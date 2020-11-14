VHSL: New restrictions due to COVID-19 won't prevent schools from playing sports

Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Friday of restrictions on the size of public and private gatherings in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases has no direct immediate impact on public high school athletes playing sports, a Virginia High School League spokesman said.
“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to ‘spectators’ and not participants at those events,” VHSL Director of Communications Mike McCall wrote in an email Friday. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.
“We will send out a press release on Monday to further clarity the impact [of] the new order,” Haun wrote.
The VHSL already had limited attendance at high school sports events to no more than 250 individuals and a maximum capacity of 50% at indoor facilities.
The governor's order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, restricts the number of spectators at indoor and outdoor recreational sports events to 30% of a venue’s occupancy or 25 spectators per field, whichever is less. The order also restricts attendance at entertainment and amusement businesses such as sports venues, movie theaters and museums to 30% of occupany or 250 peole, whichever is less.
Three private schools in the Roanoke and New River valleys announced in recent days they would not play winter sports. Richmond Public Schools took the same step in the past week and several individual public schools around the state have done so as well.
