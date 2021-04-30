 Skip to main content
VHSL Class 3 Football Championship Capsule
VHSL Class 3 Football Championship Capsule

CLASS 4 CHAMPIONSHIP

SALEM (9-0) at LAKE TAYLOR (7-0)

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Online TV: NFHSnetwork.com/vhsl (subscription required)

Radio: WRTZ 1410-AM; Live-streaming: trueoldieswrtz.com

SALEM

Location: Salem; Nickname: Spartans

Coach: Don Holter

PROBABLE LINEUP

Offense

79 LT;Andrew Lutes;6-3;250;So.

52 LG;Brady Torian;5-11;190;Sr.

63 C;Will Clemons;6-1;245;Sr.

55 RG;Alex Haley;5-10;225;Sr.

65 RT;George Copeland;6-0;220;Jr.

14 TE;Jake Massey;6-1;195;Jr.

10;QB;DaRon Wilson;6-0;150;So.

42 TB;Zavione Wood;5-11;204;Sr.

28 FB;Cam Leftwich;5-11;230;Jr.

2 WR;Shawn Collins;6-2;185;Sr.

11 WR;Chauncey Logan;6-1;188;Jr.

Defense

14 DE;Jake Massey;6-1;195;Jr.

73 DT 73;Stacy Williams;6-3;296;Jr.

51 NT;Cameron Martindale;5-11;265;Jr.

32 DE;Ky’Juan Waller;6-2;216;Sr.

3 LB;Carson Williams;5-10;187;Jr.

7 LB;Noah Collins;6-0;205;Jr.

42 LB;Zavione Wood;5-11;204;Sr.

2 CB;Shawn Collins;6-2;185;Sr.

6 FS;Jayden McDonald;6-3;224;Sr.

9 SS;Jordan McDonald;6-3;224;Sr.

8 CB;Chase Greer;5-9;181;Jr.

Specialists

20 K;Wesley Cross;5-7;137;Fr.

11 P;Chauncey Logan;6-1;188;Jr.

—-

SEASON SCORES

W Blacksburg;;;50-0

W Christiansburg;;;35-13

W Patrick Henry;;;35-17

W Cave Spring;;;63-7

W Hidden Valley;;;42-0

W Pulaski County;;;27-14

Region 4D playoffs

W Amherst County;;;24-7

W George Washington;;;35-21

Class 4 semifinal

W Tuscarora;;;21-14

—-

SEASON STATISTICS

Rushing

;;Att;Yds;TD

Zavione Wood;;144;1418;16

Cameron Leftwich;;103;500;11

Passing

;C-A-I;Yds;TD

Da’Ron Wilson;;28-42-3;448;8

Chauncey Logan;;18-39-0;352;5

Receiving

;;Rec;Yds;TD

Shawn Collins;;15-276;7

Chauncey Logan;;7;105;2

LAKE TAYLOR

Location: Norfolk; Nickname: Titans

Coach: Hank Sawyer

PROBABLE LINEUP

Offense

6 WR;Pierre Royster;6-1;185;Sr.

51 LT;Isaiah Thompson;6-1;265;So.

56 LG;Keon Stith;6-0;225;Sr.

54 C;Jake Carney;6-3;270;Jr.

66 RG;Damon Thornton;6-2;265;So.

52 RT;Sencere Royster;5-11;255;Jr.

3 TE;Camauri Hunter;6-1;185;Sr.

2 QB;Jeff Foster;6-1;175;Sr.

4 RB;Chuck Fisher;5-9;200;So.

12 RB;Mani Phal;5-11;195;Sr.

8 WR;Tarreon Washington-Jacobs;5-11;180;So.

Defense

51 DT;Isaiah Thompson;6-1;265;So.

52 NT;Sencere Royster;5-11;255;Jr.

12 DT;Mani Phal;5-11;195;Sr.

7 OLB;Darious Speight;6-0;180;Sr.

8 ILB;Tarreon Washington-Jacobs;5-11;180;So.

56 ILB;Keon Stith;6-0;225;Sr.

17 OLB;Elijah Washington;6-6;188;Fr.

6 CB;Pierre Royster;6-1;185;Sr.

2 CB;Jeff Foster;6-1;175;Sr.

3 SS;Camauri Hunter;6-1;185;Sr.

9 FS;Kelveon Whitmore;6-2;185;Sr.

Specialists

2 PK;Jeff Foster;6-1;175;Sr.

2 P;Jeff Foster;6-1;175;Sr.

—-

SEASON SCORES

W Granby;;;53-6

W Maury;;;27-14

W Booker T. Washington;;;20-16

W I.C. Norcom;;;35-13

Region 4A playoffs

W Warwick;;;40-0

W Churchland;;;28-18

W King George;;;44-29

STATE SEMIFINAL GAME STATISTICS

Rushing — Tarreon Washington-Jacobs 11-35, Jeff Foster 4-26, Chuck Fisher 17-11, Mani Pohl 4-9.

Passing — Foster 13-22-2, 223 yards.

Receiving — Camauri Hunter 6-78, Pierre Royster 4-84, Darious Speight 3-51.

QUICK KICKS: Round 3 of championship games between programs that have combined to win five of last six Class 4 or Group 4A finals. …. Lake Taylor defeated Salem 41-16 in 2014 at Liberty University and Spartans topped Titans 17-14 in double overtime in 2015 on the same field. … Lake Taylor downed Tuscarora 34-14 in 2019 championship, its third under Sawyer, who has 105-14 record in last nine years and has 210 career wins in 22 seasons. … Saywer’s wife, Saundra, has won three state titles as Lake Taylor’s girls basketball coach. … Salem is No. 2 behind Hampton in VHSL history with nine state titles, five under Stephen Magenbauer and four under Willis White. … Spartans are 9-3 overall in championship games. … Lake Taylor held King George to minus-3 yards rushing in last week’s semifinal.

Tags

