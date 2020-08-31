 Skip to main content
VHSL postpones meeting that will finalize postseason plans for 20-21 sports
0 comments

The VHSL Executive Committee meeting where it is expected that postseason dates for 2020-21 public school athletics will be finalized has been postponed from Thursday until Sept. 17.

A VHSL release Monday said the extra time is needed to evaluate input the league office has received since last week when it offered the following proposed dates for possible postseason play:.

The VHSL plans to run condensed seasons for each sport, beginning with basketball Dec. 21.

— Robert Anderson

Proposed VHSL 2020-21 calendar

(Will be up for approval Sept. 17)

SEASON ONE

Proposed region dates, state dates

Basketball — Feb. 8-13, Feb. 16-20; Gymnastics — Feb. 1-6, Feb. 12-13; Indoor track — Feb. 1-6, Feb. 13; Swim & dive — Feb. 3-6, Feb. 13; Wrestling — Feb. 1-13, Feb. 18-20.

SEASON TWO

Competition cheer — Apr. 5-10, Apr. 17; Cross country — Apr. 12– 17, Apr. 23-24; Field hockey — Apr. 12-17, Apr. 20-24; Football — Apr. 7-17, Apr. 24-May 1; Boys golf — Apr. 12-15, Apr. 19; Girls golf — Apr. 21-26 (state zone qualifying and final); Volleyball — Apr. 12-17, Apr. 20-24.

SEASON THREE

Baseball — June 14-19, June 22-26; Lacrosse — June 14-19, June 22-26; Soccer — June 14-19, June 22-26; Softball — June 14-19, June 22-26; Tennis — May 20-June 5, June 6-13; Outdoor track — June 6-12, June 18-19.

