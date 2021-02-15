VACA: RVC girls make final against SWVa Home School; Smith Mountain Lake boys advance

FOREST — Angelina Jones scored 20 points as the Eagles won a VACA state semifinal in a game originally scheduled for Ridgeview Christian in Stuarts Draft.

Dani Moser added 19 points, while Gracie Huffard had 14 rebounds and five blocked shots for RVC, while will play Southwest Virginia Home School for the championship at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Rainbow Forest Church in Blue Ridge.