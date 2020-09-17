VHSL approves plans for regular season, postseason schedules

Former William Byrd star Paul Hartsel, who played football at the University of Miami and served as an elementary school teacher for 33 years in Roanoke County, died Thursday at age 74.

Lineburg recalled Hartsel with high praise.

"Out of the entire Roanoke area the years that I've been here, he's as outstanding an athlete as any I've seen," Lineburg said. "He was elite. He has to be one of the greatest athletes that the Roanoke sports world has seen."