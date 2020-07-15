VHSL holds off on making decisions on fall sports

The Virginia High School League fall sports season remains on hold.
However, it is very unlikely high school football will be played this fall in Virginia.
The VHSL Executive Committee during a video conference Wednesday voted to delay the start of its fall sports seasons until a decision is made at its next scheduled meeting July 27.
When the committee reconvenes it will consider at least three options presented by Wednesday by VHSL executive director Billy Haun for scheduling sports for the 2020-21 school year.
None of the three includes a possibility of a football season this fall:
Model 1 — Leave all sports in their normal seasons as originally scheduled with golf and cross country the only sports allowed to compete:
Model 2 — Switch fall and spring sports (except lacrosse).
Model 3 — Delay all VHSL sports but allow each sport to play a condensed season between Dec. 28 and June 26.
While it is possible a different option including the possibility of fall football could be presented on July 27, there was widespread sentiment Wednesday among the 37 voting members of the Executive Committee for Option 3.
The Executive Committee — composed primarily of superintendents, principals and athletic directors from across the state — is the VHSL legislative body.
“The superintendents on the call … their big concern is just getting school started,” said Franklin County principal Jon Crutchfield, the Executive Committee’s chair-elect and a proponent of Model 3.
“Secondly, we don’t want the same thing to happen that happened in the spring. We don’t want to start practice for two weeks, and then have to shut it down and send everybody home and lose a whole season again.”
Crutchfield agreed with the decision Wednesday to make a final decision later this month.
“I certainly have my opinion about it, but we’ve got to be transparent enough to let other people look at it and think about it,” he said. “There might be somebody that has something vastly different [to propose].”
The VHSL’s 2020 spring sports season was canceled by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as Gov. Ralph Northam shut down the state’s schools in March.
The Executive Committee on Wednesday suspended the usual “dead period” for July-August so schools are still permitted to continue with out-of-season practices with activity limited by Phase 3 rules governing social distancing and other health-related restrictions.
VHSL executive director Billy Haun said Wednesday there is no guarantee that any model the league chooses will actually produce any games.
“We may be much better off in January than where we are now,” Haun said. “We may not be much better off in January. “At our national conference two weeks ago we heard a guy speak, a guy from the NCAA, and he actually said people should expect Phase 3 to last through next summer.
“So we may put this off and have this condensed schedule, and even in the spring we may not be able to play. But it does give us the possibility that things could change for the better.
Haun said whatever decision the VHSL makes for 2020-21, expect the same discussions in upcoming years.
“The normal we know [as] normal, we’re not going to see that normal for four or five years, or maybe ever,” he said.
