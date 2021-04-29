 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VHSL raises fan limit for outdoor sports
0 comments

VHSL raises fan limit for outdoor sports

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VHSL logo (copy)
Courtesy of VHSL

The maximum number of spectators allowed at VHSL outdoor sports has been raised from 500 to 1,000, effective Friday.

The expanded limit will be in effect for Saturday’s VHSL football championship games.

Each participating school will be allotted 500 tickets.

Any tickets not used by the school will go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday through the GoFan ticket portal: https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL.

Spectators must continue to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times. Fans must maintain 6 feet of physical distance between spectators who are not family members defined in Executive Order 72.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert