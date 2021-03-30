VHSL FOOTBALL RATING SCALE (Through games of March 29)

VHSL RATING SCALE
(Through games of March 29)
REGION 6A
(Top 4 qualify)
;;G;;Pts;;Avg
1. Oscar Smith (4-0);;4;120;30.00
2. Thomas Dale (4-0);;4;118;29.50
3. Franklin County (4-1);;5;131;26.20
4. Ocean Lakes (3-2);;5;115;23.00
5. Grassfield (2-3);;5;110;22.00
6. Western Branch (2-3);;5;106;21.20
7. James River-Midlothian (2-3);;5;105;21.00
t8. Landstown (1-3);;4;79;19.75
t8. Tallwood (1-3);;4;79;19.75
10. Floyd Kellam (0-4);;4;70;17.50
11. Cosby (0-5);;5;85;17.00
REGION 5D
(Top 4 qualify)
1. Patrick Henry (5-1);;6;153;25.50
t2. Albemarle (3-2);;5;112;22.40
t2. William Fleming (3-2);;2;112;22.40
t4. Brooke Point (2-3);;5;105;21.00
t4. Mountain View (2-3);;5;105;21.00
6. Harrisonburg (1-2);;3;60;20.00
7. North Stafford (1-4);;5;89;17.80
8. Stafford (0-5);;5;79;15.80
REGION 4D
(Top 4 qualify)
1. Salem (5-0);;5;130;26.00
2. Pulaski County (4-1);;5;113;22.60
3. George Washington (3-1);;4;87;21.75
4. Amherst County (3-2);;5;99;19.80
5. Jefferson Forest (1-2);;3;51;17.00
6. E.C. Glass (1-2);;3;46;15.33
7. Blacksburg (0-5);;5;68;13.60
8. Halifax County (0-3);;3;38;12.67
REGION 3C
(Top 4 qualify)
1. Brookville (5-0);;5;122;24.40
2. Rockbridge County (5-0);;5;118;23.60
3. Turner Ashby (5-0);;5;110;22.00
4. Heritage (4-1);;5;105;21.00
5. Liberty Christian (3-1);;4;83;20.75
6. Monticello (3-2);;5;101;20.40
7. Western Albemarle (3-2);;5;98;19.60
8. Wilson Memorial (3-2);;5;94;18.80
9. Broadway (3-1);;4;75;18.75
10. Fluvanna County (1-4);;5;73;14.60
t11. Fort Defiance (1-4);;5;72;14.40
t11. Spotswood (1-4);;5;72;14.40
13. Waynesboro (1-4);;5;70;14.00
14. Rustburg (0-4);;4;49;12.25
15. Charlottesville (0-6);;6;73;12.17
16. Liberty (0-5);;5;58;11.60
REGION 3D
(Top 4 qualify)
1. Lord Botetourt (5-0);;5;136;27.20
2. Abingdon (4-0);;4;94;23.50
3. Carroll County (4-1);;5;107;21.40
4. Northside (1-2);;3;60;20.00
t5. Bassett (2-1);;3;54;18.00
t5. Christiansburg (2-3);;5;90;18.00
7. Tunstall (2-1);;3;53;17.67
8. William Byrd (2-3);;5;86;17.20
9. Magna Vista (3-2);;5;85;17.00
t10. Cave Spring (1-4);;5;78;15.60
t10. Hidden Valley (1-4);;5;78;15.60
12. Staunton River (0-4);;4;57;14.25
REGION 2C
(Top 4 qualify)
1. Appomattox County (5-0);;5;108;21.60
2. Dan River (3-0);;3;62;20.67
3. Glenvar (3-2);;5;94;18.80
4. Fort Chiswell (4-1);;5;93;18.60
5. Radford (3-1);;4;69;17.25
6. Giles (2-3);;5;70;14.00
7. Floyd County (2-3);;5;67;13.40
8. Gretna (1-2);;3;37;12.33
9. James River (1-4);;5;58;11.60
10. Nelson County (1-4);;5;57;11.40
11. Patrick County (0-4);;4;44;11.00
12. Chatham (0-3);;3;26;8.67
13. Alleghany (0-5);;5;40;8.00
14. Martinsville (0-0);;0;0;0.00
REGION 2D
Southwest District
(Top two qualify)
1. Graham (5-0);;5;112;22.40
2. Tazewell (4-1);;4;77;19.25
3. Richlands (3-2);;5;84;16.80
4. Lebanon (2-3);;4;51;12.75
5. Virginia High (2-3);;4;48;12.00
6. Marion (1-4);;5;59;11.80
Mountain District
(Top two qualify)
1. Central-Wise (4-1);;5;94;18.80
2. Union (3-2);;5;80;16.00
3. Ridgeview (2-1);;3;46;15.33
4. John Battle (2-1);;3;45;15.00
t5. Gate City (0-5);;5;47;9.40
t5. Lee (0-5);;5;47;9.40
REGION 1C
(Top 4 qualify)
1. Galax (5-0);;5;104;20.80
2. Narrows (5-0);;5;102;20.40
3. Grayson County (3-2);;5;77;15.40
4. Parry McCluer (3-2);;5;75;15.00
5. George Wythe (2-2);;4;53;13.25
6. Covington (2-3);;5;63;12.60
7. Eastern Montgomery (3-3);;6;75;12.50
8. Auburn (1-4);;5;54;10.80
9. Bath County (1-4);;5;48;9.60
10. Bland County (0-5);;5;39;7.80
REGION 1D
(Top 4 qualify)
1. Holston (4-1);;5;91;18.20
2. PH-Glade Spring (4-1);;5;90;18.00
3. Castlewood (4-1);;5;83;16.60
4. J.I. Burton (3-1);;4;66;16.50
5. Rural Retreat (3-2);;5;80;16.00
6. Eastside (4-1);;5;78;15.60
7. Grundy (3-2);;5;72;14.40
8. Twin Valley (2-2);;4;51;12.75
9. Chilhowie (2-3);;5;62;12.40
10. Twin Springs (1-3);;4;41;10.25
11. Honaker (1-4);;5;48;9.60
12. Northwood (1-4);;5;46;9.20