VHSL football first round playoff pairings

The pairings for the first round of the VHSL football playoffs were released Sunday.

Here's a look at what's to come for regions featuring playoff teams from Timesland.

Region 1C

Galax (6-3) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Bath County (4-6).

George Wythe (6-3) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Parry McCluer (4-6).

Narrows (8-1) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Covington (3-7), which made the playoffs in a tie-breaker over Parry McCluer. Narrows and Covington played each other earlier this season; Narrows won 44-38.

Grayson County (8-2) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Giles (4-5). The last time both of these schools played was in October and Grayson County won 34-14.

Region 2C

Radford (9-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Gretna (5-5).

Martinsville (9-1) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Dan River (6-4). These schools played each other earlier this season and Martinsville won 50-27.

Glenvar (7-3) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Floyd County (7-3). When these teams played last month, the game went into triple overtime, with Floyd County winning 33-27.

Appomattox County (7-3) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Alleghany (6-4).

Region 3D

Lord Botetourt (9-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Hidden Valley (3-7).

Magna Vista (7-3) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Staunton River (5-5).

Christiansburg (7-3) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Abingdon (5-5). The last time both of these schools played was in September and Christiansburg won 22-13.

Bassett (7-3) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Cave Spring (6-4).

Region 4D

E.C. Glass (9-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Halifax County (5-5).

Louisa County (10-0) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Jefferson Forest (4-6).

Salem (8-2) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Western Albemarle (5-5).

Orange County (8-2) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Amherst County (6-4).

Region 5D

Stone Bridge (9-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded William Fleming (5-5).

Mountain View (9-1) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Albemarle (8-2).

Patrick Henry (8-2) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Briar Woods (7-3).

Riverbend (8-2) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Woodgrove (7-3).

Region 6A

Oscar Smith (8-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Floyd E. Kellam (4-6).

Thomas Dale (9-1) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded James River-Midlothian (4-6).

Manchester (9-1) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Cosby (5-5).

Western Branch (8-2) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Franklin County (6-4)

