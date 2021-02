VHSL postpones more events because of winter weather

The VHSL has rescheduled more of its state wrestling tournaments and state swim meets because of impending inclement weather.

In VHSL basketball, Radford's Class 2 boys semifinal at Union has been postponed until 7 p.m. Friday.

George Wythe's Class 1 girls semifinal at Honaker has been postponed until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Pulaski County's Class 4 girls semifinal at home against Loudoun Valley on Wednesday was moved up to a 4 p.m. start.

The new VHSL state wrestling schedule:

Class 6 -- Sunday, Virginia Beach.

Class 5 -- Saturday (evening session), Virginia Beach

Class 4 -- Saturday (morning session), Virginia Beach

Class 3 -- Sunday, Christiansburg

Class 2 -- Monday, Christiansburg

Class 1 -- Saturday, Christiansburg

The new VHSL state swimming schedule:

Class 6 -- Feb. 25, Stafford

Class 5 -- Feb. 24, Stafford

Class 4 -- Feb. 23, Christiansburg