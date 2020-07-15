VHSL: Decision on fall sports to come July 27; football unlikely for 2020

The Virginia High School League appears ready to punt its football just a bit farther downfield.
While the fall sports season remains on hold, it is very unlikely VHSL football will be played this fall in Virginia.
The VHSL Executive Committee during a video conference Wednesday voted to delay the start of its fall sports seasons until a decision is made at its next meeting now scheduled for July 27.
When the committee reconvenes it will consider three options presented Wednesday by VHSL executive director Billy Haun for scheduling sports for the 2020-21 school year.
None of the three includes a possibility of a football season this fall:
Model 1 — Leave all sports in their normal seasons as originally scheduled with golf and cross country the only sports allowed to compete.
Model 2 — Switch fall and spring sports (except lacrosse).
Model 3 — Delay all VHSL sports but allow each sport to play a condensed season between Dec. 28 and June 26.
While it is possible a different option including the possibility of fall football could be presented on July 27, there was widespread sentiment Wednesday among the 34 voting members of the executive committee for Model 3.
The executive committee — comprised primarily of superintendents, principals and athletic directors from across the state — is the VHSL’s legislative body.
“The superintendents on the call … their big concern is just getting school started,” said Franklin County principal Jon Crutchfield, the executive committee’s chair-elect and a proponent of Model 3.
“Secondly, we don’t want the same thing to happen that happened in the spring. We don’t want to start practice for two weeks, and then have to shut it down and send everybody home and lose a whole season again.”
Crutchfield, who is a former high school football coach, agreed with the VHSL’s decision Wednesday to make a final decision later this month.
“I certainly have my opinion about it, but we’ve got to be transparent enough to let other people look at it and think about it,” he said. “There might be somebody that has something vastly different [to propose].”
The condensed-season model, which was first presented this spring, calls for the following:
Season 1 (winter) — Dec. 14-Feb. 20 with first contest date Dec. 28.
Season 2 (fall) — Feb. 15-May 1 with first contest date March 1.
Season 3 (spring) — April 12-June 26 with first contest date April 26.
A condensed season could include 60% of a team’s regular-season schedule, depending on how long Virginia is in Phase 3 of its reopening.
Haun said Wednesday that under the third option, state playoffs would be possible for many sports but not for football, offering up the idea of a postseason “bowl game” for each school.
“There are going to be some local health departments and some local school divisions that may have some concerns about travel,” Haun said. “A state playoff … may not be available to us.
“I’ve heard some superintendents say they’re going to limit travel out of their county or their school division. I do think there is a possibility of doing some things regionally.”
William Fleming football coach Jamar Lovelace has overseen the Colonels’ limited offseason workouts since June 29.
He is in favor of pushing the start of the fall sports season back to February.
“I think it’s our best bet,” Lovelace said. “It gives us more time to focus on getting our guys ready to play. It keeps school kind of separate from everything. It makes all of us a little more comfortable.
“Every coach wanted as many regular-season games as possible. But I’m not going to be greedy at this point. Just some type of season is more important than anything.”
Virginia’s private schools — with the exception of VHSL member Liberty Christian in Lynchburg — are not bound by VHSL rules.
Roanoke Catholic athletic director Matt Peck said Wednesday that the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association will hold its next meeting to set a course for the fall on Aug. 4.
“While it’s certainly possible the VISAA dovetails with the VHSL, it’s also certainly possible they don’t and we go in another direction,” Peck said. “The anticipation [is] there will be a fall season, also knowing that could change at any time and probably will change.”
Peck said that the VISAA could have volleyball, cross country and possibly golf in the fall, it is not likely that the state’s private schools will play football.
“Football is the one right now that’s tough to squeeze in, in any season,” Peck said. “[The fall season is] definitely probably gone for football.”
The Roanoke Catholic AD cited several factors that might prevent the VISAA from adopting the condensed Model 3 that the VHSL is considering.
“That’s a fork in the road for VISAA not following that because so many of the private schools do not have the field space or the enrollment,” Peck said. “So many schools in the VISAA are boarding schools and military schools and they’re done by mid-May.
I don’t think Option 3 works for VISAA.”
The VHSL’s 2020 spring sports season was canceled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam shut down the state’s schools in March.
The VHSL Executive Committee on Wednesday suspended the usual “dead period” for July-August so schools are still permitted to continue with out-of-season practices with activity limited by Phase 3 rules governing social distancing and other health-related restrictions.
Haun said Wednesday there is no guarantee that any model the league chooses will actually produce any games.
“We may be much better off in January than where we are now,” Haun said. “We may not be much better off in January. At our national conference two weeks ago we heard a guy speak, a guy from the NCAA, and he actually said people should expect Phase 3 to last through next summer.
“So we may put this off and have this condensed schedule, and even in the spring we may not be able to play. But it does give us the possibility that things could change for the better.”
Haun said whatever decision the VHSL makes for 2020-21, expect the same discussions in upcoming years.
“The normal we know [as] normal, we’re not going to see that normal for four or five years, or maybe ever,” he said.
