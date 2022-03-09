VHSL BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tipoffs: Cave Spring is in the state final for the second time in three years. ... Knights made 2020 final that was canceled because of COVID-19. ... Cave Spring won Group AAA championship in 2002 led by future NBA guard J.J. Redick. ... Knights also won Division 3 titles in 2009 and 2010. ... Cave Spring has been state runner-up in 1969 and 2003. ... Knights have 24-game win streak since losing 71-68 at home to Northside on Dec. 10. ... Petersburg is looking for first state title since back-to-back Group AAA crowns in 1973 and ‘74 led by NBA legend Moses Malone. ... Crimson Wave also were Group AAA runner-up in 1985, 1989, 2010 and 2012. ... Petersburg’s losses came in 18-day span in December to Landstown (70-65), Class 4 finalist Varina (62-55) and Freedom-Woodbridge (73-71). .... Petersburg is shooting 22.3% from 3-point range as a team with no individual player above 30%.

Tipoffs: Carroll County is in a state basketball final for the first time in school history against the team that won the 2021 title. ... Meridian changed its name from George Mason High, but all players from last year’s team return led by Icabalceta, the Region 3B player of the year. ... Jones and Creed also were first-team all-region selections while Paradiso made the second team. ... Lone loss for Meridian came on Dec. 10 to Class 6 Yorktown (53-49) ... Meridian defeated Spotswood 43-30 at home on Dec. 14. ... Carroll County has two wins over Spotswood, 59-31 in Adam Ward Classic and 69-45 in Monday’s Class 3 state semifinal. ... Carroll County has been to the state semifinals three times in the past four years, losing in 2019 Class 4 semifinal to Pulaski County ... Carroll’s only loss this season was 61-45 at Pulaski County on Dec. 11. ... Carroll defeated Class 2 finalist Luray 56-44 on Dec. 30.