UPDATED: VHSL football Rating Scale points
UPDATED: VHSL football Rating Scale points

VHSL logo

Courtesy of VHSL

 Courtesy of VHSL

VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS

(Through games of Tuesday, Oct. 12)

(Top 8 qualify)

REGION 6A

1. Manchester (4-1);;5;143;28.60

2. Oscar Smith (4-1);;139.27.80

3. Western Branch (6-1);;7;191;27.29

4. Thomas Dale (5-1);;6;159;26.50

5. Ocean Lakes (4-2);;6;156;26.00

6. Franklin County (2-3);;5;120;24.00

7. James River-Midlothian (3-4);;7;159;22.71

t8. Floyd Kellam (2-4);;6;132;22.00

t8. Cosby (2-4);;6;132;22.00

10. Grassfield (0-7);;7;126;18.00

11. Landstown (0-5);;5;85;16.80

REGION 5D

1. Stone Bridge (7-0);;7;224;32.00

2. Mountain View (6-0);;6;168;28.00

3. Patrick Henry (5-1);;6;161;26.83

4. Independence (5-0);;5;134;26.80

t5. Massaponax (2-1);;3;80;26.67

t5. Woodgrove (5-1);;6;160;26.67

7. Riverbend (5-2);;7;175;25.00

8. Albemarle (4-2);;6;145;24.17

9. Potomac Falls (3-2);;5;120;24.00

t10. Brooke Point (3-2);;5;114;22.80

t11. North Stafford (2-4);;6;131;21.83

12. Harrisonburg (3-3);;6;129;21.50

13. William Fleming (1-5);;6;110;18.33

14. Briar Woods (0-7);;7;122;17.43

15. Riverside (0-7);;7;120;17.14

16. Stafford (0-6);;6;94;15.67

REGION 4D

1. Western Albemarle (6-0);;6;175;29.33

t2. George Washington (4-1);;5;129;25.80

t2. Salem (4-1);;5;129;25.80

4. E.C. Glass (5-1);;6;153;25.50

5. Halifax County (5-0);;5;151;25.20

6. Louisa County (6-1);;7;163;23.29

7. Orange County (3-3);;6;125;20.83

8. Amherst County (3-2);;5;103;20.60

9. Pulaski County (3-3);;6;118;19.67

10. Blacksburg (0-5);;6;69;13.80

11. Jefferson Forest (0-5);;5;66;13.20

REGION 3C

1. Liberty Christian (5-0);;5;136;27.20

2. Heritage (5-1);;6;154;25.67

3. Brookville (3-2);;5;110;22.00

4. Rockbridge County (4-2);;6;125;20.83

5. Turner Ashby (4-2);;6;117;19.50

6. Wilson Memorial (4-2);;6;116;19.33

7. Rustburg (3-3);;6;109;18.17

8. Liberty (3-3);;6;107;17.83

9. Broadway (3-3);;6;106;17.67

10. Fluvanna County (2-4);;6;98;16.33

11. Staunton (2-4);;6;97;16.17

12. Waynesboro (2-4);;6;94;15.67

13. Charlottesville (1-5);;6;90;;15.00

14. Spotswood (1-5);;6;85;14.17

15. Fort Defiance (1-5);;6;84;14.00

16. Monticello (0-6);;6;77;12.83

REGION 3D

1. Christiansburg (5-1);;6;152;25.33

2. Hidden Valley (6-1);;7;173;24.71

3. Abingdon (6-1);;7;153;21.86

3. Bassett (5-1);;6;;131;21.83

5. Staunton River (3-2);;5;95;19.00

6. Northside (2-4);;6;108;18.00

7. Magna Vista (2-4);;6;101;16.83

8. Lord Botetourt (2-3);;5;84;16.80

9. Cave Spring (2-4);;6;92;15.33

10. Tunstall (1-3);;4;52;13.00

11. Carroll County (0-6);;6;72;12.00

12. William Byrd (0-5);;5;58;11.60

REGION 2C

1. Glenvar (5-1);;6;134;22.33

2. Appomattox County (5-1);;6;125;20.83

3. James River (3-1);;4;76;19.00

4. Floyd County (4-2);;6;110;18.33

5. Radford (5-2);;7;125;17.86

6. Martinsville (3-3);;6;104;17.33

7. Chatham (3-2);;5;81;16.20

8. Gretna (2-3);;5;80;16.00

9. Patrick County (2-4);;6;93;15.50

10. Alleghany (1-5);;6;70;11.67

11. Nelson County (1-4);;5;10.80

12. Dan River (0-6);;6;60;10.00

REGION 2D

1. Graham (5-0);;5;116;23.20

2. Virginia High (5-0);;5;112;22.40

3. Union (5-1);;6;127;21.16

4. Ridgeview (5-1);;6;119;19.83

5. Central-Wise (3-3);;6;102;17.00

6. Richlands (2-3);;5;80;16.00

7. Lee (3-3);;6;92;15.33

8. Tazewell (2-4);;6;88;14.67

9. Gate City (2-4);;6;84;14.00

10. Marion (1-5);;6;72;12.00

11. John Battle (0-5);;5;56;11.20

REGION 1C

1. Galax (4-2);;6;110;18.33

2. Giles (4-2);;5;86;17.20

3. Parry McCluer (3-3);;6;93;15.00

4. Grayson County (4-2);;6;87;14.50

t5. George Wythe (2-2);;4;55;13.75

t5. Covington (2-2);;4;55;13.75

7. Eastern Montgomery (3-3);;6;82;13.67

8. Narrows (2-4);;6;70;11.67

9. Craig County (2-3);;5;53;10.60

10. Bland County (2-4);;6;62;10.33

11. Fort Chiswell (0-7);7;58;8.29

12. Bath County (0-4);;4;33;8.25

13. Auburn (0-4);;4;27;6.75

REGION 1D

1. Holston (6-0);;132;22.00

2. Chilhowie (5-0);;5;96;19.20

3. Twin Springs (4-1);;5;94;18.80

4. PH-Glade Spring (4-2);;6;103;17.17

6. Twin Valley (4-2);;6;94;15.67

7. Eastside (4-2);;6;91;15.17

8. Rural Retreat (3-2);;5;73;14.60

t9. Honaker (3-3);;6;84;14.00

t9. Thomas Walker (3-3);;6;84;14.00

10. Grundy (1-3);;4;48;12.00

11. Castlewood (2-3);;5;57;11.40

12. Lebanon (1-5);;6;58;9.67

13. J.I. Burton (0-6);;6;56;9.33

14. Northwood (1-4);;5;44;8.80

15. Hurley (1-3);;4;34;8.50

16. Rye Cove (0-7);;7;46;6.57

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

