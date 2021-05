VHSCA Class 2 and Class 1 football teams

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Offensive player of the year — Tre Lawing, Appomattox County.

Defensive player of the year — Latrell Fomby, Stuarts Draft.

Coach of the year — Doug Smith (head coach); Stephen Castello (interim), Appomattox County.

VHSCA CLASS 1 FOOTBALL

Five players from state runner-up Galax have been selected to the Class 1 football team by the VHSCA.

Cole Pickett made the first team for Galax at quarterback and defensive back. He was joined by four teammates — running back Keaton Beeman, receiver Ian Ashworth, tight end Kolby Barnes and linebacker Riley Jo Vaught — on the first team.

George Wythe’s Braydon Thompson was a first-team choice at receiver and kick returner.

Offensive lineman Hunter Smith and linebacker Reid Bowman made the first team from Narrows.

Second-team picks from Timesland teams included Parry McCluer’s Jaydon Clark, Narrows’ Ben Clemons, Grayson County’s Devonta Cox, Galax’s Brender Rojas, Javier Gallardo, Barnes and Beeman, Rural Retreat’s Gatlin Hight, and Chilhowie’s Daniel Hutton and Jordan Williams.