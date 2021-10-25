VHSL Rating Scale points

VHSL RATING SCALE PLAYOFF POINTS
(Through games of Oct. 23)
(Top 8 qualify)
REGION 6A
1. Oscar Smith (6-1);;7;217;31.00
2. Western Branch (8-1);;7;268;29.78
3. Thomas Dale (7-1);;8;233;29.13
4. Manchester (5-2);;7;201;28.71
5. Ocean Lakes (5-3);;8;216;27.00
6. James River-Midlothian (5-4);;9;231;25.67
7. Franklin County (4-4);;8;204;25.50
8. Floyd Kellam (3-5);;8;182;22.75
9. Cosby (2-6);;8;179;22.38
10. Grassfield (1-7);;8;160;20.00
11. Landstown (0-6);;6;106;17.67
REGION 5D
1. Stone Bridge (8-0);;8;272;34.00
2. Mountain View (8-0);;8;240;30.00
3. Massaponax (4-1);;5;140;28.00
4. Riverbend (6-2);;8;223;27.88
5. Patrick Henry (6-2);;8;216;27.00
6. Woodgrove (6-2);;8;215;26.88
7. Albemarle (6-2);;8;213;26.63
8. Independence (6-1);;7;183;26.14
9. Harrisonburg (4-4);8;;191;23.88
10. Potomac Falls (4-3);;7;167;23.86
11. North Stafford (3-4);;7;163;23.29
12. Brooke Point (3-4);;7;153;21.86
13. William Fleming (1-7);;8;152;19.00
t14. Briar Woods (0-9);;9;162;18.00
t15. Riverside (0-8);;8;144;18.00
16. Stafford (0-8);;8;131;16.38
REGION 4D
1. George Washington (6-1);;7;201;28.71
2. Western Albemarle (7-1);;8;229;28.63
3. Salem (6-1);;7;197;28.14
4. E.C. Glass (7-1);;8;216;27.00
5. Louisa County (7-1);;8;209;26.13
6. Halifax County (6-1);;7;172;24.57
7. Orange County (5-3);;8;181;22.63
8. Amherst County (4-3);;7;150;21.43
9. Pulaski County (4-4;);;8;162;20.25
10. Blacksburg (0-7);;7;109;15.57
11. Jefferson Forest (0-7);;105;15.00
REGION 3C
1. Liberty Christian (7-0);;7;208;29.71
2. Heritage (6-2);;8;205;25.63
3. Brookville (5-2);;7;173;24.71
4. Broadway (5-3);;8;173;21.63
5. Rockbridge County (5-3);;8;171;21.38
6. Turner Ashby (5-3);;8;164;20.50
7. Wilson Memorial (4-4);;8;149;18.63
8. Rustburg (3-5);;8;145;18.13
9. Staunton (3-5);;8;142;17.75
10. Liberty (3-5);;8;140;17.50
11. Fluvanna County (2-6);;8;138;17.25
12. Waynesboro (3-5);;8;137;17.13
13. Charlottesville (1-7);;8;129;16.13
14 Fort Defiance (1-7);;8;117;14.63
15. Spotswood (1-7);;8;112;14.00
16. Monticello (0-8);;8;109;13.63
REGION 3D
1. Christiansburg (7-1);;8;232;29.00
2. Abingdon (7-1);;8;197;24.63
3. Hidden Valley (7-2);;9;221;24.56
4. Bassett (6-2);;8;183;22.88
5. Magna Vista (4-4);;8;121;20.13
6. Lord Botetourt (4-3);;7;140;20.00
7. Staunton River (4-2);;6;119;19.83
8. Northside (2-5);;7;125;17.86
9. Cave Spring (2-6);;8;130;16.25
10. Carroll County (2-6);;8;125;15.63
11. Tunstall (1-5);;6;83;13.83
12. William Byrd (0-7);;7;92;13.14
REGION 2C
1. Glenvar (7-1);;8;187.23.38
2. Appomattox County (7-1);;8;180;22.50
3. Radford (6-2);;8;164;20.75
4. Martinsville (3-4);;7;127;18.14
5. James River (4-4);;8;145;18.13
6. Floyd County (4-4);;8142;17.75
7. Gretna (3-4);;7;118;16.86
8. Patrick County (2-6);;8;122;15.25
9. Chatham (3-4);;7;103;14.71
10. Dan River (2-6);;8;109;13.63
11. Alleghany (1-7);;8;94;11.75
12. Nelson County (1-7);;8;87;10.88
REGION 2D
1. Graham (7-0);;7;188;26.86
2. Virginia High (6-1);;7;163;23.29
3. Union (5-2);;7;152;21.71
4. Ridgeview (6-2);;8;164;20.50
5. Central-Wise (5-3);;8;158;19.75
6. Richlands (3-3);;6;110;18.33
7. Tazewell (3-5);;8;133;16.63
8. Gate City (4-4);;8;131;16.38
9. Lee (3-5);;8;119;14.88
10. Marion (1-7);8;98;12.25
11. John Battle (0-7);;7;85;12.14
REGION 1C
1. Galax (5-2);;7;148.21.14
2. Giles (6-2);;7;145;20.71
3. Parry McCluer (5-3);;8;145;18.13
4. George Wythe (4-3);;7;115;16.43
5. Grayson County (5-3);;8;118;14.75
6. Covington (3-3);;6;88;14.67
7. Narrows (3-5);;8;109;13.63
8. Eastern Montgomery (4-4);;8;108;13.50
9. Craig County (2-4);;6;63;10.50
10. Bland County (2-6);;8;82;10.25
11. Fort Chiswell (0-8);;8;75;9.38
12. Bath County (0-5);;5;45;9.00
13. Auburn (0-4);;4;30;7.50
REGION 1D
1. Holston (8-0);;8;178;22.25
2. Twin Springs (5-1);;6;124.20.67
3. Chilhowie (7-1);;8;158;19.75
4. PH-Glade Spring (5-2);;7;134;19.14
5. Twin Valley (4-2);;6;101;16.83
6. Thomas Walker (5-3);;8;128;16.00
7. Honaker (4-4);;8;120;15.00
8. Eastside (4-4);;8;119;14.88
9. Grundy (3-3);;6;87;14.50
10. Rural Retreat (4-4);;8;115;14.38
11. Lebanon (2-6);;8;96;12.00
12. J.I. Burton (1-7);;8;8;87;10.88
12. Castlewood (2-5);;7;71;10.14