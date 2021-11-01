 Skip to main content
Updated VHSL football Rating Scale points; Christiansburg, Glenvar, Galax No. 1 in respective regions
Salem fullback Cam Leftwich and the Spartans are currently No. 2 in the Region 4D points race.

 DAVID HUNGATE, Special to The Roanoke Times

VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS

(Through games of Oct. 30)

(Top 8 qualify)

REGION 6A

1. Oscar Smith (7-1);;8;268;33.50

2. Western Branch (8-2);;10;298;29.80

3. Thomas Dale (7-1);;8;238;29.75

4. Manchester (6-2);;8;234;29.25

5. Ocean Lakes (5-3);;8;221;27.63

6. James River-Midlothian (5-4);;9;237;26.33

7. Franklin County (4-5);;9;229;25.44

8. Cosby (3-6);;9;209;23.22

9. Floyd Kellam (3-6);;9;203;22.56

10. Grassfield (1-8);;9;184;20.44

11. Landstown (1-6);;7;136;19.43

REGION 5D

1. Stone Bridge (9-0);;9;316;35.11

2. Mountain View (9-0);;9;276;30.67

3. Albemarle (7-2);;9;261;29.00

4. Woodgrove (6-2);;8;229;28.63

5. Massaponax (4-1);;5;143;28.60

6. Patrick Henry (7-2);;9;257;28.56

7. Riverbend (7-2);;9;254;28.22

8. Independence (7-2));;9;235;26.11

9. Harrisonburg (5-4);;9;;231;25.67

10. Potomac Falls (4-4);;8;193;24.13

11. North Stafford (3-5);;8;187;23.38

12. Brooke Point (3-5);;8;176;22.00

13. William Fleming (2-7);;9;194;21.56

14. Briar Woods (1-9);;10;191;19.10

15. Riverside (0-9);;9;162;18.00

16. Stafford (0-9);;9;153;17.00

REGION 4D

1. George Washington (7-1);;8;236;29.50

2. Salem (8-1);;9;263;29.22

t3. E.C. Glass (8-1);;9;255;28.33

t3. Western Albemarle (8-1);;9;255;28.33

5. Louisa County (7-2);;9;237;26.33

6. Orange County (6-3);;9;219;24.33

7. Halifax County (6-2);;8;192;24.00

8. Amherst County (4-4);;8;172;21.50

9. Pulaski County (4-5);;9;189;21.00

10. Blacksburg (0-9);;9;149;16.56

11. Jefferson Forest (0-8);;8;121;15.13

REGION 3C

1. Liberty Christian (8-0);;8;244;30.50

2. Heritage (7-2);;9;241;26.78

3. Brookville (5-3);;8;195;24.38

4. Broadway (6-3);;9;199;22.11

5. Rockbridge County (5-4);;9;194;21.56

6. Turner Ashby (5-4);;9;182;20.22

7. Rustburg (4-5);;9;173;19.22

8. Waynesboro (4-5);;9;171;19.00

9. Wilson Memorial (4-5);;9;169;18.78

10. Staunton (3-6);;9;164;18.22

11. Charlottesville (2-7);;9;159;17.67

12. Liberty (3-6);;9;158;17.56

13. Fluvanna County (2-7);;9;151;16.78

14 Fort Defiance (1-8);;9;135;15.00

15. Spotswood (1-8);;9;132;14.67

16. Monticello (0-9);;9;130;14.44

REGION 3D

1. Christiansburg (8-1);;9;264;29.33

2. Abingdon (8-1);;9;234;26.00

3. Bassett (7-2);;9;223;24.78

4. Hidden Valley (7-3);;10;247;24.70

5. Lord Botetourt (5-3);;8;183;22.88

6. Magna Vista (4-5);;9;186;20.67

7. Northside (4-5);;9;179;19.89

8. Staunton River (4-4);;8;149;18.63

9. Cave Spring (2-7);;9;154;17.11

10. Carroll County (2-7);;9;1143;15.89

11. Tunstall (2-5);;7;124;15.50

12. William Byrd (0-8);;8;106;13.25

REGION 2C

1. Glenvar (8-1);;9;225;25.00

2. Appomattox County (8-1);;9;213;23.67

3. Radford (6-3);;9;186;20.67

4. James River (5-4);;9;177;19.67

5. Martinsville (4-4);;8;155;19.38

6. Floyd County (4-4);;8;145;18.13

7. Gretna (3-5);;8;133;16.63

8. Patrick County (2-6);;8;126;15.75

9. Dan River (3-6);;9;138;15.33

10. Chatham (3-5);;8;116;14.50

11. Alleghany (2-7);;9;114;12.67

12. Nelson County (1-8);;9;98;10.89

REGION 2D

1. Graham (8-0);;8;222;27.75

2. Virginia High (8-1);;9;212;23.56

3. Union (6-3);;9;198;22.00

4. Central-Wise (6-3);;9;190;21.11

5. Ridgeview (6-3);;9;184;20.44

6. Tazewell (4-5);;9;160;17.78

7. Richlands (3-5);;8;142;17.75

8. Gate City (4-5);;9;147;16.33

9. Lee (4-5);;9;144;16.00

10. Marion (1-8);;9;115;12.78

11. John Battle (0-8);;8;101;12.63

REGION 1C

1. Galax (6-2);;8;180;22.50

2. Giles (6-2);;7;152;21.71

3. Parry McCluer (6-3);;9;167;18.56

4. George Wythe (5-3);;8;142;17.75

t5. Eastern Montgomery (5-4);;9;135;15.00

t5. Narrows (4-5);;9;135;15.00

7. Covington (3-4);;7;103;14.71

8. Grayson County (5-4);;9;127;14.11+

9. Craig County (3-5);;8;93;11.63

10. Bland County (2-6);;8;87;10.88

11. Fort Chiswell (0-9);;9;87;9.67

12. Bath County (0-7);;7;66;9.43

13. Auburn (0-4);;4;33;8.25

REGION 1D

1. Holston (9-0);;9;212;23.56

2. Twin Springs (7-1);;8;175;21.88

3. PH-Glade Spring (6-2);;8;171;21.38

4. Chilhowie (7-2);;9;178;19.56

5. Grundy (4-3);;7;117;16.71

6. Twin Valley (4-3);;7;113;16.14

7. Honaker (5-4);;9;145;16.11

8. Eastside (4-4);;8;127;15.88

9. Thomas Walker (5-4);;9;142;15.78

10. Rural Retreat (4-5);;9;133;14.78

11. Lebanon (2-7);;9;113;12.56

12. J.I. Burton (2-7);;9;108;12.00

13. Castlewood (2-7);;9;96;10.67

14. Hurley (2-6);;8;81;10.13

15. Northwood (1-8);;9;89;9.89

16. Rye Cove (0-8);;8;56;7.00

 

