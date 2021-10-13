UPDATED: VHSL football Rating Scale points

VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS
(Through games of Tuesday, Oct. 12)
(Top 8 qualify)
REGION 6A
1. Manchester (4-1);;5;143;28.60
2. Oscar Smith (4-1);;139.27.80
3. Western Branch (6-1);;7;191;27.29
4. Thomas Dale (5-1);;6;159;26.50
5. Ocean Lakes (4-2);;6;156;26.00
6. Franklin County (2-3);;5;120;24.00
7. James River-Midlothian (3-4);;7;159;22.71
t8. Floyd Kellam (2-4);;6;132;22.00
t8. Cosby (2-4);;6;132;22.00
10. Grassfield (0-7);;7;126;18.00
11. Landstown (0-5);;5;85;16.80
REGION 5D
1. Stone Bridge (7-0);;7;224;32.00
2. Mountain View (6-0);;6;168;28.00
3. Patrick Henry (5-1);;6;161;26.83
4. Independence (5-0);;5;134;26.80
t5. Massaponax (2-1);;3;80;26.67
t5. Woodgrove (5-1);;6;160;26.67
7. Riverbend (5-2);;7;175;25.00
8. Albemarle (4-2);;6;145;24.17
9. Potomac Falls (3-2);;5;120;24.00
t10. Brooke Point (3-2);;5;114;22.80
t11. North Stafford (2-4);;6;131;21.83
12. Harrisonburg (3-3);;6;129;21.50
13. William Fleming (1-5);;6;110;18.33
14. Briar Woods (0-7);;7;122;17.43
15. Riverside (0-7);;7;120;17.14
16. Stafford (0-6);;6;94;15.67
REGION 4D
1. Western Albemarle (6-0);;6;175;29.33
t2. George Washington (4-1);;5;129;25.80
t2. Salem (4-1);;5;129;25.80
4. E.C. Glass (5-1);;6;153;25.50
5. Halifax County (5-0);;5;151;25.20
6. Louisa County (6-1);;7;163;23.29
7. Orange County (3-3);;6;125;20.83
8. Amherst County (3-2);;5;103;20.60
9. Pulaski County (3-3);;6;118;19.67
10. Blacksburg (0-5);;6;69;13.80
11. Jefferson Forest (0-5);;5;66;13.20
REGION 3C
1. Liberty Christian (5-0);;5;136;27.20
2. Heritage (5-1);;6;154;25.67
3. Brookville (3-2);;5;110;22.00
4. Rockbridge County (4-2);;6;125;20.83
5. Turner Ashby (4-2);;6;117;19.50
6. Wilson Memorial (4-2);;6;116;19.33
7. Rustburg (3-3);;6;109;18.17
8. Liberty (3-3);;6;107;17.83
9. Broadway (3-3);;6;106;17.67
10. Fluvanna County (2-4);;6;98;16.33
11. Staunton (2-4);;6;97;16.17
12. Waynesboro (2-4);;6;94;15.67
13. Charlottesville (1-5);;6;90;;15.00
14. Spotswood (1-5);;6;85;14.17
15. Fort Defiance (1-5);;6;84;14.00
16. Monticello (0-6);;6;77;12.83
REGION 3D
1. Christiansburg (5-1);;6;152;25.33
2. Hidden Valley (6-1);;7;173;24.71
3. Abingdon (6-1);;7;153;21.86
3. Bassett (5-1);;6;;131;21.83
5. Staunton River (3-2);;5;95;19.00
6. Northside (2-4);;6;108;18.00
7. Magna Vista (2-4);;6;101;16.83
8. Lord Botetourt (2-3);;5;84;16.80
9. Cave Spring (2-4);;6;92;15.33
10. Tunstall (1-3);;4;52;13.00
11. Carroll County (0-6);;6;72;12.00
12. William Byrd (0-5);;5;58;11.60
REGION 2C
1. Glenvar (5-1);;6;134;22.33
2. Appomattox County (5-1);;6;125;20.83
3. James River (3-1);;4;76;19.00
4. Floyd County (4-2);;6;110;18.33
5. Radford (5-2);;7;125;17.86
6. Martinsville (3-3);;6;104;17.33
7. Chatham (3-2);;5;81;16.20
8. Gretna (2-3);;5;80;16.00
9. Patrick County (2-4);;6;93;15.50
10. Alleghany (1-5);;6;70;11.67
11. Nelson County (1-4);;5;10.80
12. Dan River (0-6);;6;60;10.00
REGION 2D
1. Graham (5-0);;5;116;23.20
2. Virginia High (5-0);;5;112;22.40
3. Union (5-1);;6;127;21.16
4. Ridgeview (5-1);;6;119;19.83
5. Central-Wise (3-3);;6;102;17.00
6. Richlands (2-3);;5;80;16.00
7. Lee (3-3);;6;92;15.33
8. Tazewell (2-4);;6;88;14.67
9. Gate City (2-4);;6;84;14.00
10. Marion (1-5);;6;72;12.00
11. John Battle (0-5);;5;56;11.20
REGION 1C
1. Galax (4-2);;6;110;18.33
2. Giles (4-2);;5;86;17.20
3. Parry McCluer (3-3);;6;93;15.00
4. Grayson County (4-2);;6;87;14.50
t5. George Wythe (2-2);;4;55;13.75
t5. Covington (2-2);;4;55;13.75
7. Eastern Montgomery (3-3);;6;82;13.67
8. Narrows (2-4);;6;70;11.67
9. Craig County (2-3);;5;53;10.60
10. Bland County (2-4);;6;62;10.33
11. Fort Chiswell (0-7);7;58;8.29
12. Bath County (0-4);;4;33;8.25
13. Auburn (0-4);;4;27;6.75
REGION 1D
1. Holston (6-0);;132;22.00
2. Chilhowie (5-0);;5;96;19.20
3. Twin Springs (4-1);;5;94;18.80
4. PH-Glade Spring (4-2);;6;103;17.17
6. Twin Valley (4-2);;6;94;15.67
7. Eastside (4-2);;6;91;15.17
8. Rural Retreat (3-2);;5;73;14.60
t9. Honaker (3-3);;6;84;14.00
t9. Thomas Walker (3-3);;6;84;14.00
10. Grundy (1-3);;4;48;12.00
11. Castlewood (2-3);;5;57;11.40
12. Lebanon (1-5);;6;58;9.67
13. J.I. Burton (0-6);;6;56;9.33
14. Northwood (1-4);;5;44;8.80
15. Hurley (1-3);;4;34;8.50
16. Rye Cove (0-7);;7;46;6.57
