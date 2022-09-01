VHSL committee rejects Patrick Henry and James River alignment appeals

The Virginia High School League's Alignment Appeals Committee has given a thumbs down to Patrick Henry and James River but a thumbs up to William Fleming and Franklin County.

The committee met last month to hear 37 appeals from high schools who disagreed with the Alignment Committee’s July recommendations for the four-year cycle that begins with the 2023-24 school year. Seven Timesland high schools submitted appeals.

The VHSL announced the Alignment Appeals Committee's verdicts Thursday.

Schools whose appeals were rejected can still appeal to the Executive Committee, which will meet Sept. 21 to review the second round of appeals and determine the final alignment plan.

Patrick Henry, James River, George Wythe and Grayson County had appealed their proposed class and region assignments to the Alignment Appeals Committee, while William Fleming and Franklin County appealed their recommended regions. Liberty appealed its recommended district.

Appeals could have been based on such reasons as geography, financial hardship and being within 1% of the classification cutoff.

The Alignment Committee’s July recommendations were based on school enrollment figures as of March 31. The VHSL has six classes, with Class 6 being for the largest schools and Class 1 for the smallest. Teams compete in regional and state tournaments based on their school classifications.

The Alignment Committee had recommended that Patrick Henry move up from Class 5 to Class 6. Patrick Henry appealed to remain in Class 5.

The appeals committee voted 5-0 to reject the appeal, deeming PH had not met the criteria to move to a lower class.

Patrick Henry had 1,530 students as of March 31, which would make it the third-smallest school in Class 6 in the new cycle. PH is above the Class 6 cutoff of 1,505.

The Patriots are currently in Class 5’s Region D. But they are headed for Class 6’s Region A, which would also include Cosby, Deep Run, Glen Allen, Grassfield, Highland Springs, Landstown, Manchester, Meadowbrook, Oscar Smith, Thomas Dale and Western Branch.

William Fleming had no problem with the Alignment Committee’s recommendation that the Colonels stay in Class 5. Franklin County had no quarrel with the Alignment Committee’s recommendation that the Eagles drop down from Class 6 to Class 5.

But the Alignment Committee had also proposed that Franklin County join Class 5’s Region D and that William Fleming remain in Class 5’s Region D. William Fleming and Franklin County appealed to be part of Class 5’s Region C.

The appeals committee voted 5-0 to approve those two appeals because no one from Region C nor Region D objected.

So Fleming and Franklin County will be in Class 5's Region C with Albemarle, Clover Hill, Douglas Freeman, Hermitage, J.R. Tucker, James River-Midlothian, L.C. Bird, Louisa County, Matoaca, Midlothian, Mills Godwin and Prince George.

The Alignment Committee wanted to keep James River in Class 2, but the school appealed to drop down to Class 1.

The appeals committee voted 4-0-1 (including one abstention) to reject the appeal, deeming James River had not met the criteria to move to a lower class.

James River had 359 students as of March 31, which would make it the fourth-smallest school in Class 2 in the new cycle.

The Alignment Committee had recommended that George Wythe and Grayson County move up from Class 1 to Class 2, but both schools appealed to remain in Class 1.

The appeals committee voted 4-0 to approve George Wythe's appeal based on changes to the school's March enrollment figures.

But the appeals committee voted 5-0 to deny Grayson County's appeal, ruling the school had not met the criteria to move to a lower class.

So James River will stay in Class 2's Region C and Grayson County will move to Class 2's Region C. The region will also include Floyd County, Glenvar, Liberty High, Martinsville, Patrick County, Radford, Appomattox County, Chatham, Dan River, Gretna and Nelson County.

With its appeal approved, George Wythe will stay in Class 1’s Region C. That region will also include Auburn, Bath County, Bland County, Craig County, Eastern Montgomery, Fort Chiswell, Galax, Giles, Highland, Narrows and Parry McCluer.

Liberty had no problem with the Alignment Committee’s recommendation that the Minutemen drop down from Class 3 to Class 2, nor with the Alignment Committee’s suggestion that Liberty join Class 2’s Region C.

But the Alignment Committee wanted to keep Liberty in the Seminole District, while the school appealed to move to the Dogwood District.

The appeals committee rejected the appeal on a 4-0-1 vote (including one abstention), based in part on opposition from the Dogwood schools.

So Liberty will stay in the Seminole, which will again include Jefferson Forest, Amherst County, Brookville, E.C. Glass, Heritage, Liberty Christian and Rustburg in the new cycle. Liberty would be the only Class 2 school in the Seminole in the new cycle, with all the other Seminole members being Class 3 or Class 4 schools.