VHSL moves Class 4, 3 and 2/1 state swim meets from Richmond to Christiansburg

Blacksburg coach Chris Reilly said the Christiansburg facility can accommodate more people in the building.

"Richmond had a limitation of no more than 100 swimmers in the facility for a meet, and with that you really can't run relays with less than 100 people," Blacksburg coach Chris Reilly said Thursday.

"I think Christiansburg is allowing 250 people."

Christiansburg also will be the site of the Region 3C and Region 2/1C meets on Saturday and the Region IV meet Feb. 3. The diving competition for all three meets will be Friday.

Glenvar's defending Class 2/1 girls state champs have not competed in a meet this season and are awaiting word on whether thay can swim in the region meet Saturday.

Having the state meet in his backyard has removed a major headache for the Blacksburg coach.

"It's fantastic," Reilly said. "We were planning on going [to Richmond], but it was just going to be the logistics of how many people could be on the bus, where we would stay in hotel rooms and how we would do it.

"It was going to be a logistical nightmare trying to take over 30 kids on a bus."