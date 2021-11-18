VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PREVIEW CAPSULES

CLASS 5
No. 7 Patrick Henry (8-3) at No. 3 Mountain View (10-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Patrick Henry, Alan Fiddler; Mountain View, Lou Sorrentino.
Last meeting: Mountain View 14, Patrick Henry 7, April 9 (playoff).
Last week: Patrick Henry defeated No. 2 Massaponax 42-27; Mountain View defeated No. 6 Woodgrove 42-35.
Patrick Henry leaders: RB Chuck Webb (195-1,261, 14 TDs); WR Carmelo Taylor 38-547, 5 TDs, 13 total TDs); QB Joey Beasley (102-165-10, 1,804 yards, 19 TDs); WR Tashaun Webb (29-686, 7 TDs); LB Isaiah Robinson (84 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 26.5 TFLs); DB Jahzae Kimbrough (7.5 sacks, 23 TFLs).
Mountain View leaders: QB Jackson Sigler (130-195-3, 1,983 yards, 29 TDs); RB Ike Daniels (118-871, 13 TDs rushing; 29-499, 4 TDs receiving); WR Collin Carroll (19-550, 9 TDs); Jaiden Fair (36-538, 9 TDs); Jordan Jackson (24-371, 3 TDs).
Playoff history: Mountain View's 14-7 win in April over PH was in a region semifinal at PH. ... Mountain View has made playoffs every year since 2010 but has not advanced beyond third round. ... Patrick Henry posted its first playoff win since 1994 and its first during Fiddler's tenure with a 56-14 rout of Albemarle in 2019 before losing 31-7 at North Stafford in the second round.
Quick kicks: Daniels, the Commonwealth District player of the year, missed last week's game with an ankle injury. ... Sorrentino is a Virginia High School Hall of Fame member who coached Culpeper County and C.D. Hylton to state titles. ... PH rushing and passing leaders Webb and Beasley are sophomores. ... Fiddler won six state titles at Moorefield (W.Va.) High.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Stone Bridge or No. 4 Riverbend.
Prediction: Mountain View 28, Patrick Henry 21.
CLASS 4
No. 5 Louisa County (9-2) at No. 1 Salem (10-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Louisa County, Will Patrick; Salem, Don Holter.
Last meeting: Salem 43, Louisa County 22 (2017 Class 4 championship).
Last week: Louisa County defeated No. 4 E.C. Glass 35-14; Salem defeated No. 8 Amherst County 35-0.
Louisa County leaders: QB Landon Wilson (45-106-6 passing, 694 yards, 8 TDs; 136-1,107 rushing, 13 TDs); RB Jordan Smith (138-919 rushing, 8 TDs; 13-259 receiving, 2 TDs); RB Austin Talley (54-399, 3 TDs); WR Jaylen Beach (7-143, 3 TDs); LB Stephen Dean (4 INTs, 1 TD).
Salem: RB Cam Leftwich (193-1,107, 24 TDs); WR-DB Chauncey Logan (33-745, 7 TDs; 4 INTs); QB DaRon Wilson (70-121-3, 1,356 yards, 12 TDs; 54-170 rushing, 4 TDs); RB Jayveon Jones (124-642, 5 TDs); TE Jake Massey (13-231, 4 TDs); PR Chase Greer (17.8 avg.); LB Noah Collins (48 solos, 50 assists); DL Cameron Martindale (4 sacks, 9 TFLs); Nathaniel McClure (3 sacks, 9 TFLs, 3 forced fumbles).
Playoff history: Louisa County was coached in the 2017 state final by Mark Fischer, who died the following spring from multiple myeloma. ... Louisa lost to Amherst County 34-27 in 2006 state final. ... Salem has 10 state championships, ranking only behind Hampton's 17 in the VHSL.
Quick kicks: Louisa suffered first Jefferson District loss since 2016 with 23-7 setback at Albemarle. ... Lions also lost to King George 33-15. ... Smith is the younger brother of former Louisa star Brandon Smith, who is playing at Penn State. ... Logan, one of Salem's few two-way starters, has committed to James Madison. ... Holter has a 32-1 record at Salem against VHSL teams.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 George Washington or No. 3 Western Albemarle.
