VHSL Class 1 Football Championship Capsule
VHSL Class 1 Football Championship Capsule

LORD BOTETOURT (9-0) at LAFAYETTE (8-0)

Saturday, 2 p.m.

At Wanner Stadium, James City

Online TV: NFHSnetwork.com/vhsl (subscription required)

Radio: WPLY-AM 610

LORD BOTETOURT

Location: Daleville; Nickname: Cavaliers

Coach: Jamie Harless

PROBABLE LINEUP

Offense

89 TE;Ethan Peggins;6-5;235;Sr.

50 LT;Gunner Givens;6-6;272;Jr.

54 LG;Trey Reiter;5-11;265;Sr.

64 C;Frank Sawyers;5-11;240;Sr.

52 OG;Troy Everett;6-3;280;Sr.

72 OT;Hunter McLain;6-5;290;Jr.

43 WR;Joey Isaacs;5-9;145;Jr.

9 TE;Xavier Stephens;6-2;264;Sr.

1 QB Sammy Peery;6-0;150;Sr.

44 FB;;Zach Horton;6-4;240;Sr.

10 RB;Hunter Rice;6-0;226;Sr.

Defense

52 DL;Troy Everett;6-3;280;Sr.

78 NT;Evan Heck;5-11;270;Sr.

9 DL;Xavier Stephens;6-2;264;Sr.

44 OLB;Zach Horton;6-4;240;Sr.

5 ILB;Bryson Oliver;6-1;220;Sr.

10 ILB;Hunter Rice;6-0;226;Sr.

24 OLB;Nic Pitzer;6-1;207;Sr.

CB 2;Trevor Catron;5-10;170;Sr.

CB 43;Joey Isaacs;5-9;145;Jr.

11 S;Jakari Nicely;6-0;180;Fr.

1 S;Sammy Peery;6-0;150;Sr.

Specialists

6 PK;Bryson Harvey;6-1;165;Jr.

3 P;Mikey Rago;5-11;150;Sr.

—-

SEASON SCORES

W George Washington;;;70-6

W William Fleming;;;49-6

W William Byrd;;;55-13

W Staunton River;;;49-6

W Franklin County;;;57-7

W Northside (forfeit)

Region 3D playoffs

W Christiansburg;;;55-0

W Abingdon;;;26-8

Class 3 semifinal

W Liberty Christian;;;24-22

—-

SEASON STATISTICS

Rushing

;;Att;Yds;TD

Hunter Rice;;98;995;20

Dylan Wade;;94;626;6

K.J. Bratton;;53;426;5

Passing

;C-A-I;Yds;TD

Sammy Peery;;49-64-2;1003;14

Receiving

;;Rec;Yds;TD

Zach Horton;;26;297;5

Kyle Arnholt;;21;281;9

LAFAYETTE

Location: Williamsburg; Nickname: Rams

Coach: Andy Linn

PROBABLE LINEUP

Offense

76 LT;Bradley White;6-5;240;Sr.

53 LG;Mike Julien;5-9;260;Jr.

79 C;Tommy Gardner;6-4;320;Sr.

56 RG;Andy Anderson;6-1;270;Jr.

75 RT;Bryce Copeland;6-0;200;Jr.

4 TE;Mike Green;6-4;215;Sr.

84 WR;Donald Gatling;6-4;190;Jr.

2 WB;Adrian Warren;5-10;180;Jr.

1 WB;Bryce Cupp;6-2;210;Sr.

8 QB;Luke Hanson;6-2;190;Jr.

5 RB;Miguel Reel;6-0;190;Sr.

Defense

5 DL;Miguel Reel;6-0;190;Sr.

53 DL;Mike Julien;5-9;260;Jr.

79 DL;Tommy Gardner;6-4;320;Sr.

9 DL;Loyal Gresham;6-2;240;Jr.

7 LB;Myric Harris;5-10;185;Sr.

50 LB;Aidan Byron;5-11;200;Sr.

4 LB;Mike Green;6-4;215;Sr.

22 LB;DeMarcus Lawrence;5-11;200;So.

84 DB;Donald Gatling;6-4;190;Jr.

1 DB;Bryce Cupp;6-2;210;Sr.

27 DB;Jaylin Pretlow;5-10;160;So.

Specialists

18 PK;Cannon Newell;6-0;165;Sr.

—-

SEASON SCORES

W Tabb;;;35-7

W Jamestown;;;44-6

W Warhill;;;42-0

W New Kent;;;35-13

W York;;;49-8

Region 3A playoffs

W New Kent;;;35-0

W Phoebus;;29-18

Class 3 semifinal

W Independence;;;17-13

—-

SEASON STATISTICS

Rushing

;;Att;Yds;TD

Miguel Reel;;88;489;8

Passing

;C-A-I;Yds;TD

Luke Hanson;;48-99-5;925;9

Receiving

;;Rec;Yds;TD

Donald Gatling;;20;285;6

Mike Green;;14;255;2

—-

QUICK KICKS: Third shot at state title for Botetourt after losing in 2015 to Magna Vista (46-21) and to Hopewell (35-7) in 2019, both at Liberty University. … Lafayette lost to Magna Vista (25-19) in 2014 Division 3 final before moving to Class 4. … Rams reached back-to-back semifinals in 2016-17, losing to Dinwiddie (28-14) and Louisa County (20-13). … Lafayette also lost to Patrick Henry (23-0) in 1973 Group AAA final and Heritage (34-7) in 2002 Division 4 final. … Rams defeated Pulaski County (41-28) for 2001 Class 4 title. … Both teams are without injured stars, Botetourt WR/DB Kyle Arnholt and Lafayette LB Sam Boyer, the Region 3A defensive player of the year. … Lafayette LB Mike Green is a Virginia signee.

