VHSL FOOTBALL SEMIFINALS

Quick kicks: This is the eighth playoff game for Salem against a team from Loudoun County since 2013. ... Salem 6-1 in those games including 21-14 win in April vs. Tuscarora. ... Broad Run's loss was 64-7 to reigning Class 5 state champ Stone Bridge on its home field Oct. 2. ... In its other 11 games, Broad Run has given up just 65 points. ... Broad Run opened in 1969 and program reached playoffs in just two of its first 38 seasons. ... Mike Burnett took over in 2006 and led team to back-to-back 14-0 seasons and Division 4 state titles over Amherst County in 2008 and 2009. ... Brett Griffis, who has accounted for 45 TDs, has committed to Wake Forest. ... His father is Broad Run's head coach. ... OL Alex Birchmeier (6-5, 275, jr.) has offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Penn State and Florida State). ... Broad Run played just six games in the spring, losing twice to Tuscarora including 21-13 in Region 4C final. ... Saturday's game is Broad Run's first trip this season outside Loudoun County. ... Salem can move past Hampton into VHSL's No. 1 spot in postseason victories with one more playoff win. ... Leftwich's 33 total TDs this season are a single-season Salem school record. ... Logan, averaging 23 yards per reception and a TD every 3.7 touches, has committed to James Madison. ... Salem dropped opener 35-21 to Martinsburg, which is in West Virginia Class AAA final on Saturday. ... Broad Run should present biggest challenge for Salem's pass defense since Martinsburg game.