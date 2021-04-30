VHSL Class 1 Football Championship Capsule

LORD BOTETOURT (9-0) at LAFAYETTE (8-0)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
At Wanner Stadium, James City
Online TV: NFHSnetwork.com/vhsl (subscription required)
Radio: WPLY-AM 610
LORD BOTETOURT
Location: Daleville; Nickname: Cavaliers
Coach: Jamie Harless
PROBABLE LINEUP
Offense
89 TE;Ethan Peggins;6-5;235;Sr.
50 LT;Gunner Givens;6-6;272;Jr.
54 LG;Trey Reiter;5-11;265;Sr.
64 C;Frank Sawyers;5-11;240;Sr.
52 OG;Troy Everett;6-3;280;Sr.
72 OT;Hunter McLain;6-5;290;Jr.
43 WR;Joey Isaacs;5-9;145;Jr.
9 TE;Xavier Stephens;6-2;264;Sr.
1 QB Sammy Peery;6-0;150;Sr.
44 FB;;Zach Horton;6-4;240;Sr.
10 RB;Hunter Rice;6-0;226;Sr.
Defense
52 DL;Troy Everett;6-3;280;Sr.
78 NT;Evan Heck;5-11;270;Sr.
9 DL;Xavier Stephens;6-2;264;Sr.
44 OLB;Zach Horton;6-4;240;Sr.
5 ILB;Bryson Oliver;6-1;220;Sr.
10 ILB;Hunter Rice;6-0;226;Sr.
24 OLB;Nic Pitzer;6-1;207;Sr.
CB 2;Trevor Catron;5-10;170;Sr.
CB 43;Joey Isaacs;5-9;145;Jr.
11 S;Jakari Nicely;6-0;180;Fr.
1 S;Sammy Peery;6-0;150;Sr.
Specialists
6 PK;Bryson Harvey;6-1;165;Jr.
3 P;Mikey Rago;5-11;150;Sr.
—-
SEASON SCORES
W George Washington;;;70-6
W William Fleming;;;49-6
W William Byrd;;;55-13
W Staunton River;;;49-6
W Franklin County;;;57-7
W Northside (forfeit)
Region 3D playoffs
W Christiansburg;;;55-0
W Abingdon;;;26-8
Class 3 semifinal
W Liberty Christian;;;24-22
—-
SEASON STATISTICS
Rushing
;;Att;Yds;TD
Hunter Rice;;98;995;20
Dylan Wade;;94;626;6
K.J. Bratton;;53;426;5
Passing
;C-A-I;Yds;TD
Sammy Peery;;49-64-2;1003;14
Receiving
;;Rec;Yds;TD
Zach Horton;;26;297;5
Kyle Arnholt;;21;281;9
LAFAYETTE
Location: Williamsburg; Nickname: Rams
Coach: Andy Linn
PROBABLE LINEUP
Offense
76 LT;Bradley White;6-5;240;Sr.
53 LG;Mike Julien;5-9;260;Jr.
79 C;Tommy Gardner;6-4;320;Sr.
56 RG;Andy Anderson;6-1;270;Jr.
75 RT;Bryce Copeland;6-0;200;Jr.
4 TE;Mike Green;6-4;215;Sr.
84 WR;Donald Gatling;6-4;190;Jr.
2 WB;Adrian Warren;5-10;180;Jr.
1 WB;Bryce Cupp;6-2;210;Sr.
8 QB;Luke Hanson;6-2;190;Jr.
5 RB;Miguel Reel;6-0;190;Sr.
Defense
5 DL;Miguel Reel;6-0;190;Sr.
53 DL;Mike Julien;5-9;260;Jr.
79 DL;Tommy Gardner;6-4;320;Sr.
9 DL;Loyal Gresham;6-2;240;Jr.
7 LB;Myric Harris;5-10;185;Sr.
50 LB;Aidan Byron;5-11;200;Sr.
4 LB;Mike Green;6-4;215;Sr.
22 LB;DeMarcus Lawrence;5-11;200;So.
84 DB;Donald Gatling;6-4;190;Jr.
1 DB;Bryce Cupp;6-2;210;Sr.
27 DB;Jaylin Pretlow;5-10;160;So.
Specialists
18 PK;Cannon Newell;6-0;165;Sr.
—-
SEASON SCORES
W Tabb;;;35-7
W Jamestown;;;44-6
W Warhill;;;42-0
W New Kent;;;35-13
W York;;;49-8
Region 3A playoffs
W New Kent;;;35-0
W Phoebus;;29-18
Class 3 semifinal
W Independence;;;17-13
—-
SEASON STATISTICS
Rushing
;;Att;Yds;TD
Miguel Reel;;88;489;8
Passing
;C-A-I;Yds;TD
Luke Hanson;;48-99-5;925;9
Receiving
;;Rec;Yds;TD
Donald Gatling;;20;285;6
Mike Green;;14;255;2
—-
QUICK KICKS: Third shot at state title for Botetourt after losing in 2015 to Magna Vista (46-21) and to Hopewell (35-7) in 2019, both at Liberty University. … Lafayette lost to Magna Vista (25-19) in 2014 Division 3 final before moving to Class 4. … Rams reached back-to-back semifinals in 2016-17, losing to Dinwiddie (28-14) and Louisa County (20-13). … Lafayette also lost to Patrick Henry (23-0) in 1973 Group AAA final and Heritage (34-7) in 2002 Division 4 final. … Rams defeated Pulaski County (41-28) for 2001 Class 4 title. … Both teams are without injured stars, Botetourt WR/DB Kyle Arnholt and Lafayette LB Sam Boyer, the Region 3A defensive player of the year. … Lafayette LB Mike Green is a Virginia signee.