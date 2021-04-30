VHSL Class 3 Football Championship Capsule

CLASS 4 CHAMPIONSHIP
SALEM (9-0) at LAKE TAYLOR (7-0)
Saturday, 3 p.m.
Online TV: NFHSnetwork.com/vhsl (subscription required)
Radio: WRTZ 1410-AM; Live-streaming: trueoldieswrtz.com
SALEM
Location: Salem; Nickname: Spartans
Coach: Don Holter
PROBABLE LINEUP
Offense
79 LT;Andrew Lutes;6-3;250;So.
52 LG;Brady Torian;5-11;190;Sr.
63 C;Will Clemons;6-1;245;Sr.
55 RG;Alex Haley;5-10;225;Sr.
65 RT;George Copeland;6-0;220;Jr.
14 TE;Jake Massey;6-1;195;Jr.
10;QB;DaRon Wilson;6-0;150;So.
42 TB;Zavione Wood;5-11;204;Sr.
28 FB;Cam Leftwich;5-11;230;Jr.
2 WR;Shawn Collins;6-2;185;Sr.
11 WR;Chauncey Logan;6-1;188;Jr.
Defense
14 DE;Jake Massey;6-1;195;Jr.
73 DT 73;Stacy Williams;6-3;296;Jr.
51 NT;Cameron Martindale;5-11;265;Jr.
32 DE;Ky’Juan Waller;6-2;216;Sr.
3 LB;Carson Williams;5-10;187;Jr.
7 LB;Noah Collins;6-0;205;Jr.
42 LB;Zavione Wood;5-11;204;Sr.
2 CB;Shawn Collins;6-2;185;Sr.
6 FS;Jayden McDonald;6-3;224;Sr.
9 SS;Jordan McDonald;6-3;224;Sr.
8 CB;Chase Greer;5-9;181;Jr.
Specialists
20 K;Wesley Cross;5-7;137;Fr.
11 P;Chauncey Logan;6-1;188;Jr.
—-
SEASON SCORES
W Blacksburg;;;50-0
W Christiansburg;;;35-13
W Patrick Henry;;;35-17
W Cave Spring;;;63-7
W Hidden Valley;;;42-0
W Pulaski County;;;27-14
Region 4D playoffs
W Amherst County;;;24-7
W George Washington;;;35-21
Class 4 semifinal
W Tuscarora;;;21-14
—-
SEASON STATISTICS
Rushing
;;Att;Yds;TD
Zavione Wood;;144;1418;16
Cameron Leftwich;;103;500;11
Passing
;C-A-I;Yds;TD
Da’Ron Wilson;;28-42-3;448;8
Chauncey Logan;;18-39-0;352;5
Receiving
;;Rec;Yds;TD
Shawn Collins;;15-276;7
Chauncey Logan;;7;105;2
LAKE TAYLOR
Location: Norfolk; Nickname: Titans
Coach: Hank Sawyer
PROBABLE LINEUP
Offense
6 WR;Pierre Royster;6-1;185;Sr.
51 LT;Isaiah Thompson;6-1;265;So.
56 LG;Keon Stith;6-0;225;Sr.
54 C;Jake Carney;6-3;270;Jr.
66 RG;Damon Thornton;6-2;265;So.
52 RT;Sencere Royster;5-11;255;Jr.
3 TE;Camauri Hunter;6-1;185;Sr.
2 QB;Jeff Foster;6-1;175;Sr.
4 RB;Chuck Fisher;5-9;200;So.
12 RB;Mani Phal;5-11;195;Sr.
8 WR;Tarreon Washington-Jacobs;5-11;180;So.
Defense
51 DT;Isaiah Thompson;6-1;265;So.
52 NT;Sencere Royster;5-11;255;Jr.
12 DT;Mani Phal;5-11;195;Sr.
7 OLB;Darious Speight;6-0;180;Sr.
8 ILB;Tarreon Washington-Jacobs;5-11;180;So.
56 ILB;Keon Stith;6-0;225;Sr.
17 OLB;Elijah Washington;6-6;188;Fr.
6 CB;Pierre Royster;6-1;185;Sr.
2 CB;Jeff Foster;6-1;175;Sr.
3 SS;Camauri Hunter;6-1;185;Sr.
9 FS;Kelveon Whitmore;6-2;185;Sr.
Specialists
2 PK;Jeff Foster;6-1;175;Sr.
2 P;Jeff Foster;6-1;175;Sr.
—-
SEASON SCORES
W Granby;;;53-6
W Maury;;;27-14
W Booker T. Washington;;;20-16
W I.C. Norcom;;;35-13
Region 4A playoffs
W Warwick;;;40-0
W Churchland;;;28-18
W King George;;;44-29
STATE SEMIFINAL GAME STATISTICS
Rushing — Tarreon Washington-Jacobs 11-35, Jeff Foster 4-26, Chuck Fisher 17-11, Mani Pohl 4-9.
Passing — Foster 13-22-2, 223 yards.
Receiving — Camauri Hunter 6-78, Pierre Royster 4-84, Darious Speight 3-51.
QUICK KICKS: Round 3 of championship games between programs that have combined to win five of last six Class 4 or Group 4A finals. …. Lake Taylor defeated Salem 41-16 in 2014 at Liberty University and Spartans topped Titans 17-14 in double overtime in 2015 on the same field. … Lake Taylor downed Tuscarora 34-14 in 2019 championship, its third under Sawyer, who has 105-14 record in last nine years and has 210 career wins in 22 seasons. … Saywer’s wife, Saundra, has won three state titles as Lake Taylor’s girls basketball coach. … Salem is No. 2 behind Hampton in VHSL history with nine state titles, five under Stephen Magenbauer and four under Willis White. … Spartans are 9-3 overall in championship games. … Lake Taylor held King George to minus-3 yards rushing in last week’s semifinal.