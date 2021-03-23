 Skip to main content
Updated VHSL Football Rating Scale points
Updated VHSL Football Rating Scale points

VHSL RATING SCALE

(Through games of March 22)

REGION 6A

(Top 4 in each region qualify)

1. Oscar Smith (3-0);;3;88;29.33

2. Thomas Dale (3-0);;3;86;28.67

3. Franklin County (3-0);;3;82;27.33

4. Ocean Lakes (3-1);;4;97;24.25

5. Grassfield (2-2);;4;89;22.25

6. Western Branch (2-2);;4;88;22.00

7. James River-Midlothian (2-2);4;;84;21.00

8. Landstown (1-3);;4;76;19.00

t9. Cosby (0-4);;4;66;17.00

t9. Floyd Kellam (0-3);;3;51;17.00

11. Tallwood (0-3);;3;49;16.33

REGION 5D

1. Patrick Henry (4-1);;5;118;23.60

2. Albemarle (2-2);;4;87;21.75

3. Brooke Point (2-2);;4;86;21.50

t4. Harrisonburg (1-1);;2;42;21.00

t4. William Fleming (2-2);;4;84;21.00

6. Mountain View (1-3);;4;79;19.75

7. North Stafford (1-3);;4;68;17.00

8. Stafford (0-4);;4;63;15.75

REGION 4D

1. Salem (4-0);;4;102;25.50

2. Pulaski County (4-0);;4;94;23.50

3. George Washington (2-1);;3;58;19.33

4. Amherst County (2-2);;4;73;18.25

5. Jefferson Forest (1-0);;2;36;18.00

6. E.C. Glass (1-1);;2;33;16.50

7. Blacksburg (0-5);;5;66;13.20

8. Halifax County (0-3);;3;36;12.00

REGION 3C

1. Brookville (4-0);;4;96;24.00

2. Rockbridge County (4-0);;4;90;22.50

3. Turner Ashby (4-0);;4;88;22.00

4. Western Albemarle (3-1);;4;81;20.25

5. Liberty Christian (2-1);;3;60;20.00

6. Monticello (3-2);;5;98;19.60

7. Heritage (3-1);;4;78;19.50

8. Wilson Memorial (2-2);;4;70;17.50

9. Broadway (2-1);;3;52;17.33

10. Fluvanna County (1-3);;4;59;14.75

t11. Fort Defiance (1-3);;4;58;14.50

t11. Spotswood (1-3);;4;58;14.50

t13. Waynesboro (1-3);;4;55;13.75

14. Charlottesville (0-5);;5;56;11.20

t15. Liberty (0-4);;4;44;11.00

t15. Rustburg (0-3);;3;33;11.00

REGION 3D

1. Lord Botetourt (4-0);;4;98;24.50

2. Abingdon (4-0);;4;92;23.00

3. Carroll County (4-1);;5;104;20.80

4. William Byrd (2-2);;4;75;18.75

5. Magna Vista (3-1);;4;72;18.00

t6. Bassett (1-1);;2;34;;17.00

t6. Northside (0-1);;1;17;17.00

t8. Cave Spring (1-3);;4;66;16.50

t8. Christiansburg (1-3);;4;66;16.50

10. Tunstall (1-1);;2;32;16.00

11. Hidden Valley (1-3);;4;61;15.25

12. Staunton River (0-3);;3;39;13.33

REGION 2C

1. Appomattox County (4-0);;4;82;20.50

2. Dan River (2-0);;2;40;20.00

3. Glenvar (3-1);;4;70;17.50

4. Fort Chiswell (3-1);;4;69;17.25

5. Radford (3-1);;4;68;17.00

6. Giles (2-2);;4;61;15.25

7. Gretna (1-1);;2;27;13.50

8. Floyd County (2-3);;5;66;13.20

9. James River (1-3);;4;47;11.75

10. Nelson County (1-3);;4;46;11.50

11. Patrick County (0-3);;3;33;11.00

12. Alleghany (0-4);;4;32;8.00

13. Chatham (0-2);;2;15;7.50

14. Martinsville (0-0);;0;0;0.00

REGION 2D

1. Graham (4-0);;4;84;21.00

2. Tazewell (3-1);;4;74;18.50

3. Central-Wise (3-1);4;70;17.50

4. Union (3-1);;4;68;17.00

5. Ridgeview (2-1);;3;45;15.00

t6. Lebanon (2-2);;4;59;14.75

t6. Richlands (2-2);;4;59;14.75

8. John Battle (1-1);;2;27;13.50

9. Marion (1-3);;4;49;12.25

10. Virginia High (1-3);;4;48;12.00

11. Lee (0-4);;4;38;9.50

12. Gate City (0-5);;5;45;9.00

REGION 1C

1. Galax (4-0);;4;84;21.00

2. Narrows (3-0);;3;58;19.33

3. Grayson County (2-2);;4;57;14.25

4. George Wythe (2-1);;3;42;14.00

5. Eastern Montgomery (3-2);;5;62;12.40

6. Parry McCluer (2-2);;4;46;11.50

7. Covington (1-2);;3;33;11.00

8. Auburn (1-3);;4;43;10.75

9. Bland County (0-4);;4;30;7.50

10. Bath County (0-4);;4;29;7.25

REGION 1D

t1. PH-Glade Spring (3-1);;4;67;16.75

t1. Rural Retreat (3-1);;4;67;16.75

t3. Castlewood (3-1);;4;64;16.00

t3. Holston (3-1);;4;64;16.00

5. J.I. Burton (2-1);;3;46;15.33

6. Eastside (3-1);;4;59;14.75

7. Twin Valley (2-1);;3;43;14.33

8. Chilhowie (2-2);;4;50;12.50

9. Grundy (2-2);;4;48;12.00

10. Twin Springs (1-2);;3;32;10.67

11. Honaker (1-4);;5;46;9.20

12. Hurley (1-3);;;4;34;8.50

13. Thomas Walker (1-3);;4;33;8.25

14. Northwood (0-4);;4;26;6.50

15. Rye Cove (0-3);;3;17;5.67

NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

