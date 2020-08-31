VHSL postpones meeting that will finalize postseason plans for 20-21 sports

The VHSL Executive Committee meeting where it is expected that postseason dates for 2020-21 public school athletics will be finalized has been postponed from Thursday until Sept. 17.
A VHSL release Monday said the extra time is needed to evaluate input the league office has received since last week when it offered the following proposed dates for possible postseason play:.
The VHSL plans to run condensed seasons for each sport, beginning with basketball Dec. 21.
— Robert Anderson