Prediction: Salem 28, Louisa County 14.
CLASS 3
No. 5 Lord Botetourt (7-3) at No. 1 Christiansburg (10-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless; Christiansburg, Alex Wilkens.
Last meeting: Lord Botetourt 55, Christiansburg 0, April 10 (playoff).
Last week: Lord Botetourt defeated No. 4 Hidden Valley 41-6; Christiansburg defeated No. 8 Staunton River 48-0.
Lord Botetourt leaders: QB Jakari Nicely (164-1,603 rushing, 21 TDs; 29-49-2, 637 yards, 5 TDs); RB K.J. Bratton (80-1,085 rushing, 10 TDs; 11-27-1, 165 passing, 4 TDs); WR Hayden Martin (6-126, 1 TDs).
Christiansburg leaders: RB-LB Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon (110-693 rushing, 13 TDs; 36 solos); RB Stephan Myrthil (100-750, 12 TDs); RB-DB Tanner Evans (68-594, 7 TDs; 6 INTs); QB Casey Graham (99-155-4, 1,689 yards, 17 TDs); DE-TE Drew Lloyd 12-145, 2 TDs; 33 solos, 4 TFLs, 3.5 sacks); WR Jayron Thompson (22-377, 3 TDs, 4 INTs), WR-DB Travis Altizer (22-473, 4 TDs; 6 INTs, 60 solos); DL Tyrique Taylor (9 sacks, 16 TFLs), Dishon Garrison (5 sacks).
Playoff history: Lord Botetourt has been Class 3 state runner-up two years in a row, losing to Hopewell 35-7 in 2019 and 27-13 to Lafayette in May. ... Christiansburg's first-round win was Wilkens' first of his career and program's first since 2014. ... Christiansburg was 2011 Class 4 runner-up to Briar Woods.
Quick kicks: Botetourt has won six in a row after losing early to E.C. Glass (41-30), Riverheads (62-38) and Appomattox County (35-14). ... Botetourt OL/DL Gunner Givens has committed to Virginia Tech. ... Cavaliers PK Bryson Harvey kicked school-record 53-yard field goal this season.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Abingdon or No. 3 Bassett.
Prediction: Lord Botetourt 31, Christiansburg 28.
No. 3 Bassett (9-2) at No. 2 Abingdon (10-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Bassett, Brandon Johnson; Abingdon, Garrett Amburgey.
Last meeting: Abingdon 13, Bassett 7, 1958.
Last week: Bassett defeated No. 6 Magna Vista 48-13; Abingdon defeated No. 7 Northside 28-14.
Bassett leaders: RB-LB Simeon Walker-Muse (166-1,752, 28 TDs; 75 solos, 26 TFLs); QB Ja'Ricous Hairston (63-116-2, 988 yards, 16 passing TDs, 16 rushing TDs); WR Elijah Stokes (28-438, 4 receiving TDs, 10 total TDs); DL Gabe Divers (49 solos, 8 sacks, 15 TFLs).
Abingdon leaders: RB Malique Hounshell (158-1,212, 18 TDs); TB Bishop Cook (107-680, 9 TDs); QB Cole Lambert (67-101-5, 1,416 yards, 17 TDs); WR Haynes Carter (32-864, 8 TDs); WR Peyton McClanahan (31-549, 9 TDs); RB Luke Honaker (25-233 rushing, 4 TDs; 11-24-2 passing, 220 yards, 2 TDs).
Playoff history: Bassett's first-round win was its first playoff win since 2007 and ended a seven-game postseason losing streak. ... Abingdon's last six seasons have ended with playoff losses either to Lord Botetourt or Northside.
