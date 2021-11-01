VHSL region volleyball schedule

REGION 6A
Wednesday, first round
W4 Franklin County at W1 Cosby, 6 p.m.
Thursday, first round
E3 Grassfield at E2 Western Branch, 6 p.m.
E4 Ocean Lakes at E1 Floyd Kellam, 6 p.m.
W3 James River-Midlothian at W2 Thomas Dale, 6 p.m.
Saturday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Thomas Dale-James River-Midlothian winner vs. Cosby-Franklin County winner
Western Branch-Grassfield winner vs. Floyd Kellam-Ocean Lakes winner
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 5D SOUTH SUB-REGION
Tuesday, second round
(Both teams advance)
Albemarle at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
REGION 5D
Thursday, quarterfinals
Riverside at Mountain View
Albemarle-Patrick Henry loser at Stone Bridge
Stafford vs Briar Woods
Riverbend at Patrick Henry-Albemarle winner
Saturday, semifinals
Mountain View-Riverside winner vs. Stone Bridge-South No. 2 winner
Briar Woods-Stafford winner vs. South No. 1-Riverbend winner
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 4D
Tuesday, first round
No. 8 Jefferson Forest at No. 1 Western Albemarle, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Halifax County at No. 4 Louisa County, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Salem at No. 3 Blacksburg, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Amherst County at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seed
Louisa County-Halifax County vs. Western Albemarle-Jefferson Forest, TBA
Blacksburg-Salem winner vs. E.C. Glass-Amherst County winner, TBA
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3C
Monday, first round
No. 9 Liberty Christian at No. 8 Brookville, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Turner Ashby at No. 7 Monticello, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Brookville-Liberty Christian winner at No. 1 Rustburg, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Spotswood at No. 4 Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Wilson Memorial at No. 3 Fort Defiance
Monticello-Turner Ashby winner at No. 2 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Fluvanna County-Spotswood winner vs. Rustburg/Brookville-Liberty Christian winner, TBA
Fort Defiance-Wilson Memorial winner vs. Rockbridge County/Monticello-Turner Ashby winner, TBA
Saturday, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 3D
Monday, first round
No. 9 William Byrd at No. 8 Christiansburg, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Abingdon at No. 7 Cave Spring, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Christiansburg-William Byrd winner at No. 1 Hidden Valley, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Bassett at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Tunstall at No. 3 Carroll County, 6 p.m.
Cave Spring-Abingdon winner at No. 2 Magna Vista, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Lord Botetourt-Bassett winner vs. Hidden Valley/Christiansburg-William Byrd winner, 6 p.m.
Carroll County-Tunstall winner vs. Magna Vista/Cave Spring-Abingdon winner, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
REGION 2C
Monday, first round
James River at Nelson County, 6 p.m.
Alleghany at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Dan River at Martinsville, 6 p.m.
Chatham at Gretna
Tuesday, quarterfinals
Nelson County-James River winner at Floyd County, 7 p.m.
Radford-Alleghany winner at Patrick County, 6:30 p.m.
Martinsville-Dan River winner at Appomattox County, 6:30 p.m.
Gretna-Chatham winner at Glenvar, 6 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Patrick County/Radford-Alleghany winner vs. Floyd County/Nelson County-James River winner
Appomattox County/Martinsville-Dan River winner vs. Glenvar/Gretna-Chatham winner
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 2D
Regular-season SWD third-place playoff
Monday
Richlands at Graham
Tuesday, first round
Richlands-Graham loser at MD1 Gate City
MD3 John Battle at SWD2 Marion
Graham-Richlands winner at MD2 Central-Wise
MD4 Ridgeview at SWD1 Virginia High
Saturday, semifinals
At Virginia H.S., Bristol
Marion-John Battle winner vs. Gate City/SWD No. 4 winner
Virginia High-Ridgeview winner vs. Central-Wise/SWD No. 3 winner.
Tuesday, championship
Site TBA
Semifinal winners, TBA
REGION 1C
Monday, first round
ME4 George Wythe at P1 Narrows, 7 p.m.
P3 Eastern Montgomery at ME2 Giles, 7 p.m.
P4 Parry McCluer at ME 1 Auburn, 7 p.m.
ME3 Galax at P2 Covington, 7 p.m.
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Giles-Eastern Montgomery winner vs. Narrows-George Wythe winner, 7 p.m.
Covington-Galax winner vs. Auburn-Parry McCluer winner, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship
At higher seed
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
REGION 1D
Tuesday, quarterfinals
B3 Twin Valley at H1 PH-Glade Spring
C2 Eastside at B2 Grundy
H3 Lebanon at B1 Honaker
H2 Chilhowie at C1 Thomas Walker
Thursday, semifinals
At higher seeds
Grundy-Eastside winner vs. PH-Glade Spring-Twin Valley winner
Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner vs. Honaker-Lebanon winner
Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship