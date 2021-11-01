 Skip to main content
VHSL region volleyball schedule
VHSL region volleyball schedule

VHSL logo

 Courtesy of VHSL

REGION 6A

Wednesday, first round

W4 Franklin County at W1 Cosby, 6 p.m.

Thursday, first round

E3 Grassfield at E2 Western Branch, 6 p.m.

E4 Ocean Lakes at E1 Floyd Kellam, 6 p.m.

W3 James River-Midlothian at W2 Thomas Dale, 6 p.m.

Saturday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Thomas Dale-James River-Midlothian winner vs. Cosby-Franklin County winner

Western Branch-Grassfield winner vs. Floyd Kellam-Ocean Lakes winner

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 5D SOUTH SUB-REGION

Tuesday, second round

(Both teams advance)

Albemarle at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.

REGION 5D

Thursday, quarterfinals

Riverside at Mountain View

Albemarle-Patrick Henry loser at Stone Bridge

Stafford vs Briar Woods

Riverbend at Patrick Henry-Albemarle winner

Saturday, semifinals

Mountain View-Riverside winner vs. Stone Bridge-South No. 2 winner

Briar Woods-Stafford winner vs. South No. 1-Riverbend winner

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 4D

Tuesday, first round

No. 8 Jefferson Forest at No. 1 Western Albemarle, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Halifax County at No. 4 Louisa County, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Salem at No. 3 Blacksburg, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Amherst County at No. 2 E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seed

Louisa County-Halifax County vs. Western Albemarle-Jefferson Forest, TBA

Blacksburg-Salem winner vs. E.C. Glass-Amherst County winner, TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3C

Monday, first round

No. 9 Liberty Christian at No. 8 Brookville, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Turner Ashby at No. 7 Monticello, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Brookville-Liberty Christian winner at No. 1 Rustburg, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Spotswood at No. 4 Fluvanna County, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Wilson Memorial at No. 3 Fort Defiance

Monticello-Turner Ashby winner at No. 2 Rockbridge County, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Fluvanna County-Spotswood winner vs. Rustburg/Brookville-Liberty Christian winner, TBA

Fort Defiance-Wilson Memorial winner vs. Rockbridge County/Monticello-Turner Ashby winner, TBA

Saturday, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 3D

Monday, first round

No. 9 William Byrd at No. 8 Christiansburg, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Abingdon at No. 7 Cave Spring, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Christiansburg-William Byrd winner at No. 1 Hidden Valley, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Bassett at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Tunstall at No. 3 Carroll County, 6 p.m.

Cave Spring-Abingdon winner at No. 2 Magna Vista, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Lord Botetourt-Bassett winner vs. Hidden Valley/Christiansburg-William Byrd winner, 6 p.m.

Carroll County-Tunstall winner vs. Magna Vista/Cave Spring-Abingdon winner, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

REGION 2C

Monday, first round

James River at Nelson County, 6 p.m.

Alleghany at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Dan River at Martinsville, 6 p.m.

Chatham at Gretna

Tuesday, quarterfinals

Nelson County-James River winner at Floyd County, 7 p.m.

Radford-Alleghany winner at Patrick County, 6:30 p.m.

Martinsville-Dan River winner at Appomattox County, 6:30 p.m.

Gretna-Chatham winner at Glenvar, 6 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Patrick County/Radford-Alleghany winner vs. Floyd County/Nelson County-James River winner

Appomattox County/Martinsville-Dan River winner vs. Glenvar/Gretna-Chatham winner

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 2D

Regular-season SWD third-place playoff

Monday

Richlands at Graham

Tuesday, first round

Richlands-Graham loser at MD1 Gate City

MD3 John Battle at SWD2 Marion

Graham-Richlands winner at MD2 Central-Wise

MD4 Ridgeview at SWD1 Virginia High

Saturday, semifinals

At Virginia H.S., Bristol

Marion-John Battle winner vs. Gate City/SWD No. 4 winner

Virginia High-Ridgeview winner vs. Central-Wise/SWD No. 3 winner.

Tuesday, championship

Site TBA

Semifinal winners, TBA

REGION 1C

Monday, first round

ME4 George Wythe at P1 Narrows, 7 p.m.

P3 Eastern Montgomery at ME2 Giles, 7 p.m.

P4 Parry McCluer at ME 1 Auburn, 7 p.m.

ME3 Galax at P2 Covington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Giles-Eastern Montgomery winner vs. Narrows-George Wythe winner, 7 p.m.

Covington-Galax winner vs. Auburn-Parry McCluer winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

REGION 1D

Tuesday, quarterfinals

B3 Twin Valley at H1 PH-Glade Spring

C2 Eastside at B2 Grundy

H3 Lebanon at B1 Honaker

H2 Chilhowie at C1 Thomas Walker

Thursday, semifinals

At higher seeds

Grundy-Eastside winner vs. PH-Glade Spring-Twin Valley winner

Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner vs. Honaker-Lebanon winner

Tuesday, Nov. 9, championship

At higher seed

Semifinal winners, TBA