Quick kicks: Walker-Muse was cleared on Wednesday to play in Friday's game after missing the first-round win following emergency appendectomy surgery. ... Abingdon's win over Bassett in 1958 came when the high school was known as William King, one year before the current high school opened. ... Hounshell scored seven TDs in regular-season win over Gate City. ... Abingdon's lone loss was 33-27 to Christiansburg on last-minute TD.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Christiansburg or No. 5 Lord Botetourt.
Prediction: Abingdon 34, Bassett 28.
CLASS 2
No. 5 Martinsville (5-5) at No. 1 Glenvar (10-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Martinsville, Bobby Martin; Glenvar, Kevin Clifford.
Last meeting: Glenvar 25, Martinsville 7, Sept. 3.
Last week: Martinsville defeated No. 4 James River 16-13; Glenvar defeated No. 8 Patrick County 56-14.
Martinsville leaders: QB Rayshaun Dickerson (35-86-7, 473 passing yards, 3 TDs; 86-384 rushing); RB Jahmal Jones (81-518), RB Latrell Hairston (73-348), Jaylan Long (64-401).
Glenvar leaders: QB Aiden Wolk (139-230-8, 2,160 yards, 27 TDs); RB Kyle Hanks (209-1,078, 17 TDs); WR-DB Dagan Williams (52-770, 11 TDs, 8 defensive INTs); WR Jackson Swanson (47-777, 9 TDs); WR-DB Mason Anderson (27-381, 2 TDs, 7 INTs, 80 solos, 25 TFLs); QB Eli Taylor (30-45-0, 286 yards, 4 TDs); DL William Johnson (8 sacks, 15 TFLs); DB Nick Woodson (5 INTs).
Playoff history: Martinsville has 10 region titles, but the last one was in 1999 in Region IV Division 4. ... Bulldogs won Group AA state title in 1975 and Division 3 crown in 1988. ... Highlanders took 2014 Class 2 title with 20-14 OT win over Wilson Memorial. ... Glenvar's last four seasons have ended with playoff losses to Appomattox County.
Quick kicks: Game in September was first ever between the two programs. ... Wolk sat out Martinsville win and Taylor filled in with three TD passes. ... Dickerson scored lone TD on long run for Martinsville in Glenvar game. ... These programs are led by former head coaches at Patrick Henry (Clifford) and William Fleming (Martin). ... Glenvar loss was 55-51 at Hidden Valley.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Appomattox County or No. 3 Radford.
Prediction: Glenvar 34, Martinsville 14.
No. 3 Radford (8-3) at No. 2 Appomattox County (9-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Radford, Michael Crist; Appomattox County, Doug Smith.
Last meeting: Appomattox County 41, Radford 12, April 9 (playoff).
Radford leaders: QB-WR Marcell Baylor (81-783 rushing, 15 total TDs; 66-135-8, 970 passing yards, 13 TDs); WR-QB-DB Landen Clark (28-42-1, 483 yards, 7 TDs, 9 INTs, 3 defensive TDs); WR Darius Wesley-Brubeck (29-421, 6 TDs); RB-LB Tyrel Dobson (81-599, 12 TDs; 59 solos, 15 TFLs); LB Brandon Thompson (4 sacks, 12 TFLs).
Appomattox County leaders: QB Tre Lawing (38-71-1, 850 passing yards, 13 TDs; 53-422 rushing, 14 TDs); RB Jonathan Pennix (51-772, 12 TDs; 6-171 receiving, 2 TDs); RB JaQuan Walker (50-469, 4 TDs); WR Ervis Davin (16-401 receiving, 6 TDs; 15-254 rushing, 2 TDs); WR Collin Slagle (16-231, 2 TDs).
Playoff history: Radford defeated Appomattox 28-25 in 2018 region final in Radford before Bobcats lost to eventual state champion Graham. ... Appomattox has won five of the last six Class 2 state titles and has a 26-1 postseason record during that span.
Quick kicks: Crist was 1-5 in six playoff games during his eight-year career at Virginia High before coming to Radford this season. ... Radford has been using a two-QB system with Baylor and Clark alternating, combining for 1,453 passing yards and 20 TD throws. ... Lawing is a four-year starter at QB for the Raiders, whose only loss was 56-13 to Heritage in Week 2. ... Interim coach Stephen Castello filled in for Smith in the spring when Smith was undergoing cancer treatments.
