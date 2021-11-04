 Skip to main content
VHSL RATING SCALE POINTS: Updated through games of Tuesday
VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS

VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS

(Top 8 qualify)

REGION 6A

1. Oscar Smith (7-1);;8;268;33.50

2. Thomas Dale (7-1);;8;240;30.00

3. Western Branch (8-2);;10;298;29.80

4. Manchester (6-2);;8;234;29.25

5. Ocean Lakes (5-3);;8;221;27.63

6. James River-Midlothian (5-4);;9;239;26.55

7. Franklin County (4-5);;9;229;25.44

8. Cosby (3-6);;9;211;23.44

9. Floyd Kellam (3-6);;9;203;22.56

10. Grassfield (1-8);;9;184;20.44

11. Landstown (1-6);;7;136;19.43

REGION 5D

1. Stone Bridge (9-0);;9;316;35.11

2. Mountain View (9-0);;9;280;31.11

3. Massaponax (6-1);;209;29.86

4. Albemarle (7-2);;9;261;29.00

5. Riverbend (7-2);;9;;258;28.67

6. Woodgrove (6-2);;8;229;28.63

7. Patrick Henry (7-2);;9;257;28.56

8. Independence (7-2);;9;235;26.11

9. Harrisonburg (5-4);9;;231;25.67

10. Potomac Falls (4-4);;8;193;24.13

11. North Stafford (3-5);;8;189;23.63

12. Brooke Point (3-5);;8;178;22.25

13. William Fleming (2-7);;9;194;21.56

14. Briar Woods (1-9);;10;191;19.10

15. Riverside (0-9);;9;162;18.00

16. Stafford (0-9);;9;155;17.22

REGION 4D

1. George Washington (7-1);;8;236;29.50

2. Salem (8-1);;9;263;29.22

3. E.C. Glass (8-1);;9;257;28.56

4. Western Albemarle (8-1);;255;28.33

5. Louisa County (7-2);;9;237;26.33

6. Orange County (6-3);;9;219;24.33

7. Halifax County (6-2);;8;192;24.00

8. Amherst County (4-4);;8;172;21.50

9. Pulaski County (4-5);;9;189;21.00

10. Blacksburg (0-9);;9;150;16.67

11. Jefferson Forest (0-8);;8;122;15.25

REGION 3C

1. Liberty Christian (8-0);;8;244;30.50

2. Heritage (7-2);;9;241;26.78

3. Brookville (5-3);;8;195;24.38

4. Broadway (6-3);;9;200;22.22

5. Rockbridge County (5-4);;9;194;21.56

6. Turner Ashby (5-4);;9;182;20.22

7. Rustburg (4-5);;9;173;19.22

8. Waynesboro (4-5);;9;171;19.00

9. Wilson Memorial (4-5);;9;169;18.78

10. Staunton (3-6);;9;164;18.22

11. Charlottesville (2-7);;9;159;17.67

12. Liberty (3-6);;9;158;17.56

13. Fluvanna County (2-7);;9;153;17.00

14 Fort Defiance (1-8);;9;135;15.00

15. Spotswood (1-8);;9;132;14.67

16. Monticello (0-9);;9;130;14.44

REGION 3D

1. Christiansburg (8-1);;9;266;29.56

2. Abingdon (8-1);;9;234;26.00

3. Bassett (7-2);;9;223;24.78

4. Hidden Valley (7-3);;10;247;24.70

5. Lord Botetourt (5-3);;8;183;22.88

6. Magna Vista (4-5);;9;188;20.89

7. Northside (4-5);;9;179;19.89

8. Staunton River (4-4);;8;149;18.63

9. Cave Spring (2-7);;9;154;17.11

10. Carroll County (2-7);;9;144;16.00

11. Tunstall (2-6);;8;126;15.75

12. William Byrd (0-8);;8;106;13.25

REGION 2C

1. Glenvar (8-1);;9;227;25.22

2. Appomattox County (8-1);;9;215;23.89

3. Radford (6-3);;9;188;20.89

4. James River (5-4);;9;179;19.89

5. Martinsville (4-4);;8;155;19.38

6. Floyd County (5-4);;9;167;18.56

7. Gretna (4-5);;9;157;17.44

8. Patrick County (2-6);;8;127;15.88

9. Dan River (3-6);;9;140;15.56

10. Chatham (3-6);;9;126;14.00

11. Alleghany (2-8);;10;127;12.70

12. Nelson County (1-8);;9;98;10.89

REGION 2D

1. Graham (8-0);;8;224;28.00

2. Virginia High (8-1);;9;214;23.78

3. Union (6-3);;9;198;22.00

4. Central-Wise (6-3);;9;190;21.11

5. Ridgeview (6-3);;9;186;20.67

t6. Tazewell (4-5);;9;162;18.00

t6. Richlands (3-5);;8;144;18.00

8. Gate City (4-5);;9;147;16.33

9. Lee (4-5);;9;144;16.00

10. Marion (1-8);;9;116;12.89

11. John Battle (0-9);;9;101;12.44

REGION 1C

1. Galax (6-2);;8;182;22.75

2. Giles (6-2);;7;152;21.71

3. Parry McCluer (6-3);;9;169;18.78

4. George Wythe (5-3);;8;142;17.75

5. Eastern Montgomery (5-4);;9;137;15.22

6. Narrows (4-5);;9;135;15.00

7. Covington (3-5);;8;115;14.38

8. Grayson County (5-4);;9;128;14.22

9. Bath County (1-7);;8;88;11.00

10. Craig County (3-6);;9;98;10.89

10. Bland County (2-6);;8;87;10.88

11. Fort Chiswell (0-9);;9;89;9.89

13. Auburn (0-4);;4;33;8.25

REGION 1D

1. Holston (9-0);;9;212;23.56

2. Twin Springs (7-1);;8;175;21.88

3. PH-Glade Spring (6-3);;9;180;20.00

4. Chilhowie (7-2);;9;178;19.56

5. Grundy (5-3);;8;146;18.25

6. Honaker (5-4);9;147;16.33

7. Twin Valley (4-3);;7;114;16.29

8. Thomas Walker (5-4);;9;143;15.89

9. Eastside (4-4);;8;127;15.88

10. Rural Retreat (4-5);;9;133;14.78

11. Lebanon (2-7);;9;113;12.56

12. J.I. Burton (2-7);;9;109;12.11

13. Castlewood (2-7);;9;96;10.67

14. Hurley (2-6);;8;82;10.25

15. Northwood (1-8);;9;89;9.89

16. Rye Cove (0-8);;8;56;7.00

 

