VHSL football first round playoff pairings

The pairings for the first round of the VHSL football playoffs were released Sunday.
Here's a look at what's to come for regions featuring playoff teams from Timesland.
Region 1C
Galax (6-3) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Bath County (4-6).
George Wythe (6-3) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Parry McCluer (4-6).
Narrows (8-1) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Covington (3-7), which made the playoffs in a tie-breaker over Parry McCluer. Narrows and Covington played each other earlier this season; Narrows won 44-38.
Grayson County (8-2) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Giles (4-5). The last time both of these schools played was in October and Grayson County won 34-14.
Region 2C
Radford (9-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Gretna (5-5).
Martinsville (9-1) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Dan River (6-4). These schools played each other earlier this season and Martinsville won 50-27.
Glenvar (7-3) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Floyd County (7-3). When these teams played last month, the game went into triple overtime, with Floyd County winning 33-27.
Appomattox County (7-3) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Alleghany (6-4).
Region 3D
Lord Botetourt (9-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Hidden Valley (3-7).
Magna Vista (7-3) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Staunton River (5-5).
Christiansburg (7-3) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Abingdon (5-5). The last time both of these schools played was in September and Christiansburg won 22-13.
Bassett (7-3) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Cave Spring (6-4).
Region 4D
E.C. Glass (9-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Halifax County (5-5).
Louisa County (10-0) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Jefferson Forest (4-6).
Salem (8-2) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Western Albemarle (5-5).
Orange County (8-2) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Amherst County (6-4).
Region 5D
Stone Bridge (9-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded William Fleming (5-5).
Mountain View (9-1) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded Albemarle (8-2).
Patrick Henry (8-2) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Briar Woods (7-3).
Riverbend (8-2) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Woodgrove (7-3).
Region 6A
Oscar Smith (8-1) is the top seed in the region and will host eighth-seeded Floyd E. Kellam (4-6).
Thomas Dale (9-1) is the second seed and will host seventh-seeded James River-Midlothian (4-6).
Manchester (9-1) is the third seed and will host sixth-seeded Cosby (5-5).
Western Branch (8-2) is the fourth seed and will host fifth-seeded Franklin County (6-4)