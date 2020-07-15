VHSL: Decision on fall sports to come July 27; football unlikely for 2020

Season 3 (spring) — April 12-June 26 with first contest date April 26.

A condensed season could include 60% of a team’s regular-season schedule, depending on how long Virginia is in Phase 3 of its reopening.

Haun said Wednesday that under the third option, state playoffs would be possible for many sports but not for football, offering up the idea of a postseason “bowl game” for each school.

“There are going to be some local health departments and some local school divisions that may have some concerns about travel,” Haun said. “A state playoff … may not be available to us.

“I’ve heard some superintendents say they’re going to limit travel out of their county or their school division. I do think there is a possibility of doing some things regionally.”

William Fleming football coach Jamar Lovelace has overseen the Colonels’ limited offseason workouts since June 29.

He is in favor of pushing the start of the fall sports season back to February.

“I think it’s our best bet,” Lovelace said. “It gives us more time to focus on getting our guys ready to play. It keeps school kind of separate from everything. It makes all of us a little more comfortable.