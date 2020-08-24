VHSL proposes 2020-21 postseason tournament plan

Haun said he plans to lobby Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Department of Health to have more spectators allowed at indoor and outdoor events, regular-season and postseason.

“Once I get some more details I’m going to set up a meeting with the governor’s office and the [VDH] and I’m going to recommend, ask, push — all three of those words — at minimum we’d be allowed to have a thousand because that’s what the guidelines say for recreation events,” Haun said.

“My first request is going to be 50%[capacity] of the venue that’s hosting the event with social distancing requirements being enforced by our schools. If I get denied there, my second request would be to go to the [1,000].

“Then I guess at that point we’d fall back to 250.”

Haun said he expects to get plenty of feedback on his proposal to allow some state semifinals and championship games to be played at the site of one of the participants, determined by the VHSL tournament bracket.

The VHSL still hopes to hold its football championship games at its regularly scheduled sites such as Liberty University and Salem Stadium, and it hopes to play its basketball championship games at VCU’s Siegel Center, if those facilities are available.