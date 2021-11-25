VHSL REGION FOOTBALL FINALS

Quick kicks: Baker is in his first year at PM after coaching Alleghany for 10 seasons and Rustburg for eight. ... Alleghany (2010) and Rustburg (2016) advanced to third round under Baker. ... Parry McCluer's last time in third round was 2016. ... Fighting Blues' last trip to a state semifinal was in 1992 with loss to Appalachia. ... Galax has advanced to play Riverheads in three of the last six state finals, winning 7-6 in 2015 and losing 31-24 in 2019 and 65-29 in May in Allen's first season. ... Maroon Tide has reached at least state semifinal level six years in a row.