 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VHSL Rating Scale points
0 comments

VHSL Rating Scale points

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS

(Through games of Oct. 23)

(Top 8 qualify)

REGION 6A

1. Oscar Smith (6-1);;7;217;31.00

2. Western Branch (8-1);;7;268;29.78

3. Thomas Dale (7-1);;8;233;29.13

4. Manchester (5-2);;7;201;28.71

5. Ocean Lakes (5-3);;8;216;27.00

6. James River-Midlothian (5-4);;9;231;25.67

7. Franklin County (4-4);;8;204;25.50

8. Floyd Kellam (3-5);;8;182;22.75

9. Cosby (2-6);;8;179;22.38

10. Grassfield (1-7);;8;160;20.00

11. Landstown (0-6);;6;106;17.67

REGION 5D

1. Stone Bridge (8-0);;8;272;34.00

2. Mountain View (8-0);;8;240;30.00

3. Massaponax (4-1);;5;140;28.00

4. Riverbend (6-2);;8;223;27.88

5. Patrick Henry (6-2);;8;216;27.00

6. Woodgrove (6-2);;8;215;26.88

7. Albemarle (6-2);;8;213;26.63

8. Independence (6-1);;7;183;26.14

9. Harrisonburg (4-4);8;;191;23.88

10. Potomac Falls (4-3);;7;167;23.86

11. North Stafford (3-4);;7;163;23.29

12. Brooke Point (3-4);;7;153;21.86

13. William Fleming (1-7);;8;152;19.00

t14. Briar Woods (0-9);;9;162;18.00

t15. Riverside (0-8);;8;144;18.00

16. Stafford (0-8);;8;131;16.38

REGION 4D

1. George Washington (6-1);;7;201;28.71

2. Western Albemarle (7-1);;8;229;28.63

3. Salem (6-1);;7;197;28.14

4. E.C. Glass (7-1);;8;216;27.00

5. Louisa County (7-1);;8;209;26.13

6. Halifax County (6-1);;7;172;24.57

7. Orange County (5-3);;8;181;22.63

8. Amherst County (4-3);;7;150;21.43

9. Pulaski County (4-4;);;8;162;20.25

10. Blacksburg (0-7);;7;109;15.57

11. Jefferson Forest (0-7);;105;15.00

REGION 3C

1. Liberty Christian (7-0);;7;208;29.71

2. Heritage (6-2);;8;205;25.63

3. Brookville (5-2);;7;173;24.71

4. Broadway (5-3);;8;173;21.63

5. Rockbridge County (5-3);;8;171;21.38

6. Turner Ashby (5-3);;8;164;20.50

7. Wilson Memorial (4-4);;8;149;18.63

8. Rustburg (3-5);;8;145;18.13

9. Staunton (3-5);;8;142;17.75

10. Liberty (3-5);;8;140;17.50

11. Fluvanna County (2-6);;8;138;17.25

12. Waynesboro (3-5);;8;137;17.13

13. Charlottesville (1-7);;8;129;16.13

14 Fort Defiance (1-7);;8;117;14.63

15. Spotswood (1-7);;8;112;14.00

16. Monticello (0-8);;8;109;13.63

REGION 3D

1. Christiansburg (7-1);;8;232;29.00

2. Abingdon (7-1);;8;197;24.63

3. Hidden Valley (7-2);;9;221;24.56

4. Bassett (6-2);;8;183;22.88

5. Magna Vista (4-4);;8;121;20.13

6. Lord Botetourt (4-3);;7;140;20.00

7. Staunton River (4-2);;6;119;19.83

8. Northside (2-5);;7;125;17.86

9. Cave Spring (2-6);;8;130;16.25

10. Carroll County (2-6);;8;125;15.63

11. Tunstall (1-5);;6;83;13.83

12. William Byrd (0-7);;7;92;13.14

REGION 2C

1. Glenvar (7-1);;8;187.23.38

2. Appomattox County (7-1);;8;180;22.50

3. Radford (6-2);;8;164;20.75

4. Martinsville (3-4);;7;127;18.14

5. James River (4-4);;8;145;18.13

6. Floyd County (4-4);;8142;17.75

7. Gretna (3-4);;7;118;16.86

8. Patrick County (2-6);;8;122;15.25

9. Chatham (3-4);;7;103;14.71

10. Dan River (2-6);;8;109;13.63

11. Alleghany (1-7);;8;94;11.75

12. Nelson County (1-7);;8;87;10.88

REGION 2D

1. Graham (7-0);;7;188;26.86

2. Virginia High (6-1);;7;163;23.29

3. Union (5-2);;7;152;21.71

4. Ridgeview (6-2);;8;164;20.50

5. Central-Wise (5-3);;8;158;19.75

6. Richlands (3-3);;6;110;18.33

7. Tazewell (3-5);;8;133;16.63

8. Gate City (4-4);;8;131;16.38

9. Lee (3-5);;8;119;14.88

10. Marion (1-7);8;98;12.25

11. John Battle (0-7);;7;85;12.14

REGION 1C

1. Galax (5-2);;7;148.21.14

2. Giles (6-2);;7;145;20.71

3. Parry McCluer (5-3);;8;145;18.13

4. George Wythe (4-3);;7;115;16.43

5. Grayson County (5-3);;8;118;14.75

6. Covington (3-3);;6;88;14.67

7. Narrows (3-5);;8;109;13.63

8. Eastern Montgomery (4-4);;8;108;13.50

9. Craig County (2-4);;6;63;10.50

10. Bland County (2-6);;8;82;10.25

11. Fort Chiswell (0-8);;8;75;9.38

12. Bath County (0-5);;5;45;9.00

13. Auburn (0-4);;4;30;7.50

REGION 1D

1. Holston (8-0);;8;178;22.25

2. Twin Springs (5-1);;6;124.20.67

3. Chilhowie (7-1);;8;158;19.75

4. PH-Glade Spring (5-2);;7;134;19.14

5. Twin Valley (4-2);;6;101;16.83

6. Thomas Walker (5-3);;8;128;16.00

7. Honaker (4-4);;8;120;15.00

8. Eastside (4-4);;8;119;14.88

9. Grundy (3-3);;6;87;14.50

10. Rural Retreat (4-4);;8;115;14.38

11. Lebanon (2-6);;8;96;12.00

12. J.I. Burton (1-7);;8;8;87;10.88

12. Castlewood (2-5);;7;71;10.14

13. Northwood (1-7);;8;77;9.63

15. Hurley (1-5);;6;51;8.50

16. Rye Cove (0-7);;7;48;6.86

 

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert