VHSL moves Class 4, 3 and 2/1 state swim meets from Richmond to Christiansburg

Blacksburg's boys, Radford's boys and Glenvar's girls won 2020 VHSL state swimming and diving championships.
If any of the threesome repeats, it won't have to travel far to do it.
The VHSL on Thursday moved its upcoming Class 4, Class 3 and combined Class 2/1 swim championships from Richmond to Christiansburg Aquatic Center.
The dates for the swim finals are Class 2/1 on Feb. 11, Class 4 on Feb. 13 and Class 3 on Sunday, Feb. 14.
The diving competition for all three meets will be Feb. 9 in Christiansburg where it was previously scheduled.
The Class 6 and Class 5 meets have been moved from Richmond to the Oak Marr Rec Center in Oakton.
The Class 5 meet is Feb. 12 with Class 6 on Feb. 13. Class 5 diving is Feb. 9 at Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford, followed by Class 6 diving Feb. 10.
The VISAA state meet for private schools will be held as a virtual meet.
The meets in Richmond originally were scheduled to be held at SwimRVA, but the VHSL said Thursday it moved its championships because the facility would not allow relay events to be contested because of COVID-19 mitigation.
"SwimRVA does not allow relay teams at events because of how many swimmers would be on the deck," VHSL director of communications Mike McCall said in an email. "Because of that, they would not be able to maintain social distancing."
Blacksburg coach Chris Reilly said the Christiansburg facility can accommodate more people in the building.
"Richmond had a limitation of no more than 100 swimmers in the facility for a meet, and with that you really can't run relays with less than 100 people," Blacksburg coach Chris Reilly said Thursday.
"I think Christiansburg is allowing 250 people."
Christiansburg also will be the site of the Region 3C and Region 2/1C meets on Saturday and the Region IV meet Feb. 3. The diving competition for all three meets will be Friday.
Glenvar's defending Class 2/1 girls state champs have not competed in a meet this season and are awaiting word on whether thay can swim in the region meet Saturday.
Having the state meet in his backyard has removed a major headache for the Blacksburg coach.
"It's fantastic," Reilly said. "We were planning on going [to Richmond], but it was just going to be the logistics of how many people could be on the bus, where we would stay in hotel rooms and how we would do it.
"It was going to be a logistical nightmare trying to take over 30 kids on a bus."
Reilly said the state meets in Christiansburg will be divided into separate boys and girls sessions to further limit the number of individuals in the facility at one time.
The number of swimmers in the meet will be limited to the top four finishers in each region meet.
Reilly said Blacksburg generated points from its overall team depth to win the 2020 boys championship, its second in a row.
"Two years ago we won barely and that was due mainly to the divers," Reilly said. "Last year we had a lot of depth. This year we're going to have a little bit of depth and little diving to go with it.
"I'm hoping we're going to have a three-peat."
