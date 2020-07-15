VHSL holds off on making decisions on fall sports

The Executive Committee — composed primarily of superintendents, principals and athletic directors from across the state — is the VHSL legislative body.

“The superintendents on the call … their big concern is just getting school started,” said Franklin County principal Jon Crutchfield, the Executive Committee’s chair-elect and a proponent of Model 3.

“Secondly, we don’t want the same thing to happen that happened in the spring. We don’t want to start practice for two weeks, and then have to shut it down and send everybody home and lose a whole season again.”

Crutchfield agreed with the decision Wednesday to make a final decision later this month.

“I certainly have my opinion about it, but we’ve got to be transparent enough to let other people look at it and think about it,” he said. “There might be somebody that has something vastly different [to propose].”

The VHSL’s 2020 spring sports season was canceled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as Gov. Ralph Northam shut down the state’s schools in March.