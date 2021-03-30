 Skip to main content
VHSL FOOTBALL RATING SCALE (Through games of March 29)
VHSL FOOTBALL RATING SCALE (Through games of March 29)

VHSL RATING SCALE

(Through games of March 29)

REGION 6A

(Top 4 qualify)

;;G;;Pts;;Avg

1. Oscar Smith (4-0);;4;120;30.00

2. Thomas Dale (4-0);;4;118;29.50

3. Franklin County (4-1);;5;131;26.20

4. Ocean Lakes (3-2);;5;115;23.00

5. Grassfield (2-3);;5;110;22.00

6. Western Branch (2-3);;5;106;21.20

7. James River-Midlothian (2-3);;5;105;21.00

t8. Landstown (1-3);;4;79;19.75

t8. Tallwood (1-3);;4;79;19.75

10. Floyd Kellam (0-4);;4;70;17.50

11. Cosby (0-5);;5;85;17.00

REGION 5D

(Top 4 qualify)

1. Patrick Henry (5-1);;6;153;25.50

t2. Albemarle (3-2);;5;112;22.40

t2. William Fleming (3-2);;2;112;22.40

t4. Brooke Point (2-3);;5;105;21.00

t4. Mountain View (2-3);;5;105;21.00

6. Harrisonburg (1-2);;3;60;20.00

7. North Stafford (1-4);;5;89;17.80

8. Stafford (0-5);;5;79;15.80

REGION 4D

(Top 4 qualify)

1. Salem (5-0);;5;130;26.00

2. Pulaski County (4-1);;5;113;22.60

3. George Washington (3-1);;4;87;21.75

4. Amherst County (3-2);;5;99;19.80

5. Jefferson Forest (1-2);;3;51;17.00

6. E.C. Glass (1-2);;3;46;15.33

7. Blacksburg (0-5);;5;68;13.60

8. Halifax County (0-3);;3;38;12.67

REGION 3C

(Top 4 qualify)

1. Brookville (5-0);;5;122;24.40

2. Rockbridge County (5-0);;5;118;23.60

3. Turner Ashby (5-0);;5;110;22.00

4. Heritage (4-1);;5;105;21.00

5. Liberty Christian (3-1);;4;83;20.75

6. Monticello (3-2);;5;101;20.40

7. Western Albemarle (3-2);;5;98;19.60

8. Wilson Memorial (3-2);;5;94;18.80

9. Broadway (3-1);;4;75;18.75

10. Fluvanna County (1-4);;5;73;14.60

t11. Fort Defiance (1-4);;5;72;14.40

t11. Spotswood (1-4);;5;72;14.40

13. Waynesboro (1-4);;5;70;14.00

14. Rustburg (0-4);;4;49;12.25

15. Charlottesville (0-6);;6;73;12.17

16. Liberty (0-5);;5;58;11.60

REGION 3D

(Top 4 qualify)

1. Lord Botetourt (5-0);;5;136;27.20

2. Abingdon (4-0);;4;94;23.50

3. Carroll County (4-1);;5;107;21.40

4. Northside (1-2);;3;60;20.00

t5. Bassett (2-1);;3;54;18.00

t5. Christiansburg (2-3);;5;90;18.00

7. Tunstall (2-1);;3;53;17.67

8. William Byrd (2-3);;5;86;17.20

9. Magna Vista (3-2);;5;85;17.00

t10. Cave Spring (1-4);;5;78;15.60

t10. Hidden Valley (1-4);;5;78;15.60

12. Staunton River (0-4);;4;57;14.25

REGION 2C

(Top 4 qualify)

1. Appomattox County (5-0);;5;108;21.60

2. Dan River (3-0);;3;62;20.67

3. Glenvar (3-2);;5;94;18.80

4. Fort Chiswell (4-1);;5;93;18.60

5. Radford (3-1);;4;69;17.25

6. Giles (2-3);;5;70;14.00

7. Floyd County (2-3);;5;67;13.40

8. Gretna (1-2);;3;37;12.33

9. James River (1-4);;5;58;11.60

10. Nelson County (1-4);;5;57;11.40

11. Patrick County (0-4);;4;44;11.00

12. Chatham (0-3);;3;26;8.67

13. Alleghany (0-5);;5;40;8.00

14. Martinsville (0-0);;0;0;0.00

REGION 2D

Southwest District

(Top two qualify)

1. Graham (5-0);;5;112;22.40

2. Tazewell (4-1);;4;77;19.25

3. Richlands (3-2);;5;84;16.80

4. Lebanon (2-3);;4;51;12.75

5. Virginia High (2-3);;4;48;12.00

6. Marion (1-4);;5;59;11.80

Mountain District

(Top two qualify)

1. Central-Wise (4-1);;5;94;18.80

2. Union (3-2);;5;80;16.00

3. Ridgeview (2-1);;3;46;15.33

4. John Battle (2-1);;3;45;15.00

t5. Gate City (0-5);;5;47;9.40

t5. Lee (0-5);;5;47;9.40

REGION 1C

(Top 4 qualify)

1. Galax (5-0);;5;104;20.80

2. Narrows (5-0);;5;102;20.40

3. Grayson County (3-2);;5;77;15.40

4. Parry McCluer (3-2);;5;75;15.00

5. George Wythe (2-2);;4;53;13.25

6. Covington (2-3);;5;63;12.60

7. Eastern Montgomery (3-3);;6;75;12.50

8. Auburn (1-4);;5;54;10.80

9. Bath County (1-4);;5;48;9.60

10. Bland County (0-5);;5;39;7.80

REGION 1D

(Top 4 qualify)

1. Holston (4-1);;5;91;18.20

2. PH-Glade Spring (4-1);;5;90;18.00

3. Castlewood (4-1);;5;83;16.60

4. J.I. Burton (3-1);;4;66;16.50

5. Rural Retreat (3-2);;5;80;16.00

6. Eastside (4-1);;5;78;15.60

7. Grundy (3-2);;5;72;14.40

8. Twin Valley (2-2);;4;51;12.75

9. Chilhowie (2-3);;5;62;12.40

10. Twin Springs (1-3);;4;41;10.25

11. Honaker (1-4);;5;48;9.60

12. Northwood (1-4);;5;46;9.20

13. Thomas Walker (1-4);;5;42;8.40

14. Hurley (1-4);;5;41;8.20

15. Rye Cove (0-4);;;4;26;6.50

NOTE: Team's average is computed by dividing VHSL Rating Scale points by games against VHSL-recognized opponents.

