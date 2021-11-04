VHSL RATING SCALE POINTS: Updated through games of Tuesday

VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS
(Top 8 qualify)
REGION 6A
1. Oscar Smith (7-1);;8;268;33.50
2. Thomas Dale (7-1);;8;240;30.00
3. Western Branch (8-2);;10;298;29.80
4. Manchester (6-2);;8;234;29.25
5. Ocean Lakes (5-3);;8;221;27.63
6. James River-Midlothian (5-4);;9;239;26.55
7. Franklin County (4-5);;9;229;25.44
8. Cosby (3-6);;9;211;23.44
9. Floyd Kellam (3-6);;9;203;22.56
10. Grassfield (1-8);;9;184;20.44
11. Landstown (1-6);;7;136;19.43
REGION 5D
1. Stone Bridge (9-0);;9;316;35.11
2. Mountain View (9-0);;9;280;31.11
3. Massaponax (6-1);;209;29.86
4. Albemarle (7-2);;9;261;29.00
5. Riverbend (7-2);;9;;258;28.67
6. Woodgrove (6-2);;8;229;28.63
7. Patrick Henry (7-2);;9;257;28.56
8. Independence (7-2);;9;235;26.11
9. Harrisonburg (5-4);9;;231;25.67
10. Potomac Falls (4-4);;8;193;24.13
11. North Stafford (3-5);;8;189;23.63
12. Brooke Point (3-5);;8;178;22.25
13. William Fleming (2-7);;9;194;21.56
14. Briar Woods (1-9);;10;191;19.10
15. Riverside (0-9);;9;162;18.00
16. Stafford (0-9);;9;155;17.22
REGION 4D
1. George Washington (7-1);;8;236;29.50
2. Salem (8-1);;9;263;29.22
3. E.C. Glass (8-1);;9;257;28.56
4. Western Albemarle (8-1);;255;28.33
5. Louisa County (7-2);;9;237;26.33
6. Orange County (6-3);;9;219;24.33
7. Halifax County (6-2);;8;192;24.00
8. Amherst County (4-4);;8;172;21.50
9. Pulaski County (4-5);;9;189;21.00
10. Blacksburg (0-9);;9;150;16.67
11. Jefferson Forest (0-8);;8;122;15.25
REGION 3C
1. Liberty Christian (8-0);;8;244;30.50
2. Heritage (7-2);;9;241;26.78
3. Brookville (5-3);;8;195;24.38
4. Broadway (6-3);;9;200;22.22
5. Rockbridge County (5-4);;9;194;21.56
6. Turner Ashby (5-4);;9;182;20.22
7. Rustburg (4-5);;9;173;19.22
8. Waynesboro (4-5);;9;171;19.00
9. Wilson Memorial (4-5);;9;169;18.78
10. Staunton (3-6);;9;164;18.22
11. Charlottesville (2-7);;9;159;17.67
12. Liberty (3-6);;9;158;17.56
13. Fluvanna County (2-7);;9;153;17.00
14 Fort Defiance (1-8);;9;135;15.00
15. Spotswood (1-8);;9;132;14.67
16. Monticello (0-9);;9;130;14.44
REGION 3D
1. Christiansburg (8-1);;9;266;29.56
2. Abingdon (8-1);;9;234;26.00
3. Bassett (7-2);;9;223;24.78
4. Hidden Valley (7-3);;10;247;24.70
5. Lord Botetourt (5-3);;8;183;22.88
6. Magna Vista (4-5);;9;188;20.89
7. Northside (4-5);;9;179;19.89
8. Staunton River (4-4);;8;149;18.63
9. Cave Spring (2-7);;9;154;17.11
10. Carroll County (2-7);;9;144;16.00
11. Tunstall (2-6);;8;126;15.75
12. William Byrd (0-8);;8;106;13.25
REGION 2C
1. Glenvar (8-1);;9;227;25.22
2. Appomattox County (8-1);;9;215;23.89
3. Radford (6-3);;9;188;20.89
4. James River (5-4);;9;179;19.89
5. Martinsville (4-4);;8;155;19.38
6. Floyd County (5-4);;9;167;18.56
7. Gretna (4-5);;9;157;17.44
8. Patrick County (2-6);;8;127;15.88
9. Dan River (3-6);;9;140;15.56
10. Chatham (3-6);;9;126;14.00
11. Alleghany (2-8);;10;127;12.70
12. Nelson County (1-8);;9;98;10.89
REGION 2D
1. Graham (8-0);;8;224;28.00
2. Virginia High (8-1);;9;214;23.78
3. Union (6-3);;9;198;22.00
4. Central-Wise (6-3);;9;190;21.11
5. Ridgeview (6-3);;9;186;20.67
t6. Tazewell (4-5);;9;162;18.00
t6. Richlands (3-5);;8;144;18.00
8. Gate City (4-5);;9;147;16.33
9. Lee (4-5);;9;144;16.00
10. Marion (1-8);;9;116;12.89
11. John Battle (0-9);;9;101;12.44
REGION 1C
1. Galax (6-2);;8;182;22.75
2. Giles (6-2);;7;152;21.71
3. Parry McCluer (6-3);;9;169;18.78
4. George Wythe (5-3);;8;142;17.75
5. Eastern Montgomery (5-4);;9;137;15.22
6. Narrows (4-5);;9;135;15.00
7. Covington (3-5);;8;115;14.38
8. Grayson County (5-4);;9;128;14.22
9. Bath County (1-7);;8;88;11.00
10. Craig County (3-6);;9;98;10.89
10. Bland County (2-6);;8;87;10.88
11. Fort Chiswell (0-9);;9;89;9.89
13. Auburn (0-4);;4;33;8.25
REGION 1D
1. Holston (9-0);;9;212;23.56
2. Twin Springs (7-1);;8;175;21.88
3. PH-Glade Spring (6-3);;9;180;20.00
4. Chilhowie (7-2);;9;178;19.56
5. Grundy (5-3);;8;146;18.25
6. Honaker (5-4);9;147;16.33
7. Twin Valley (4-3);;7;114;16.29
8. Thomas Walker (5-4);;9;143;15.89
9. Eastside (4-4);;8;127;15.88
10. Rural Retreat (4-5);;9;133;14.78
11. Lebanon (2-7);;9;113;12.56
12. J.I. Burton (2-7);;9;109;12.11
13. Castlewood (2-7);;9;96;10.67