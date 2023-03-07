Six basketball teams from Timesland are just one win away from a state championship.

Here’s a look at the area teams that will be playing at VCU's Siegel Center.

Patrick Henry boys

The Patriots (31-2) haven't won a state championship since 1992 and will have a chance to break the 31-year drought against Woodside (22-5) at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Patrick Henry is coming off a 76-67 win over Highland Springs, in which it went 19-20 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

In the VHSL Class 5 playoffs the Patriots, led by coach Jack Esworthy, have won by an average margin of 15 points.

They’ve been led by junior wing Abu Yarmah, who is averaging 18 points in the playoffs. Yarmah is the River Ridge District player of the year and can get to the rim at will.

Seniors Brooks Derey and Sidney Webb are two of the team leaders, but they lead in different ways.

Derey has a quiet demeanor, but is deadly from 3-point range. Derey had multiple games this year where he made eight or more 3-pointers. Webb is the team's vocal leader and most aggressive player.

The rest of the starters are freshman Leron Lipford and junior Joseph Beasley. Lipford is a talented young guard with a relentless mentality. Beasley is the team’s “glue guy” that does all the dirty work.

Woodside has won by an average of 18.5 points in the Class 5 playoffs. They are led by coach Stefan Welsh, who played on the Wolverines' last state championship team (2005).

Woodside big man Christian Greenlaw will be playing tight end for Hampton University in the fall.

Northside boys

Northside (28-1) will face Hopewell (24-3) at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Vikings beat rival Cave Spring 58-52 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals on Monday.

Northside's only loss came to Cave Spring in the Region 3D championship.

Northside is led by coach Bill Pope, who led the team to its only boys basketball state championship in 2019.

Northside is a well-balanced team that relies on many players, but senior Lawrence Cole is the team's leader. Cole averages 15 points, while shooting 51.7% from the field this season.

He’s had help on the offensive end from sophomore guards Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey. Hardy is averaging 14.2 points and 3.9 assists, while shooting 50.3% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

Harvey averages 13.5 points, while leading the team in FG% at a scorching 56.8 this season.

Defensively, the Vikings use big men Jayden Smith (8.0 rebounds per game) and Ja’Chan Anthony interchangeably. Smith starts at center and Anthony comes off the bench usually as the team's “spark plug.”

Hopewell has scored 80 or more points in six games this season and won its last state championship in 2021.

Radford boys

The Bobcats (23-4) will face a familiar foe in John Marshall (27-0) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Radford beat rival Floyd County 58-57 in overtime at Radford University on Monday to clinch its second consecutive VHSL Class 2 state championship berth.

John Marshall, which MaxPreps has ranked as the No. 1 prep team in the country, beat Radford in last year's Class 2 championship. The defending champs have not lost since Feb. 5, 2022.

The Bobcats enter this game as big underdogs, but they have two players and a veteran coach that could help them pull an upset.

Radford coach Rick Cormany is the second all-time winningest boys basketball coach in VHSL history and he led the Bobcats to six state championships during his 40 year career.

The Bobcats' 6-foot-7 wing Elijah Kelly leads the team in scoring in the Class 2 playoffs with 24 points per game.

Radford also has Cormany’s son, Gavin, who’s averaging 12 points in the Class 2 playoffs.

George Wythe boys

George Wythe (28-3) will play Lancaster (28-0) at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

George Wythe beat Auburn for the fourth time this season in the VHSL Class 1 semifinal at Floyd County High School on Monday.

The Marrons haven’t won a state championship since 2008, but the team has three players averaging over 10 points.

Sophomore Reed Kirtner averages 13.9 points, while Junior Ty Campbell and freshman David Goode average 11.5 points.

The Maroons are led by coach Tony Dunford, who’s in his fourth season at the school.

Lancaster has beaten opponents in the Class 1 playoffs by 23 points per game. They won their last championship in 2012.

Pulaski County girls

The Cougars (26-3) will face Hampton (24-3) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Pulaski County trailed by 10 points at halftime, but rallied to beat Tuscarora 54-53 in the VHSL Class 4 semifinal at Christiansburg High School on Monday.

The Cougars lost in the Class 4 state semifinals last season to Millbrook and have used that loss as motivation this year.

Pulaski County coach Scott Ratcliff likes to run in the fast break and play physical defense to create turnovers.

Senior guard Keslyn Secrist, who is committed to Division I Indiana State, has led the team in scoring with 21.5 points per game in the Class 4 playoffs. Her ability to get downhill in transition breaks the back of opposing defenses.

Secrist has had help from junior forward Hannah Keefer, who’s averaged 15 points in the Class 4 playoffs. Keefer is a great rebounder and post-scorer.

Hampton was a co-champion in 2020.

The Crabbers are led by Region 4A player of the year Kennedy Harris, who averaged 31.4 points in the regular season. Harris was the only player on the current Hampton team that was on the 2020 team.

Carroll County girls

Carroll County (27-1) will face Brentsville District (21-6) at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The reigning VHSL Class 3 champion Cavaliers are headed back to Richmond to defend their title after beating Liberty Christian 70-43 on Monday.

The Cavaliers (27-1) are undefeated against Virginia schools, only losing to Georgia’s Hebron Christian Academy in a tournament.

Carroll County has been the most dominant team in Timesland, winning by an average margin of 31 points in the Class 3 playoffs.

Junior point guard Alyssa Ervin, who has more than eight Division I offers, has averaged 29.5 points in the Class 3 playoffs. The 5-foot-11 combo guard is one of the quickest guards in Timesland and has a range on her jump shot. She made a near full-court shot earlier this season.

But the Cavaliers are a deep team, with Kalee Easter (18.0), Lauren Alley (16.5) and Jaelyn Hagee (14.0) all averaging double figures in the Class 3 playoffs.

Cavalier coach Marc Motley likes to dig deep in his bench for specific situations.

Brentsville District has never won a state championship in girls basketball.