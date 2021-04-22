VHSL Football State Semifinal Preview Capsules

Season summary: LCA dropped opener to Brookville (25-14) before defeating the Bees 42-14 in the first round. The Bulldogs also have a 56-0 win over Amherst County. Lord Botetourt scored at least 49 points in six regular-season wins, including 70-6 victory over George Washington. The Cavaliers stopped Christiansburg 55-0 in the first round.

Playoff history: LCA won multiple VISAA championships, and the Bulldogs have made just three appearances since joining the VHSL in 2015. LCA lost 65-18 to Millbrook in Class 4 in 2015 and fell 20-7 to Heritage in the second round in 2019. Lord Botetourt had just one postseason win in school history before Harless became head coach in 2012. The Cavaliers have 16 playoff wins since, reaching state finals in 2015 and 2019 with losses to Magna Vista (47-21) and Hopewell (35-7), respectively.