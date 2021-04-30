VHSL Class 4 Football Championship Capsule

QUICK KICKS: Round 3 of championship games between programs that have combined to win five of last six Class 4 or Group 4A finals. …. Lake Taylor defeated Salem 41-16 in 2014 at Liberty University and Spartans topped Titans 17-14 in double overtime in 2015 on the same field. … Lake Taylor downed Tuscarora 34-14 in 2019 championship, its third under Sawyer, who has 105-14 record in last nine years and has 210 career wins in 22 seasons. … Saywer’s wife, Saundra, has won three state titles as Lake Taylor’s girls basketball coach. … Salem is No. 2 behind Hampton in VHSL history with nine state titles, five under Stephen Magenbauer and four under Willis White. … Spartans are 9-3 overall in championship games. … Lake Taylor held King George to minus-3 yards rushing in last week’s semifinal.