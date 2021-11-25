VHSL REGION FOOTBALL FINALS

REGION 4D
George Washington (9-1) at Salem (11-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: George Washington, Nick Anderson; Salem, Don Holter.
Series record: Salem leads 4-0.
Last meeting: Salem won 35-21 on April 16 (playoff).
All-time playoff records: George Washington 30-34; Salem 78-23.
Last week: George Washington defeated Western Albemarle 40-8; Salem defeated Louisa County 55-7.
Season summary: GW had games against Dinwiddie and Tunstall canceled because of COVID-19. ... Eagles lost to E.C. Glass 42-32 in Week 3. ... Also had wins over Amherst County (42-15) and Bassett (21-7). ... Salem has won 10 in a row and River Ridge District title since 35-21 loss at home to Martinsburg, W.Va., which is playing in its state semifinal this week. ... Next-highest points total Spartans allowed was in 46-20 win over William Fleming. ... Salem has held seven opponents to a TD or less.
George Washington stats: RB Jakobe Dixon (140-930 rushing, 16 TDs; 13-196 receiving, 3 TDs); QB Jeb Byrnes (118-174-1, 1,794 yards, 20 TDs; 60-210 rushing, 1 TD); WB Donavan Howard (40-670 receiving, 7 TDs; 47-256 rushing, 8 TDs; 7 defensive INTs); RB Elijah Bridges (79-532, 5 TDs); WR Omarion Hairston (27-540, 8 TDs); WR Jalen Spratt (19-366, 2 TDs); DL Ahmad Poole (8 sacks).
Salem stats: FB Cam Leftwich (205-1,295, 28 TDs; 9-120 receiving, 1 TD); WR-DB Chauncey Logan (35-797, 9 TDs; 6 defensive INTs); QB DaRon Wilson (73-126-3, 1,414 yards, 15 TDs; 55-182 rushing, 4 TDs); RB Jayveon Jones (136-671, 5 TDs); RB Isaiah Barlow (45-294, 5 TDs); TE-DE Jake Massey (13-231, 4 TDs; 7 TFLs); DL Stacy Williams (9 TFLs); LB Noah Collins (118 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 INTs); WR-DB Chase Greer (14-244 receiving; 2 INTs; 16.6 punt return avg); DE Nathaniel McClure (10 TFLs).
Quick kicks: Salem's state title in May was its 10th overall, second only to the 17 won by Hampton. ... GW won Group AAA title in 1982 and has lost in state final four times, most recently in 1996. ... All four Salem wins over GW have been in postseason: 48-28 in 2014, 42-13 in 2017 and 48-21 in 2019 prior to the game in April. ... Salem needs three postseason wins to top Hampton's 80 for No. 1 spot in VHSL history.
Next week: Winner plays Tuscarora or Broad Run.
Prediction: Salem 28, George Washington 13.
REGION 3D
Lord Botetourt (8-3) at Abingdon (11-1)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Coaches: Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless; Abingdon, Garrett Amburgey.
Series record: Lord Botetourt leads 3-0.
Last meeting: Lord Botetourt won 26-8 on April 16 (playoff).
Last week: Lord Botetourt defeated Christiansburg 28-27; Abingdon defeated Bassett 42-34.
All-time playoff records: Lord Botetourt 20-16; Abingdon 12-22.
Season summary: Lord Botetourt lost to E.C. Glass (41-30), Riverheads (62-38) and Appomattox County (35-14) in the first four weeks. ... Two of those teams are still playing. ... Cavaliers won Blue Ridge District title, outscoring five teams 223-69. ... Abingdon lost to Christiansburg 33-27 in Week 2 on last-minute TD. ... Falcons knocked off Northside 28-14 in first round.
Lord Botetourt stats: QB Jakari Nicely (191-1,722 rushing, 22 TDs; 34-49-2, 719 yards, 6 TDs); RB K.J. Bratton (90-1,171 rushing, 11 TDs; 11-27-1, 14-386 receiving, 4 TDs; 185 yards passing, 4 TDs); WR Joey Isaacs (7-154, 3 TDs; 51.0 kickoff return avg, 4 TDs; 17.8 punt return avg).
Abingdon leaders: RB Malique Hounshell (188-1,376, 21 TDs); TB Bishop Cook (117-743, 10 TDs); QB Cole Lambert (75-115-5, 1,577 yards, 17 TDs); WR Haynes Carter (34-936, 8 TDs); WR Peyton McClanahan (37-638, 9 TDs); RB Luke Honaker (25-233 rushing, 4 TDs; 11-24-2 passing, 220 yards, 2 TDs).
Quick kicks: Obvious storyline is Harless' return to his alma mater. ... Botetourt coach graduated from Abingdon in 1993 before becoming an NCAA Division III All-American defensive lineman at Emory & Henry. ... Two previous LB wins over Falcons were in Daleville and one was played at William Byrd H.S. ... Lord Botetourt has played in last two Class 3 state finals, falling to Hopewell and Lafayette. ... Cavaliers made 2018 state semifinal. ... LB linemen Gunner Givens (Virginia Tech) and Hunter McLain (Richmond) are Division I commits while Bratton has accepted a preferred walk-on at Tech. ... LB's Bryson Harvey has kicked school-record 53-yard field goal.
