VACA: RVC girls make final against SWVa Home School; Smith Mountain Lake boys advance

VACA GIRLS
Roanoke Valley Christian 45, Timberlake Christian 33
FOREST — Angelina Jones scored 20 points as the Eagles won a VACA state semifinal in a game originally scheduled for Ridgeview Christian in Stuarts Draft.
Dani Moser added 19 points, while Gracie Huffard had 14 rebounds and five blocked shots for RVC, while will play Southwest Virginia Home School for the championship at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rainbow Forest Church in Blue Ridge.
ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (8-2)
Angelina Jones 20, Moser 19, Huffard 4, Alessandra Jones 2.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (9-2)
Finnerty 22, Luther 9, Kennedy 2.
Roanoke Valley Christian;6;15;13;11;—;45
Timberlake Christian;9;3;6;15;—;33
3-point goals — Roanoke Valley Christian 1 (Angelina Jones), Timberlake Christian 1 (Finnerty).
VACA BOYS
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 56, Timberlake Christian 41
FOREST -- Cole Webster scored 22 points and Mason Neighbors added 18 as the Ospreys topped the Tornadoes in a semifinal.
The game was moved from Ridgeview Christian to Timberlake because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Ridgeview faculty.
Additionally, top-seed and defending champion Regents of Charlottesville was unable to play its semifinal against Westover Christian for COVID-related reasons.
Smith Mountain will play at Westover for the championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday. A power outage prevented the Ospreys from playing the game at home.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE CHRISTIAN (10-3)
Roberson 1, Webster 22, Smith 13, Neighbors 18, Phillips 1, Caldwell 2.
TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (11-3)
Shrewsbury 14, Lin 7, Colbert 14, Walker 6.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian;9;16;10;21;--;56
Timberlake Christian;8;7;15;11;--;41
3-point goals -- Smith Mountain Lake Christian 2 (Webster 2), Timberlake Christian 4 (Colbert 2, Shrewsbury, Lin).
