VHSL raises fan limit for outdoor sports

The maximum number of spectators allowed at VHSL outdoor sports has been raised from 500 to 1,000, effective Friday.

The expanded limit will be in effect for Saturday’s VHSL football championship games.

Each participating school will be allotted 500 tickets.

Any tickets not used by the school will go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday through the GoFan ticket portal: https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL.

Spectators must continue to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth at all times. Fans must maintain 6 feet of physical distance between spectators who are not family members defined in Executive Order 72.