VHSL FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 4
BROAD RUN (11-1) at SALEM (12-1)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
School locations: Broad Run, Ashburn; Salem, Salem.
Coaches: Broad Run, Matt Griffis; Salem, Don Holter.
Series record: First meeting.
All-time playoff records: Broad Run 26-13, Salem 79-23.
State championships: Broad Run (2008, 2009), Salem (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020).
Broad Run playoff scores: W Sherando 41-13, W Loudoun County 24-19, W Tuscarora 35-0.
Salem playoff scores: W Amherst County 35-0, W Louisa County 55-7, W George Washington 48-14.
Broad Run statistics: QB Brett Griffis (186-261-1, 2,610 passing yards, 28 TDs; 122-914 rushing, 17 TDs), RB Aslin Shipe (174-1,039 rushing, 9 TDs), WR Isaiah Lemmond (61-839, 13 TDs), WR Arnav Thornhill (65-1,081, 10 TDs), RB Alex Estes (45-247, 2 TDs).
Salem statistics: RB Cam Leftwich (220-1,367 rushing, 31 TDs; 11-130 receiving, 2 TDs), QB DaRon Wilson (80-134-4, 1,539 passing, 17 TDs; 60-261 rushing, 5 TDs), WR-DB Chauncey Logan Jr. (37-860, 10 TDs; 6 INTs), RB Jayveon Jones (149-742, 6 TDs), RB Isaiah Barlow (51-306, 5 TDs), TE Jake Massey (15-283, 4 TDs), DL Cameron Martindale (37 solos, 10 TFLs, 6 sacks), LB Noah Collins (60 solos, 8 TFLs, 2 INTs), DE Nathaniel McClure (37 solos, 11 TFLs, 3 forced fumbles), DL Stacy Williams (22 solos, 9 TFLs), DB-PR Chase Greer (2 INTs, 17.1 punt return avg.).
Quick kicks: This is the eighth playoff game for Salem against a team from Loudoun County since 2013. ... Salem 6-1 in those games including 21-14 win in April vs. Tuscarora. ... Broad Run's loss was 64-7 to reigning Class 5 state champ Stone Bridge on its home field Oct. 2. ... In its other 11 games, Broad Run has given up just 65 points. ... Broad Run opened in 1969 and program reached playoffs in just two of its first 38 seasons. ... Mike Burnett took over in 2006 and led team to back-to-back 14-0 seasons and Division 4 state titles over Amherst County in 2008 and 2009. ... Brett Griffis, who has accounted for 45 TDs, has committed to Wake Forest. ... His father is Broad Run's head coach. ... OL Alex Birchmeier (6-5, 275, jr.) has offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Penn State and Florida State). ... Broad Run played just six games in the spring, losing twice to Tuscarora including 21-13 in Region 4C final. ... Saturday's game is Broad Run's first trip this season outside Loudoun County. ... Salem can move past Hampton into VHSL's No. 1 spot in postseason victories with one more playoff win. ... Leftwich's 33 total TDs this season are a single-season Salem school record. ... Logan, averaging 23 yards per reception and a TD every 3.7 touches, has committed to James Madison. ... Salem dropped opener 35-21 to Martinsburg, which is in West Virginia Class AAA final on Saturday. ... Broad Run should present biggest challenge for Salem's pass defense since Martinsburg game.
Next week: Winner plays Varina or King's Fork in Class 4 championship game at Liberty University at noon, Dec. 11.
Prediction: Salem 28, Broad Run 13.
CLASS 1
GALAX (10-2) at HOLSTON (13-0)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
School locations: Galax, Galax; Holston, Damascus.
Coaches: Galax, Shane Allen; Holston, Chris Akers.
Series record: Galax leads 6-2.
Last meeting: Galax 27, Holston 6, April 23 (playoff).
All-time playoff records: Galax 36-15, Holston 11-14.
State championships: Galax (2015).
Galax playoff scores: W Grayson County 42-7, W George Wythe 35-17, W Parry McCluer 14-0.
Holston playoff scores: W Honaker 42-7, W Grundy 42-8, W PH-Glade Spring 24-0.
Galax statistics: QB-FS Ian Ashworth (66-142-3, 966 passing yards, 8 TDs; 126-918 rushing, 21 TDs; 11 defensive INTs), RB-LB Tedruhn Tucker (167-850, 7 TDs; 58 solos, 11 sacks, 15 TFLs), OG-LB Riley Jo Vaught (114 solos, 17 TFLs, 2 INTs), RB Javonte Reeves (83-728, 8 TDs), WR Adrian White (25-296, 3 TDs), WR Mason Cox (22-350, 3 TDs), DL Brender Rojas (13 TFLs), LB Austin Ashworth (56 solos, 23 TFLs, 10 sacks), LB Kolton Barnes (66 solos, 3 INTs).
Holston statistics: LB Lane Blevins (139 tackles, 29 TFLs, 6 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 INT), QB Brycen Sheets (930 passing yards, 4 INTs, 9 TDs; 372 rushing yards, 12 TDs), RB Trent Johnson (780 rushing yards, 13 TDs; 157 receiving yards, 1 TD), RB Jordan Ezzell (866 rushing yards, 15 TDs; 380 receiving yards, 4 TDs), RB Gabe Quina (755 rushing yards, 7 TDs)
Quick kicks: Second trip in two years for Galax to Holston in state semifinal. ... Akers is a former William Fleming assistant with prior head coaching stops at Rural Retreat, Gate City and Fort Chiswell. ... He succeeded Covington native Derrick Patterson at the Washington County school, which has set a school record for single-season wins. ... Cavaliers also set school record for points in one season, outscoring foes 420-92. ... Holston is 0-4 in state semifinals with its first in 1984. ... Kent Garrett, who was Galax's head coach for one year in 1989, was Holston's head coach from 1977-79. ... Galax is playing in seventh consecutive state semifinal, the first five under former coach Mark Dixon and the last two under Allen. ... Rojas is two-time defending Class 1 heavyweight wrestling champion for Maroon Tide. ... Galax's losses were at Glenvar (28-14) in season opener and home to Class 2 semifinalist Graham (28-0). ... Graham game ended a streak of 156 games without being shut out for Galax. ... Galax defeated Akers' Fort Chiswell team 17-7 in the spring. ... Riverheads and Chilhowie are the only schools who were Class 1 at the time to defeat Galax in last six seasons. ... Galax and Holston did not play any common opponents in 2021.