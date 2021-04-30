VHSL Class 1 Football Championship Capsule

QUICK KICKS: Third shot at state title for Botetourt after losing in 2015 to Magna Vista (46-21) and to Hopewell (35-7) in 2019, both at Liberty University. … Lafayette lost to Magna Vista (25-19) in 2014 Division 3 final before moving to Class 4. … Rams reached back-to-back semifinals in 2016-17, losing to Dinwiddie (28-14) and Louisa County (20-13). … Lafayette also lost to Patrick Henry (23-0) in 1973 Group AAA final and Heritage (34-7) in 2002 Division 4 final. … Rams defeated Pulaski County (41-28) for 2001 Class 4 title. … Both teams are without injured stars, Botetourt WR/DB Kyle Arnholt and Lafayette LB Sam Boyer, the Region 3A defensive player of the year. … Lafayette LB Mike Green is a Virginia signee.