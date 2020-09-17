 Skip to main content
VHSL approves plans for regular season, postseason schedules
VHSL approves plans for regular season, postseason schedules

Let the games begin.

The VHSL on Thursday set its regular season and playoff schedules for the 2020-21 school season as its Executive Committee gave unanimous approval to the plan initially proposed last month.

One significant change concerning postseason advancement was made Thursday in the proposal set forth Aug. 24 by VHSL executive director Billy Haun.

Two cross country teams and three individual finishers from each region meet will be allowed to advance to the state championships, an increase from one team and five individuals originally proposed.

Changes to out-of-season “dead periods” for practices also were altered with the following new ranges: Season 1, Dec. 7-19; Season 2, Feb. 4-20; Season 3, April 12-24.

Proposed dates for indoor track and field state meets are pending because of questions about the availability of facilities on the scheduled Feb. 13 dates.

VHSL 2020-21 CALENDAR

SEASON ONE

Number of contests//First contest//Region dates///State dates

Basketball — 14…..Dec. 21…..Feb. 8-13…..Feb. 16-20

Gymnastics — 6…..Dec. 28…..Feb. 1-6…..Feb. 12-13

Indoor track — 6…..Dec. 28…..Feb. 1-6…..Feb. 13

Swim & dive — 6…..Dec. 28…..Feb. 3-6…..Feb. 13

Wrestling — 8…..Dec. 28…..Feb. 1-13…..Feb. 18-20

SEASON TWO

Competition cheer — 3…..March 1…..Apr. 5-10…..Apr. 17

Cross country — 6…..March 1…..Apr. 12– 17…..Apr. 23-24

Field hockey — 8…..March 1…..Apr. 12-17…..Apr. 20-24

Football — 6…..Feb. 22…..Apr. 7-17…..Apr. 24-May 1

Boys golf — 8…..March 1…..Apr. 12-15…..Apr. 19

Girls golf — 8…..March 1…..NA…..Apr. 21-26

Volleyball —12…..March 1…..Apr. 12-17…..Apr. 20-24

SEASON THREE

Baseball — 12…..Apr. 26…..June 14-19…..June 22-26

Lacrosse —9…..Apr. 26…..June 14-19…..June 22-26

Soccer —10…..Apr. 26…..June 14-19…..June 22-26

Softball—12…..Apr. 26…..June 14-19…..June 22-26

Tennis —10…..Apr. 21…..May 20-June 5…..June 6-13

Outdoor track —9…..Apr. 26…..June 6-12…..June 18-19

