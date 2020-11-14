VHSL: New restrictions due to COVID-19 won't prevent schools from playing sports

Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement Friday of restrictions on the size of public and private gatherings in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases has no direct immediate impact on public high school athletes playing sports, a Virginia High School League spokesman said.

“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to ‘spectators’ and not participants at those events,” VHSL Director of Communications Mike McCall wrote in an email Friday. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.

“We will send out a press release on Monday to further clarity the impact [of] the new order,” Haun wrote.

The VHSL already had limited attendance at high school sports events to no more than 250 individuals and a maximum capacity of 50% at indoor facilities.