-George Wythe winner vs. Auburn-Covington winner

Tuesday, March 1, championship

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 1D

Monday, first round

J.I. Burton 51, Hurley 35

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Northwood 58, J.I. Burton 55

Eastside 61, Honaker 56

Holston 50, Grundy 48

Twin Springs 72, Lebanon 58

Thursday, semifinals

At Lebanon H.S.

Northwood vs. Eastside, 7 p.m.

Holston vs. Twin Springs, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, championshp

At Lebanon H.S.

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CONF.

Tuesday, first round

Blue Ridge 70, Fishburne Military 25

Virginia Episcopal 87, Eastern Mennonite 51

Hargrave Military 72, Roanoke Catholic 65

Miller School 88, North Cross 54

Thursday, semifinals

Virginia Episcopal at Blue Ridge

Hargrave Military at Miller School

Saturday, championship

At Roanoke Catholic

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

GIRLS

VACA STATE

Tuesday, first round

Grace Christian 30, Timberlake Christian 9

Fresta Valley at Temple Christian

Westover Christian at Blue Ridge Christian

Roanoke Valley Christian 39, Regents 28

Friday, semifinals

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Grace-Christian vs. Temple-Fresta Valley winner

Blue Ridge Christian-Westover winner vs. Roanoke Valley Christian

Saturday, championship

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Semifinal winners, TBA

Saturday, consolation

At Timberlake Christian, Forest

Semifinal losers, TBA

REGION 5D

Monday, sub-region final

Patrick Henry 65, Harrisonburg 49

Wednesday, quarterfinal

L3 Stone Bridge at R1 Patrick Henry, 6 p.m.

L2 Briar Woods at S1 Massaponax, 6 p.m.

S3 North Stafford at L1 Woodgrove, 7 p.m.

S2 Riverbend at R2 Harrisonburg

Friday, semifinals

Massaponax-Briar Woods winner vs. Patrick Henry-Stone Bridge winner

Harrisonburg-Riverbend winner vs. Woodgrove-North Stafford winner

REGION 4D

Tuesday, semifinals

E.C. Glass 63, Halifax County 56

Pulaski County 63, Louisa County 49

Friday, championship

Pulaski County at E.C. Glass

REGION 3C

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Fort Defiance 83, Liberty 50

Charlottesville 57, Fluvanna County 45

Spotswood 44, Turner Ashby 42

Liberty Christian 52, Wilson Memorial 33

Thursday, semifinals

No. 4 Charlottesville at No. 1 Fort Defiance

No. 3 Spotswood at No. 2 Liberty Christian

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners

REGION 3D

Monday, first round

Abingdon 54, Christiansburg 47

Northside 38, Bassett 26

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Carroll County 68, Abingdon 28

Lord Botetourt 59, William Byrd 38

Magna Vista 66, Cave Spring 35

Staunton River 68, Northside 39

Thursday, semifinals

No. 4 Lord Botetourt at No. 1 Carroll County

No. 3 Magna Vista at No. 2 Staunton River

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

Saturday, consolation

At higher seed

Semifinal losers, TBA

REGION 2C

Monday, quarterfinals

Chatham 73, Dan River 42

Floyd County 73, Patrick County 42

Alleghany 53, Nelson County 34

Radford 59, Glenvar 42

Wednesday, semifinals

At Roanoke College

Alleghany vs. Floyd County, 6 p.m.

Chatham vs. Radford, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, championship

At Roanoke College

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2D

Tuesday, first round

Ridgeview 58, Richlands 26

Gate City 65, Virginia High 47

Central-Wise 70, Graham 24

Marion 48, John Battle 40

Thursday, semifinals

At UVa-Wise

Ridgeview vs. Gate City, 7 p.m.

Central-Wise vs. Marion, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At UVa-Wise

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

REGION 1C

Wednesday, first round

M4 Galax at P1 Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

P2 Narrows at M3 George Wythe, 6 p.m.

M3 Fort Chiswell at P2 Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.

P4 Covington at M1 Auburn, 6 p.m.

Saturday, semifinals

At higher seeds

George Wythe-Narrows winner vs. Parry McCluer-Galax winner

Eastern Montgomery-Fort Chiswell winner vs. Auburn-Covington winner

Tuesday, March 1, championship

At Rockbridge County H.S.

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 1D

Monday first round

Eastside 41, Twin Valley 38

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Rural Retreat 39, Eastside 20

Grundy 46, J.I. Burton 39

Honaker 64, Lebanon 24

Thomas Walker 68, Chilhowie 46

Thursday, semifinals

At Lebanon H.S.

Rural Retreat vs. Grundy, 4 p.m.

Honaker vs. Thomas Walker, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, championship

At Lebanon H.S.

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE CONFERENCE

Tuesday, first round

Roanoke Catholic 35, North Cross 18

No. 6 New Covenant at No. 3 Covenant

Virginia Episcopal 46, Chatham Hall 19

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seed

Roanoke Catholic at Miller School

Covenant-New Covenant winner vs. Virginia Episcopal

Saturday, championship

At Roanoke Catholic

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.