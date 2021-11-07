VHSL football pairings unveiled

James River’s football team entered the 2021 season with a 28-man roster — JV and varsity players combined — and a dubious distinction of having never won a playoff game.
With the official release of the VHSL first-round postseason pairings Sunday, the Knights will have a chance to end that streak Friday night at home against a team that did not even play a single game last season.
Fourth-seeded James River will play No. 5 Martinsville in a Region 2C game that will be the first meeting ever between the two programs.
While Martinsville’s history includes 30 playoff appearances and two state championships, James River is winless in eight postseason trips.
Past James River coaches such as John Baker (1972), Doug Ross (1991), Philip King (2006, ‘09, ‘12, ‘13) and Jake Phillips (2015, ‘18) tried but were unable to get the Knights over the finish line.
“We’re going to try,” third-year coach Tim Jennings said. “We had a real good game plan in Jake’s first year when we played Graham. A couple plays here and there and we had them on the ropes.”
Jennings has several concerns.
The Knights are just 1-4 at home this season, and they have to pick up the pieces from last Friday’s 42-0 home loss to Radford.
“Friday still stings a little bit. We’ve got some stuff to fix from that but we’re pretty excited,” Jennings said.
The Knights’ highlights have been a 23-8 home win over Pioneer District champion Parry McCluer, a 34-19 victory over Floyd County and a near home upset of Glenvar before losing 24-21.
“This group’s just kind of bought into that ‘us against the world’ kind of thing,” Jennings said. “I used the word ‘titanic’ a couple weeks back talking about the size of the chip [on their shoulder].
“They realize nobody’s giving them a chance and they’ve kind of bought into that. They’re still going to be like that. They’re going to show up Monday even after taking that butt whipping Friday ready to go after it.”
Martinsville’s playoff game will be its first since 2017.
The Bulldogs did not field a team last season as the school’s administration did not allow the team to suit up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the only Timesland school to make that move.
Martinsville coach Bobby Martin has taken William Fleming and George Washington to the postseason in previous head coaching stops.
Timesland matchups
Here’s the list of Timesland teams’ first-round games, including the VISAA schools:
Region 6A: No. 7 Franklin County at No. 2 Western Branch.
Region 5D: No. 7 Patrick Henry at No. 2 Massaponax.
Region 4D: No. 8 Amherst County at No. 1 Salem.
Region 3C: No. 6 Rockbridge County at No. 3 Brookville.
Region 3D: No. 8 Staunton River at No. 1 Christiansburg; No. 7 Northside at No. 2 Abingdon, No. 6 Magna Vista at No. 3 Bassett; No. 5 Lord Botetourt at No. 4 Hidden Valley.
Region 2C: No. 8 Patrick County at No. 1 Glenvar; No. 5 Martinsville at No. 4 James River; No. 6 Floyd County at No. 3 Radford.
Region 1C: No. 8 Grayson County at No. 1 Galax; No. 7 Eastern Montgomery at No. 2 Giles; No. 6 Narrows at No. 3 Parry McCluer; No. 5 Covington at No. 4 George Wylthe.
Region 1D: No. 5 Grundy at No. 4 Chilhowie.
VISAA Division II: No. 3 Nansemond-Suffolk at No. 2 North Cross.
VISAA Division III: No. 4 Roanoke Catholic at No. 1 St. Michael the Archangel.
Close but not quite
Pulaski County was the Timesland team that came closest to qualifying only to fall short.
The Cougars dropped five of their last six games and came in with a Rating Scale average of 21.40 to 21.56 for No. 8 Amherst County.
Rural Retreat came up just short in Region 1D at 15.70 to 16.00 for No. 8 Honaker.
Familiar faces
Galax and Grayson County will turn around and play each other for a second week in a row after the Maroon Tide won 41-6 in last Friday’s regular-season finale.
Four other Timesland first-round games will feature regular-season rematches.
North Cross rolled Nansemond-Suffolk 31-6 on Aug. 27; Bassett defeated Magna Vista 49-13 on Oct. 1; Parry McCluer downed Narrows 47-18 on Oct. 8 and Radford stopped Floyd County 42-7 on Oct. 22.
Not so familiar
The Martinsville-James River game will not be the only first-team meeting involving a local team in the first round.
Franklin County will face Western Branch for the first time when the Eagles journey to Chesapeake, while Glenvar is playing its first game against Patrick County.
Streaks
Salem is in the playoffs for the 18th year in a row, the longest streak in Timesland.
Other double-figure streaks are owned by George Wythe (14), Galax (12), Parry McCluer (11), Lord Botetourt (10) and Patrick Henry (10).
Unbeatens
Statewide, only five teams finished the regular season 10-0: Battlefield (Class 6), Green Run (Class 5), Stone Bridge (Class 5), Riverheads (Class 1) and Holston (Class 1).
Unbeaten teams that played fewer than 10 games are Dinwiddie (Class 4), King George (Class 4), Liberty Christian (Class 3), Nottoway (Class 2) and Graham (Class 2).
Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123