Next week: Winner plays No. 1 Glenvar or No. 5 Martinsville.
Prediction: Appomattox County 30, Radford 23.
CLASS 1
No. 4 George Wythe (7-3) at No. 1 Galax (8-2)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: George Wythe, Brandon Harner; Galax, Shane Allen.
Last meeting: Galax 35, George Wythe 0, Oct. 15.
Last week: George Wythe advanced by forfeit over No. 5 Covington; Galax defeated No. 8 Grayson County 42-7.
George Wythe leaders: QB Luke Jollay (61-111-4, 798 passing, 5 TDs; 100-342 rushing, 4 TDs); RB-LB Leyton Fowler (103-427, 6 TDs; 97 solos, 20 TFLs); RB Ben Jollay (19-180, 4 TDs); WR Brady Walters (20-245, 0 TDs); WR Laden Houston (11-123, 1 TD); LB Tandom Smith (52 solos, 12 TFLs).
Galax leaders: QB-DB Ian Ashworth (59-120-1, 789 yards, 7 TDs; 105-770 rushing, 17 TDs, 10 defensive INTs); RB Tedruhn Tucker (154-776; 9 sacks, 13 TFLs); WR Adrian White (24-281, 3 TDs); WR Mason Cox (21-331, 3 TDs); LB Riley Jo Vaught (97 solo, 14 TFLs); LB Austin Ashworth (47 solos, 9 sacks, 17 TFLs); PK Alberto Vera (36-39 PATs, 38-yard FG).
Playoff history: Galax is 5-0 all-time in playoff games against George Wythe. ... Galax has advanced to state semifinals or final six years in a row beginning with title in 2015. ... Galax's loss was 28-14 at Glenvar in season opener.
Quick kicks: Galax has a nine-game win streak against the Maroons, with four playoff games including each of the past three seasons. ... George Wythe was sidelined from Sept. 17 to Oct. 15 for COVID-related reasons. ... Ben Jollay played QB last season while Luke was injured, then Ben tore his ACL and returned late this fall.
Next week: Winner plays No. 2 Giles or No. 3 Parry McCluer.
Prediction: Galax 31, George Wythe 13.
No. 3 Parry McCluer (8-3) at No. 2 Giles (7-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches, Parry McCluer, Jack Baker; Giles, Jeff Williams.
Last meeting: Parry McCluer 12, Giles 0, 1985.
Last week: Parry McCluer defeated No. 6 Narrows 36-8; Giles defeated No. 7 Eastern Montgomery 47-16.
Parry McCluer leaders: RB John Snider (235-1,572 rushing, 24 TDs); WR-DB Jalen Mitchell (17-380, 6 TDs; 8 defensive INTs; 14.5 punt return avg.); QB Brenan Schley (34-62-1, 561 yards, 7 TDs);
Giles leaders: RB Gage Fleeman (217-1,331 rushing, 21 TDs; 10-33-4, 2 TDs); RB Khalik Saunders (100-640); RB-LB Nathan Sheetz (54-347 rushing; 46 solos, 4 sacks, 12.5 TFLs); DL Jacob Edwards (47 solos, 6 sacks, 15 TFLs); DL Guhner Dunford (13 TFLs); LB Connor Price (33 solos, 4 sacks).
Playoff history: Parry McCluer (46) and Giles (44) trail only Salem for the most playoff wins among Timesland teams, and they have combined for nine state titles with PM having five. ... First playoff meeting between the two schools. ... Giles missed playoffs in 2019 and 2020, program's first two-year drought since 1990-91.
Quick kicks: Parry McCluer has won eight in a row since 0-3 start with losses to Rockbridge County, Riverheads and James River. ... Giles lost to Galax (35-7), North Cross (66-20) and Glenvar (54-6). ... Teams played six-year, early-season series from 1980-85 with Giles holding 3-2-1 lead.