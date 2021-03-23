Updated VHSL Football Rating Scale points

VHSL RATING SCALE
(Through games of March 22)
REGION 6A
(Top 4 in each region qualify)
1. Oscar Smith (3-0);;3;88;29.33
2. Thomas Dale (3-0);;3;86;28.67
3. Franklin County (3-0);;3;82;27.33
4. Ocean Lakes (3-1);;4;97;24.25
5. Grassfield (2-2);;4;89;22.25
6. Western Branch (2-2);;4;88;22.00
7. James River-Midlothian (2-2);4;;84;21.00
8. Landstown (1-3);;4;76;19.00
t9. Cosby (0-4);;4;66;17.00
t9. Floyd Kellam (0-3);;3;51;17.00
11. Tallwood (0-3);;3;49;16.33
REGION 5D
1. Patrick Henry (4-1);;5;118;23.60
2. Albemarle (2-2);;4;87;21.75
3. Brooke Point (2-2);;4;86;21.50
t4. Harrisonburg (1-1);;2;42;21.00
t4. William Fleming (2-2);;4;84;21.00
6. Mountain View (1-3);;4;79;19.75
7. North Stafford (1-3);;4;68;17.00
8. Stafford (0-4);;4;63;15.75
REGION 4D
1. Salem (4-0);;4;102;25.50
2. Pulaski County (4-0);;4;94;23.50
3. George Washington (2-1);;3;58;19.33
4. Amherst County (2-2);;4;73;18.25
5. Jefferson Forest (1-0);;2;36;18.00
6. E.C. Glass (1-1);;2;33;16.50
7. Blacksburg (0-5);;5;66;13.20
8. Halifax County (0-3);;3;36;12.00
REGION 3C
1. Brookville (4-0);;4;96;24.00
2. Rockbridge County (4-0);;4;90;22.50
3. Turner Ashby (4-0);;4;88;22.00
4. Western Albemarle (3-1);;4;81;20.25
5. Liberty Christian (2-1);;3;60;20.00
6. Monticello (3-2);;5;98;19.60
7. Heritage (3-1);;4;78;19.50
8. Wilson Memorial (2-2);;4;70;17.50
9. Broadway (2-1);;3;52;17.33
10. Fluvanna County (1-3);;4;59;14.75
t11. Fort Defiance (1-3);;4;58;14.50
t11. Spotswood (1-3);;4;58;14.50
t13. Waynesboro (1-3);;4;55;13.75
14. Charlottesville (0-5);;5;56;11.20
t15. Liberty (0-4);;4;44;11.00
t15. Rustburg (0-3);;3;33;11.00
REGION 3D
1. Lord Botetourt (4-0);;4;98;24.50
2. Abingdon (4-0);;4;92;23.00
3. Carroll County (4-1);;5;104;20.80
4. William Byrd (2-2);;4;75;18.75
5. Magna Vista (3-1);;4;72;18.00
t6. Bassett (1-1);;2;34;;17.00
t6. Northside (0-1);;1;17;17.00
t8. Cave Spring (1-3);;4;66;16.50
t8. Christiansburg (1-3);;4;66;16.50
10. Tunstall (1-1);;2;32;16.00
11. Hidden Valley (1-3);;4;61;15.25
12. Staunton River (0-3);;3;39;13.33
REGION 2C
1. Appomattox County (4-0);;4;82;20.50
2. Dan River (2-0);;2;40;20.00
3. Glenvar (3-1);;4;70;17.50
4. Fort Chiswell (3-1);;4;69;17.25
5. Radford (3-1);;4;68;17.00
6. Giles (2-2);;4;61;15.25
7. Gretna (1-1);;2;27;13.50
8. Floyd County (2-3);;5;66;13.20
9. James River (1-3);;4;47;11.75
10. Nelson County (1-3);;4;46;11.50
11. Patrick County (0-3);;3;33;11.00
12. Alleghany (0-4);;4;32;8.00
13. Chatham (0-2);;2;15;7.50
14. Martinsville (0-0);;0;0;0.00
REGION 2D
1. Graham (4-0);;4;84;21.00
2. Tazewell (3-1);;4;74;18.50
3. Central-Wise (3-1);4;70;17.50
4. Union (3-1);;4;68;17.00
5. Ridgeview (2-1);;3;45;15.00
t6. Lebanon (2-2);;4;59;14.75
t6. Richlands (2-2);;4;59;14.75
8. John Battle (1-1);;2;27;13.50
9. Marion (1-3);;4;49;12.25
10. Virginia High (1-3);;4;48;12.00
11. Lee (0-4);;4;38;9.50
12. Gate City (0-5);;5;45;9.00
REGION 1C
1. Galax (4-0);;4;84;21.00
2. Narrows (3-0);;3;58;19.33
3. Grayson County (2-2);;4;57;14.25
4. George Wythe (2-1);;3;42;14.00
5. Eastern Montgomery (3-2);;5;62;12.40
6. Parry McCluer (2-2);;4;46;11.50
7. Covington (1-2);;3;33;11.00
8. Auburn (1-3);;4;43;10.75
9. Bland County (0-4);;4;30;7.50
10. Bath County (0-4);;4;29;7.25
REGION 1D
t1. PH-Glade Spring (3-1);;4;67;16.75
t1. Rural Retreat (3-1);;4;67;16.75
t3. Castlewood (3-1);;4;64;16.00
t3. Holston (3-1);;4;64;16.00
5. J.I. Burton (2-1);;3;46;15.33
6. Eastside (3-1);;4;59;14.75
7. Twin Valley (2-1);;3;43;14.33
8. Chilhowie (2-2);;4;50;12.50
9. Grundy (2-2);;4;48;12.00
10. Twin Springs (1-2);;3;32;10.67
11. Honaker (1-4);;5;46;9.20
12. Hurley (1-3);;;4;34;8.50
13. Thomas Walker (1-3);;4;33;8.25
14. Northwood (0-4);;4;26;6.50
15. Rye Cove (0-3);;3;17;5.67
NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.
