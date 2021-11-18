VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREVIEW CAPSULES

Playoff history: Radford defeated Appomattox 28-25 in 2018 region final in Radford before Bobcats lost to eventual state champion Graham. ... Appomattox has won five of the last six Class 2 state titles and has a 26-1 postseason record during that span.

Quick kicks: Crist was 1-5 in six playoff games during his eight-year career at Virginia High before coming to Radford this season. ... Radford has been using a two-QB system with Baylor and Clark alternating, combining for 1,453 passing yards and 20 TD throws. ... Lawing is a four-year starter at QB for the Raiders, whose only loss was 56-13 to Heritage in Week 2. ... Interim coach Stephen Castello filled in for Smith in the spring when Smith was undergoing cancer treatments.