Abingdon has reached one state semifinal, losing 10-7 to Jefferson Forest in 1979.
Next week: Winner plays Liberty Christian or Brookville.
Prediction: Lord Botetourt 35, Abingdon 27.
REGION 2C
Appomattox County (10-1) at Glenvar (11-1)
Friday, 2 p.m.
Coaches: Appomattox County, Doug Smith; Glenvar, Kevin Clifford.
Series record: Appomattox County leads 4-0.
Last meeting: Appomattox County won 48-21 on April 16 (playoff).
All-time playoff records: Glenvar 16-12; Appomattox County 33-12.
Last week: Appomattox County defeated Radford 56-28; Glenvar defeated Martinsville 38-0.
Season summary: Appomattox opened with three Class 3 schools, beating Rustburg 37-20, losing to Heritage 56-13 and defeating Lord Botetourt 35-14. ... Raiders played just nine regular-season games and went 6-0 to win Dogwood District title. ... Glenvar had regular-season wins over Galax (28-14), Cave Spring (28-14), James River (24-21) and Radford (23-21). ... Highlanders lost at Hidden Valley 55-51 on late TD. ... Glenvar's 472 total points are a school record.
Appomattox County stats: RB Jonathan Pennix (62-865 rushing, 12 TDs; 6-171 receiving, 2 TDs); QB Tre Lawing (40-76-2, 920 passing yards, 13 TDs; 69-575 rushing, 19 TDs); RB JaQuan Walker (65-576, 5 TDs); WR Ervis Davin (16-401, 6 TDs); WR Collin Slagle (19-281, 2 TDs); WR Keith Collier (7-168, 2 TDs).
Glenvar stats: QB Aiden Wolk (151-250-9, 2,382 yards, 31 TDs); WR-DB Dagan Williams (56-866, 14 total TDs; 52 solos, 8 defensive INTs); WR Jackson Swanson (50-825, 11 total TDs); RB Kyle Hanks (230-1,218 rushing, 18 TDs); WR-DB Mason Anderson (27-381, 2 TDs; 28 TFLs, 7 INTs; DB Nick Woodson (5 INTs); DL Will Johnson (44 solos, 9 sacks).
Quick kicks: Appomattox County has won five of the last six Class 2 state titles, failing only in 2018 with a third-round loss at Radford. ... Glenvar's 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons ended with second-round losses to Appomattox, including 24-21 at Salem Stadium in 2018. ... Lawing is a four-year starter at QB, while Pennix has offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College and West Virginia. ... Glenvar has at least one postseason win eight years in a row including program's only state title in 2014.
Next week: Winner plays Graham or Central-Wise.
Prediction: Appomattox County 42, Glenvar 28.
REGION 1C
Parry McCluer (9-3) at Galax (9-2)
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Coaches: Parry McCluer, Jack Baker; Galax, Shane Allen.
Series record: Tied 1-1.
Last meeting: Galax won 28-10 in 2017 (playoff).
All-time playoff records: Parry McCluer 48-24; Galax 35-15.
Last week: Parry McCluer defeated Giles 14-6; Galax defeated George Wythe 35-17.
Season summary: Parry McCluer has won nine in a row since opening 0-3 with losses to Rockbridge County (14-6), Riverheads (49-0) and James River (23-8). ... Fighting Blues won Pioneer District title outright for first time since 2016. ... PM has allowed 20 total points in last six games. Galax posted 12th winning season in a row, including wins over Giles (35-7) and Radford (34-27). ... Losses are to active playoff teams Glenvar (28-14) and Graham (28-0).
Parry McCluer stats: RB John Snider (265-1,733, 25 TDs, 180 total points); QB Brenan Schley (37-70-1, 611 yards, 8 TDs); WR-DB Jalen Mitchell (18-391, 7 TDs, 9 defensive INTs, 13.3 yards per punt return); DL Trey Secrist (44 solos, 35 assists), DL Trey Orren (34 solos, 14.5 TFLs).
Galax stats: QB-DB Ian Ashworth (63-129-1, 939 passing yards, 7 TDs; 117-882 rushing, 21 TDs; 10 INTs); RB-LB Tedruhn Tucker (161-815 rushing; 14 TFLs); RB Javonte Reeves (59-579); WR Adrian White (24-281, 3 TDs); WR Mason Cox (22-350, 3 TDs); LB Riley Jo Vaught (107 solos, 15 TFLs); LB Austin Ashworth (52 solos, 20 TFLs, 9 sacks); DL Brender Rojas (13 TFLs); LB Kolton Barnes (61 solos, 3 INTs).
Quick kicks: Baker is in his first year at PM after coaching Alleghany for 10 seasons and Rustburg for eight. ... Alleghany (2010) and Rustburg (2016) advanced to third round under Baker. ... Parry McCluer's last time in third round was 2016. ... Fighting Blues' last trip to a state semifinal was in 1992 with loss to Appalachia. ... Galax has advanced to play Riverheads in three of the last six state finals, winning 7-6 in 2015 and losing 31-24 in 2019 and 65-29 in May in Allen's first season. ... Maroon Tide has reached at least state semifinal level six years in a row.
Next week: Winner plays Holston or PH-Glade Spring.
Prediction: Galax 31, Parry McCluer 12.